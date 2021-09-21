Camila Coelho Uses This Best-Selling Face Oil Every Morning to Give Her Skin Bounce

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

To say that Camila Coelho knows the thrill of discovering a new beauty product would be a massive understatement. For starters, the mega-popular Brazilian influencer kicked off her beauty career working at the Dior makeup counter, where her literal job was to help customers unearth their own holy-grail product. Then, there’s her platform of over 10 million followers, which has made her a permanent fixture on just about every beauty mailer list out there. So yes, it’s safe to say Coelho has tested her fair share of products.

That’s why when the entrepreneur decided to launch her own beauty line, ​​Elaluz, she knew exactly what she wanted (namely, high-performing, clean formulas)—and exactly what she didn’t. “No beauty customer shops from only one line, so I didn’t feel like I needed to create a full brand,” says Coelho. “Instead, I focused on my must-haves that I really believe in, the ones that help me bring my beauty from the inside out.” After debuting with a 24K Lip Therapy ($15) and Lip & Cheek Stain ($18) last year, the brand has expanded the line to include skincare essentials like an eye treatment, face oil, and beauty water.

To learn more about her routine, we caught up with Coelho to talk about all things skincare. And while you might think that the beauty veteran has an elaborate daily regime (after all, have you seen the way her skin glows?), we were delighted to hear that Coelho’s routine is surprisingly simple. Keep reading to learn all about her favorite products, her best skincare advice, and more.



About Her Skin

I am all about hydration. As a makeup artist, it’s been ingrained in me that a good canvas is everything when it comes to flawless makeup application, and hydrated skin is such a huge part of that. And the key is, it has to come from the inside as much as outside, so I drink a ton of water daily and use non-stripping skincare products with lots of hydrating ingredients. This approach also helps so much when it comes to preventing fine lines. I want my skin to bounce, not crack!



How She Got Into Skincare

My love for skincare started so young. Watching my grandmother, family, and friends make homemade face and hair masks got me curious as a child, and it just grew naturally from there. I grew up with a sense of pride for taking care of yourself and making time to nourish and pamper your skin. As I got older, I just wanted to try everything!

I also started doing facials in my early twenties. Having a dermatologist I could trust definitely changed my perspective on skin and how I could best take care of it. For example, when I was in my twenties, I started to get a ton of breakouts. My first gut reaction was to stop hydrating my skin to dry it out, but my dermatologist taught me that the opposite is actually best. Stripping the skin of moisture just causes more of an imbalance.



Her Morning vs. Night Routine

I have a few key products in both my morning and night routine that don’t vary. I always cleanse, apply a serum, moisturize with a cream, and apply a face oil to lock it all in. In the mornings, I’ll add sunscreen—I love SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50 ($35). At night, I’ll add Elaluz Overnight Facial Glow ($29), which gives a super gradual tan each night and applies like a face cream. Plus, it smells like eucalyptus rose, so it’s super soothing for bedtime.



The Skincare Step She Never Skips

This one is easy! It’s the Elaluz Beauty Oil ($39). I haven’t done my makeup without it as my last skincare step since we launched it. It’s the perfect skin prep.



How Her Routine Changed Over Time

I’ve definitely become more mindful of the types of products I put on, and how they react on my skin and with each other if I’m doing a routine. That knowledge comes with time I think. When I was in my exploration mode with skincare, I'm sure I was overdoing it at some points—and probably stripping my skin too much or globbing too much product on. Now, I focus on a handful of products that do a really good job without too much effort.



The Products That Have Made the Biggest Difference

I might be cheating on this answer because it’s more of an overarching thing, but making the conscious decision to be more mindful about the ingredients in my makeup products. Creating my own clean line has been a huge game-changer. Especially in makeup, there can be a lot of oversight of ingredients that aren’t great for the skin because they give good color payoff or a smooth application, but it’s so important to find products that do what they’re supposed to and also treat your skin with care.

I’m super proud of the clean products we’ve created for Elaluz, and I’m most excited about the Stick Bronzers ($29) that we just launched. It’s got Camu Camu in it, which is a Brazilian fruit that is super rich in vitamin C. Plus, it has incredible natural oils to hydrate and protect the skin and Jasmine Flower Extract to soothe and calm. It’s so important to have nourishing ingredients in makeup, especially for something like a bronzer that you end up applying to large sections of the face.



The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

Let it be a ritual for you! I love this advice because it helps me be extra mindful as I go through my routine, which ends up being better for my skin and good for the soul.



Her Skincare Pet Peeve

When people skip sunscreen. We can do all the things to soften, clear, and re-texturize the skin, but if we aren’t protecting against those UV rays, the damage is just going to keep happening. Also, a huge one: when someone sleeps with their makeup on. No one does that anymore these days, though, right?! I hope not!



Her Most-Used Product

Probably Overnight Facial Glow ($29) or Beauty Oil ($39) from my Elaluz collection! They are in my routine every single day.



The Product That’s Been in Her Routine Forever

Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes ($5). I’ve used them for years, and they’ve become such a staple that I just always have on hand. What can I say? They get the job done!



The New Skincare Product She’s Loving Right Now

The Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Mask ($59). I got a facial recently with my dermatologist, and she used this mask on me. The texture was so unique, and it really calmed my skin down.



