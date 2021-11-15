29 Ways to Rock a Caesar Haircut for a Modern Classic Look

The Caesar haircut, named for Julius Caesar himself, can undoubtedly be called a timeless style, having been around since the first century. But despite its timelessness, the Caesar can also be quite trendy; many men opt to combine the classic look with modern elements from other fade styles.
Also known as a Roman haircut, the Caesar has evolved with the times and is a staple of barbershops and salons, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding someone who can give you a good one. It's also rumored that Caesar used this cut to minimize the look of his receding hairline, and the style is still used similarly by men today, so if you’re getting a bit thin up top but aren’t ready to let the world know it, the Caesar haircut may be an excellent option for you.
The Caesar haircut is a classic short cut with bangs. It starts with short hair on the sides, back, and top, and the hairstyle is then styled by brushing the top forward to accentuate the fringe.
If you’d like to try the look out for yourself but are unsure of which direction to go in with it, look no further. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 29 different ways you can style the classic Caesar haircut for modern times.
High Fade Caesar
This close fade is high on the head, bringing the Caesar haircut front and center. The top of the hair is a classic shorter Caesar style.
Longer Caesar Haircut with Fade
A good Caesar haircut can look good at various lengths, like this longer variation, which is cleaned up with a fade on the sides.
Caesar with Perm
The Caesar haircut also looks excellent with a curly perm; just make sure you’ve grown the hair out a significant amount on the top first.
Caesar with Full Beard
Keep the sides tapered short between the hair and the beard to achieve this look's maximum effect.
Messy and Textured
Another modern take on the style, use a light wax to style and texture your haircut to have a slightly messy appearance.
Dark Caesar
This style is an excellent option for textured or naturally wavy hair. Make sure to use clippers on the hairline and cut with the grain.
Caesar with Fringe
Have your barber cut a few strands of hair longer than others for the classic fringed Caesar look.
Classic Caesar with Taper Fade
A classic Caesar haircut with a taper fade, this style will suit many different types of hair.
Buzz Cut Caesar
Have your barber buzz your hair with a higher guard along with a bit of fringe in the front to achieve the classic look. To style, brush the hair forward with a comb and a bit of pomade.
Caesar with Temp Fade
Have the barber shape up the hair around your temples for a contemporary look that looks especially sharp on natural textures.
Two-Toned Caesar
An edgier style that might be high-maintenance but has a rewarding result, this split-colored Caesar haircut is bound to turn a few heads.
Short Caesar with Skin Fade
Keep the hair up top shorter and style it with some pomade while rocking a skin fade on the sides for another modern take on the classic.
Simple with Fade
Keep the top of your hair a classic Caesar length while using a short but not too short guide for the sides. A #2 guard will do nicely.
For Thinning Hair
This Caesar haircut is an excellent option for those with thinning hair. Leave the fringe a bit longer in the front and opt for a higher, closer fade to help conceal balding spots.
Cropped and Colored
Don’t be afraid to experiment with coloring your hair with a Caesar haircut. This close crop done in silver is an edgier take on the style.
Short and Messy
Keep the sides closely faded and the hair up top shorter for this style. Use a bit of product and push the hair forward with your fingers to help add texture.
For Fine Hair
A Caesar haircut will work with finer textures as well. Opt for a longer fringe in the front and a high fade to keep things simple.
Sharp and Precise
For this variation, keep hair short on both the top and sides, but have your barber perfectly line up the forehead and sides for a clean look.
Long Fringe
A good option for thicker hair, this Caesar haircut will give you more styling options as well. Be sure to keep the sides a bit longer for a more natural look.
Curly Caesar
If you love the Caesar look but want to still show off your natural curly texture, keep a lot of length throughout the top of the head and gradually taper down the sides. Add a bit of color for a more intense look.
Tousled and Textured
To achieve the perfect texture, keep your fringe chopped at different lengths in the front while tapering the sides. Use wax to get a textured look throughout the top.
Layered and Messy
This layered and messy Caesar haircut is a cool alternative to the traditionally clean-cut variations. A gradual taper down the sides gives this a more natural look.
Caesar with Facial Hair
Keep the look short and classic on top while allowing the sideburns to flow right into your stubble for a bit of a rockstar feel.
Spiked Caesar
For this variation on a Caesar haircut, use a bit more gel to hold the fringe up and give it some texture. Keep the sides short with a skin fade for contrast.
Side Swept
Zac Efron is one of the more notable celebrities as of late to wear a Ceasar, and he can frequently be seen with his bangs swept to the side and a gentle taper down the sides.
All Gelled Up
Great for thinner hair, this look uses ample gel to push the hair forward for a stiff appearance. Keep the sides a bit longer to add volume to the look.
Layered Caesar
Have your barber cut the top portion in different levels to achieve the layered look. This slightly bolder Caesar haircut will call for a skin fade on the sides to bring all the attention to the top.
Faux Hawk Caesar
To achieve this look, keep the hair on the top portion of the head a bit longer and use a wax or gel to style into a mohawk. Use a gradual fade on the sides for a clean look. This is a great style for an older man who wants to try the style out.
Bowl Cut Caesar
This Caesar style features an undercut that gives the bowl shape on top and is a great look for those with straight hair.