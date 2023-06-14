Camila Morrone Just Wore the Juiciest Jello Manicure

It seems that everyone on Daisy Jones & the Six became an instant fashion icon, and Camila Morrone is no exception. Since wrapping the show, the actor attended the Met Gala, starred in campaigns for brands including Reformation and YSL, and has played the role of cover girl for various magazines. She’s pretty much everywhere these days, and she was just spotted in NYC wearing an all-black fit with a bright Jello manicure.

On June 12, Morrone appeared at the Chanel artist's dinner at Balthazar in New York City wearing a black strapless Chanel mini dress with a chain belt. Her stylist Sandra Amador paired the look with a black duster coat and black opened-toed heels, plus diamond “CC” earrings that featured an adorable gold heart hanging from the bottom.

Morrone’s look was pretty monochromatic, and she offset the all-black vibes with a vibrant Jello manicure. Her nail artist Naomi Yasuda created a short almond-shaped nail for the star and then painted her entire nail beds with a bright firetruck red color. Her nails had a high-shine finish that made them look juicy enough to eat, reminiscent of the current Jello manicure trend.

Although this year started off with trends that fell under the “my nails but better” category, countless stars have recently shied away from sheer, pale manicures and opted to wear bright colors. Jello nails look like their namesake—they’re bright and slightly sheer with a shine so intense that they almost have a jelly-like finish. The most popular way to wear the trend is with a cherry red shade—just ask Zendaya, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner—but this manicure can be created with any bright color sealed with a luscious top coat.

To finish Morrone’s look, her hairstylist David von Cannon added relaxed flair by creating what looks to us like a combination of the Pam updo and a beehive—he pulled her hair back into a bun that features tons of volume at the top, and then created face-framing tendrils with soft waves. And to avoid taking too much away from her bold outfit, makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez created a soft glam for Morrone, leaving her lids bare and emphasizing her feathery brows. He added a sunburnt look with peach blush along her cheeks and nose and finished the look off with a nude glossy lip.