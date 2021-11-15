29 Ways to Rock a Caesar Haircut for a Modern Classic Look

The Caesar haircut, named for Julius Caesar himself, can undoubtedly be called a timeless style, having been around since the first century. But despite its timelessness, the Caesar can also be quite trendy; many men opt to combine the classic look with modern elements from other fade styles.

Also known as a Roman haircut, the Caesar has evolved with the times and is a staple of barbershops and salons, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding someone who can give you a good one. It's also rumored that Caesar used this cut to minimize the look of his receding hairline, and the style is still used similarly by men today, so if you’re getting a bit thin up top but aren’t ready to let the world know it, the Caesar haircut may be an excellent option for you.

The Caesar haircut is a classic short cut with bangs. It starts with short hair on the sides, back, and top, and the hairstyle is then styled by brushing the top forward to accentuate the fringe.

If you’d like to try the look out for yourself but are unsure of which direction to go in with it, look no further. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 29 different ways you can style the classic Caesar haircut for modern times.

