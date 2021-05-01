Can You Get Botox While Pregnant? We Asked Derms

Botox is a beloved in-office skincare treatment thanks to the way it temporarily freezes facial muscles and practically erases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nowadays, the popular neuromodulator is even used to combat headaches, slim jawlines, and prevent underarm sweating. All this is to say, the more we uncover about Botox and its applications, the more people of all ages turn to it as a solution for their cosmetic and medical needs. The problem is, given Botox is a cosmetic treatment, it’s impossible to say that there are absolutely zero risks associated with it. As such, the question arises as to whether or not it’s safe to get Botox during pregnancy. To get to the bottom of the often-discussed debate, we chatted with a few dermatologists and one OB/GYN for everything there is to know about getting Botox injections during pregnancy, as well as how to approach the injectables post-pregnancy. Keep reading to brush up on the controversial subject.

Meet the Expert Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH, is a board-certified OB/GYN and women’s health expert.

Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in New York City. She primarily works at Shafer Plastic Surgery in Manhattan.

Robert Finney, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in New York City.

Michele Green, MD, is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City.

Is It Safe to Get Botox While Pregnant?

The FDA has set categories in which it labels drugs for use during pregnancy. Broken down by letter, the categories range from A (safe to use) to X (potentially fatal). As "Dr. Lady Doctor" Kelly Culwell, MD, points out, Botox is considered a Category C drug by the FDA. “This indicates that a risk cannot be ruled out,” she explains. “In general, Category C means the benefits to the woman need to outweigh the potential risk to the fetus in order to recommend use of the medication. If using Botox for conditions like migraine headaches, that might be the case, but it is not generally recommended for cosmetic purposes.”

From a dermatologist’s perspective, Dendy Engelman, MD, says that most derms won’t give pregnant women Botox given the uncertainty surrounding how it can potentially affect the baby.

“There have not been sufficient studies done on this subject and it is almost certain there will never be,” Engelman explains (that’s because most pregnant humans won’t want to risk joining a study trial if it means harming their child). “The good news is, when you are pregnant, there is often overall soft tissue edema (swelling), so it can sometimes look like you’ve just had injections done!”

Possible Complications of Getting Botox While Pregnant

Because Botox during pregnancy hasn’t been widely studied given pregnant people’s unwillingness to participate in a potentially harmful study, it’s hard to clearly point to what the complications may be. That said, Culwell says the main concern is Botox’s potential to cause birth defects in the fetus. “Just as with anyone receiving Botox, if the toxin spreads beyond the area of the injection, you could develop botulism, which can be a life-threatening condition,” she warns, even though that’s a much more rare side effect of Botox.

How Soon After Giving Birth Can You Get Botox?

If you’re willing to hold off on Botox during pregnancy thanks to the notion that you’ll be able to get injected soon after delivering your baby, proceed with caution. According to dermatologist Robert Finney, MD, recommendations will typically vary, but Botox injections are generally permitted so long as the breastfeeding patient pumps and dumps for 24 hours following the injections. Of course, if you have a newborn, this could be difficult to align with their feeding schedule. Because of that, Culwell says that Botox is best avoided during breastfeeding if its sole purpose is cosmetic. “This is again due to the lack of large studies supporting the safety and the potential for some small amounts of the toxin to pass through breast milk,” she explains. “If botox is being used for non-cosmetic purposes, women should talk to their doctor about the risks versus the benefits of treatment while breastfeeding.”

Pregnancy-Safe Alternatives to Botox

As much as we wish there was a topical ingredient or pregnancy-safe in-office treatment that perfectly mimics the magical results of Botox, that’s simply not the reality. That said, there are a handful of treatments and ingredients that can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the interim before Botox is back on the table. Find out what they are, below.