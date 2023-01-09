Which Beauty Products Can You Bring in Your Carry-On Bag When You Travel?

The thought of jetting off to somewhere new is normally pretty exciting—it's always great to get a break from the day-to-day and go on a fun adventure. However, there's one part of the travel equation that can cause a ton of stress before you even step foot on an airplane: figuring out which cosmetics are allowed in your carry-on bags. If you're packing for an upcoming trip, you may be wondering: Can you bring nail polish on a plane, which makeup and skincare products count as liquids, and how should you organize it all to ensure smooth travels? Luckily, we have all the answers for you ahead.

If you’re traveling by air any time soon, remember that you can’t just throw any beauty and skincare products in your carry-on. Trust us: This could end up being a very costly mistake if you happen to pack incorrectly and any of your expensive products get confiscated. To avoid this—and any other trouble while going through security—you’ll need to follow a series of regulations set by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). We've interpreted their rules to help you understand what it means for your favorite products. Keep reading for all you need to know about packing your travel beauty essentials.