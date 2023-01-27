Caliray's Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara gives lashes the ideal amount of volume while maintaining their curl. It aids in achieving a natural look that's still buildable and removes easily.

We put the Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I've been a false lash girl for years, but once summer ended, I stopped wearing them as much. I began looking for a good lengthening mascara and found a contender in the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. It checks almost all of my boxes, except that it can be difficult to remove: I always need to use a high-quality eye makeup remover when I use the Rare Beauty mascara. Because of this, it's not 100 percent the one, so I'm continuing my search.

Caliray's Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara caught my attention as a possible solution, and I was intrigued in particular by the tubing formula. What exactly is tubing mascara, you ask? According to Space NK, it "contains tube-like polymers that wrap around each individual lash, which evidence supports creates an increased lengthening effect." That sounded amazing, so I knew I had to try this product.

Did the Caliray mascara earn its place to become my newest favorite? Keep reading to find out in my full review.

Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara Best for: Anyone who prefers a tubing mascara or is looking for a lengthening formula. Uses: A tubing mascara that adds volume, length, and curl to lashes. Hero ingredients: Argan oil, triple-wax mix Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol, tocopherol Price: $24 About the brand: Wende Zomnir, co-founder and chief creative officer of Urban Decay, created Caliray in partnership with her friend, Jenna Dover. The brand prioritizes sustainability and clean formulas, and its products are inspired by California's low-key glamour.

About My Lashes: Shorter and less voluminous than I'd like

When it comes to my eye products, I luckily haven't had any allergic reactions, but I still try to be cautious about the products I use in my eye area. My lashes are more on the short side so false lashes have been my best friend for years, but since the pandemic, I haven't been wearing them as often. My typical full face makeup routine consists of foundation, eyebrow pencil, concealer, blush, contour, highlighter, a creamy eyeshadow stick, eyeliner, and mascara. While I regularly use almost every type of makeup product on my face, I do tend to stick to just concealer, blush, and mascara on many weekdays. I used Caliray's Come Hell or High Water Mascara almost daily for a month to see how it worked in my routine.

How to Apply: Build light layers to your desired look

Karla Ayala

The Caliray mascara is incredibly simple to use. The baby teddy bear brush gives you control while you apply the product and adds volume and separation. Use light strokes and build up layers as needed to achieve the desired volume and length.

The Results: Voluminous yet natural-looking lashes

Karla Ayala/Design by Tiana Crispino

The Caliray Come Hell or High Water Mascara has a thin wand, which I like because it allows me to reach all my lashes more successfully. When I applied the first coat, I noticed how smoothly the product glided onto my lashes, and it didn't feel tacky. I did my makeup around 9 a.m. and my lashes had an impressive lift that stayed all day, even at 10 p.m. When I began my nighttime routine, the mascara came off easily with just my drugstore eye makeup remover.

I continued to use the mascara multiple times a week, and each time I was excited to see that my lashes had a nice amount of volume while still looking natural. This mascara added lift and life to my lashes, completing the exact kind of eye makeup look I wanted for everyday.

The Value: Worth every penny

The Caliray Come Hell or High Water Mascara retails at $24, which is pretty standard for a mascara from a prestige brand. Also, the 0.37 oz. of product is more than many full-sized tubes, so you get a pretty good deal. The product has a lot of bang for your buck as it lifts lashes, making them appear fuller and longer. The formula provides buildable coverage that stays, doesn't slide off, and feels lightweight—I would forget I was even wearing mascara! It's also simple to remove since it binds together, allowing you to remove it from your lashes easily.

The only downside about the Caliray mascara is that the formula becomes slightly clumpy after some time—I noticed it about a month after I began using it. It's not highly noticeable, but still a factor to consider. If you want to try the product without fully committing, you can get the travel size for $13.

Similar Products: You've got options

Tower 28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara: Tower28's MakeWaves Mascara ($20) is a tubing formula with a triple-wave wand that has three flexible suspended bands to lengthen and define lashes. It's less expensive than the Caliray mascara, but you may need to apply multiple coats to achieve your desired look (Caliray only appears to require one or two).

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara: The Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Mascara ($20) has a lightweight, buildable formula. The product is excellent for keeping your lashes lifted for hours, but I noticed that the Caliray mascara had more lifting power. The Rare Beauty brush is thicker than Caliray's, so consider your preference when deciding between them.