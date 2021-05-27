6 Ways to Soften Rough, Calloused Hands

Rough, calloused hands are often worn in pride. They can be a sign of a maker and doer, whether the calluses are from lifting weights or hard-earned manual labor. Still, no matter how you got those calluses, they still feel uncomfortable to the touch (think of anyone giving you a handshake), and any roughness and dryness is uncomfortable to you yourself. That’s exactly why softening rough, calloused hands should procure as much pride: Because you’re prioritizing your hand’s health.



While calluses are the body’s natural response to heavy gripping or hard labor, calluses that grow too big can rip off and prove painful to heal. Here is one expert's take on why you should keep them filed down to a minimum: "Calluses develop from repetitive friction or rubbing and form as your body’s way to protect the skin underneath from pain, irritation and blistering," says Susan Massick, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus, OH. "That’s a good thing for people who work or use their hands frequently. But calluses can become too much of a good thing. They can grow quite thick and firm and appear unsightly. More importantly, they can crack and split, causing pain when pressure is applied as well as bleeding or even causing infection with deep cracks. Plus, when a callus peels off, it leaves vulnerable skin exposed."

It is possible to maintain a soft grip—again, think of the handshakes, or your significant other having to tolerate the roughness—with minimal (but sometimes necessary) calluses on your palm.



To help you soften your rough, calloused hands (and to prevent them from getting too banged-up again), Massick and board-certified dermatologist Tiffany J. Libby share their expertise. Here are their most essential hand-care tips for calloused hands—men, women, nonbinary, everyone… the same rules apply to all.