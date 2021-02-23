Can Juice Shots Replace Pill Supplements?

Where once sixteen ounce bottles of juice dominated the grab-and-go shelves of healthy fast casual establishments, now tiny bottles of juice shots have taken over their space. Less cumbersome than large bottles, juice shots are convenient to carry and quick to drink. Also, they usually weigh in at a fraction of the cost of a full-sized green juice. Juice shots tout more health claims than bottled juice, too. Rather than looking to replace your salad, they often claim to be able to replace the supplements you take. Is there merit to their claims, and can juice shots actually serve to replace pill supplements? Let’s find out.

The advantage of liquids: As a nutritionist, I’m no stranger to the liquids versus pills debate. The proliferation of liquid vitamins seems to know no bounds these days, with everything from prenatal complexes to daily multivitamins available in that format. Though traditionalists will claim pills are superior, logic dictates that in fact, liquids are. Why is that? Because you can only absorb the nutrients in a pill as well as your body can break its hard material down. Conversely, liquids remove your body from having to do any work, letting your gut and its potentially iffy abilities off the hook. The nutrients enter your system fully available, and your body processes them as they go through your gut.

Juice shot brand So Good So You co-founder and chief brand and innovation officer Rita Katona breaks it down (pun intended) further, noting that “When taking pills, or even when eating food, the body has to process or break down the solids into much smaller digestible particles and remove the fiber, so that the nutrients they carry can be absorbed through the lining of the stomach and intestines. By consuming liquids, this process is accelerated and optimized."

Knowing that the consumption of liquids will lead to easier absorption of nutrients, what matters most when comparing juice shots to pill supplements is what each is actually made of. We examined the most common juice shot ingredients to discern if you really can get more benefits from them than pills.

On the size: Because juice shots come in such small containers, you may wonder if they contain enough of any of these functional ingredients to make a difference in your daily wellness. As foods such as ginger and elderberry are highly concentrated, it’s safe to say that the doses of them in juice shots should be impactful. Rita says users feel the effects of their shots, and I definitely notice a difference in being less prone to inflammation when I drink turmeric and ginger regularly. For powerful ingredients, it doesn’t take a huge quantity in order to have an effect, so the miniature nature of juice shots isn’t a problem.

On how they compare to supplements: The main concern when looking to replace some of your pill supplements with juice shots is whether the supplements you take are available in juice form or not. Some vitamins, like B12, may require more sleuthing to find than others, such as C. If you regularly take supplements including probiotics, curcumin/turmeric, elderberry, and/or spirulina, though, juice shots are a worthwhile switch to consider making. With no effort needed from your digestive system, you may find that you notice the effects of these nutrients more when consuming them in juice shot format.

Ingredients with scientifically-backed benefits: Not surprisingly, the range of ingredients in juice shots is pretty vast. Some contain things that make no sense at all, such as charcoal, which due to its adsorptive property will make your body unable to process and assimilate all of the other ingredients in the shot, rendering the whole affair completely useless. But, most juice shots are indeed full of tried-and-true foods that have been proven to have major health benefits. Find the ingredients below.