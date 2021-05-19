How to Treat and Prevent Calluses From Weightlifting

Whether you consider them a badge of pride or a nuisance, calluses can be an inevitable part of working out. They are your skin's way of protecting you from pain and tears in the skin, adapting to the friction and pressure during weightlifting.

However, if left unaddressed, they can get caught during some movements, leading to painful tears and preventing you from getting your workouts done. Although some level of calluses is necessary during heavier lifting and should be accepted as a protective measure for your skin, there are ways to treat them and prevent them from impeding your workouts. We spoke to dermatologist Caren Campbell, M.D, for her best tips.

Meet the Expert Caren Campbell, M.D, is a San Francisco-based dermatologist.