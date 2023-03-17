How to Deal With Underboob Sweat (We All Have It)—According to Experts

Sweating is never fun, but the location of that sweat makes all the difference. To some people, some armpit sweat when you're in a tank top is likely no big deal, but underboob sweat that you can't easily access to wipe away? That can lead to more significant skin issues.

"Underboob sweat can trigger itching, red, or irritated skin," explains Dr. Vladyslava Doktor, DO, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Skin Center Boston. She says, "if severe, it can cause a yeast rash called candidiasis. It is difficult to deal with since the area is prone to increased moisture due to increased sweat collection."

To help navigate dealing with underboob sweat, we spoke to experts about their tried-and-true tips for managing it ahead.