Microneedling has become one of the most popular in-and-out procedures thanks to its ability to effectively tackle a wide range of skin concerns—from signs of aging to acne scars. It’s minimally invasive, takes only a matter of minutes, and often requires minimal downtime. Best of all, its effects are lasting. “Microneedling helps stimulate collagen and elastin production, so it can be great for overall facial rejuvenation, scarring, fine lines and wrinkles, and reducing pore size,” explains dermatologist Dr. Amanda Doyle.

However, she adds a caveat: “The treatment of the skin afterward determines the healing and, ultimately, the result.” This means following a guided skincare plan and instructions to a T to ensure you get the best possible outcome while avoiding certain products and ingredients (as well as the sun) that could interrupt the skin’s natural healing process and even lead to infection.

To better understand the dos and don’ts of proper microneedling aftercare, we assembled a team of top dermatologists and plastic surgeons to help navigate the first seven days of post-procedure care. Here, you’ll find what to use, what to avoid, whether it’s safe to wash your face after microneedling, and what’s happening with your skin during this crucial time period.

Just a quick note before we dive in: although the advice you’re about to read comes from doctors who are specialists in their field, it’s not meant to override any instruction your own doctor has given you regarding post-microneedling aftercare. If you have questions about certain ingredients or feel your healing process isn’t going according to plan, consult your doctor or practitioner.