The 20 Best Cable Knit Dresses for a Stylish Winter

Cheryl S. Grant
Published on Oct 20, 2021
Let's face it: Getting dressed on cold, drab winter days can be less than inspiring. The idea of putting on tights, socks, boots, thick sweaters, a hat, and gloves can feel less than stylish. But it doesn't have to be this way, because you can still make a statement while managing to stay warm and dry.

Though that may seem a challenge, winter style has never been easier than it is with a cable knit sweater dress. Try it in a neutral shade that you can wear again and again while switching up your accessories, or play up the statement by choosing something brightly colored. Imagine the heads that will turn when you rock a cozy neon dress with caramel tights and boots. 

Still not sure how cable knit dresses can transform your cold-weather wardrobe? No need to stress, because we've curated a few of our favorites. Ahead, see 20 of the best cable knit dresses on the market, and get ready for your most stylish winter yet.

01 of 20

The Classic Staple

M.M. LaFleur The Vincent Dress Ribbed Jardigan Knit
M.M.LaFleur The Vincent Dress- Ribbed Jardigan Knit $195
Shop

Cable knit dresses can be a little bulky, but not this style from M.M.LaFleur. The fine rib knit keeps a precise fit without feeling tight and constricted. And while those are great qualities, what we love most is the potential for layering, allowing you to carry the piece from fall to spring. As temperatures dip, throw a duster or cardigan on top, and on unseasonably warm days, no extra gear is necessary. 

02 of 20

Cozy Turtleneck

Vertigo Cocoon Sleeve Knit Dress
Vertigo Cocoon Sleeve Knit Dress $30
Shop

A basic black dress is key to any wardrobe, no matter the season. This knit turtleneck style is an affordable staple that looks great paired with any style of boots. Throw on a pair of hoop earrings, pop your hair in a ponytail, and you're ready to go. Add red lipstick to make this cable knit dress go from day to night. 

03 of 20

Winter Wrap Dress

Wmnswr Carolina V-Neck Sweater Dress
WMNSWR Carolina V-Neck Sweater Dress $52
Shop

If you love wrap dresses but not having to deal with the possibility of exposure from a brisk breeze, then this V-neck sweater dress is right up your alley. It hugs your curves in all the right places, but the practical design keeps you comfortable all day. This shade of blue is outstanding on all skin tones, though the style is also available in ginger, dove gray, and black. 

04 of 20

Statement Button-Down

Treasure & Bond V-Neck Midi Sweater Dress
Treasure & Bond V-Neck Midi Sweater Dress $79
Shop

Button-down cable knit dresses are a major trend for winter, and you're sure to love the way the slit here shows off your favorite tall boots. Better yet, when you buy this style from Nordstrom, the department store will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower children.

05 of 20

Rich Comfort

Bardot Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
Bardot Cable-Knit Sweater Dress $129
Shop

This chocolate-colored sweater dress features a V-neck and relaxed shoulders, making for an effortlessly structured fit. To complete the look, all you need is a statement pair of shoes and a crossbody bag. 

06 of 20

Winter White

Emery Rose Funnel Neck Cable Knit Sweater Dress
Emery Rose Funnel Neck Cable Knit Sweater Dress $25
Shop

We've never believed in restricting white pieces to the summer, and this cozy cable knit dress is a standout example of why. Flaunt this look during the holidays with boots, a bold lip, and a few pieces of festive jewelry. 

07 of 20

One-Shoulder Wonder

Tularosa Cable Rib Mix Dress
Tularosa Cable Rib Mix Dress $198 $96
Shop

Channel your inner Bond girl with this off-the-shoulder number. It makes for a great winter date night outfit.

08 of 20

Easy Breezy

Free People Riding Waves Sweater Midi Dress
Free People Riding Waves Sweater Midi $88
Shop

If you love festivals and rocking a bohemian look, this midi-length cable knit dress will suit you well. The sleeves are perfect for the fall season, and it can work as a layering piece when you need a bit more warmth.

09 of 20

Pulled Together

Alexander McQueen Corset Wool & Cashmere Cardigan Dress
Alexander McQueen Corset Wool & Cashmere Cardigan Dress $1490
Shop

Highlight your figure with this Alexander McQueen sweater dress. The contrasting corset-style panel is eye-catching and works equally well for casual affairs or late dinner plans.

10 of 20

Anything Goes

Hope & Henry Fine Cable Sweater Dress with Elbow Patches
Hope & Henry Fine Cable Sweater Dress with Elbow Patches $50
Shop

This versatile, swing-style cable knit dress will make a great addition to your wardrobe. It looks great with knee boots or pumps, plus it has elbow patches for extra comfort.

11 of 20

Matching Set

Anthropologie Cable-Knit Midi Sweater Dress Set
Anthropologie Cable-Knit Midi Sweater Dress Set $170
Shop

Want the freedom to embrace a cozy turtleneck look when it's chilly, but switch to a simple tank dress profile once you've reached a heated indoor destination? You've found your answer. Add a belt, and it's all you need to look pulled together. 

12 of 20

Cheerful Color

Anrabess Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress
Anrabess Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress $33
Shop

Dark, cold winter days can really be a drag, but it's easy to add a splash of color to your wardrobe with this cable knit dress. It is available in 16 variations on Amazon, which means your favorite can be at your doorstep in no time.

13 of 20

Toasty and Textured

Blencot Turtleneck Long Sleeve Elasticity Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweaters Jumper
Blencot Turtleneck Long Sleeve Elasticity Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweaters Jumper $42
Shop

When you think of a cardigan-style dress, chances are it looks something like this. There's a reason that this look is a bit of a standard, as it stands the test of time and looks great in a variety of situations. Pair it with cowboy boots for a cool, laid-back look.

14 of 20

Packaged with a Bow

Grace Karin Button Belt Knitted Bodycon Dress
Grace Karin Button Belt Knitted Bodycon Dress $36
Shop

If you think wearing clothes buttoned up gives the impression that you aren't willing to take risks, this cable knit dress will change that. The smaller knit up top adds the perfect dimension to the broader threads below. Tie the belt into a bow, and head out for your day as confident as ever.

15 of 20

Two-Toned

Staud Shoko Sweater
Staud Shoko Sweater $165
Shop

If you can't pick which color of cable knit dress you want to try this season, go for two in one. This knit from Staud balances neutral navy with cheery periwinkle, so you can add a bit more color to your workday or night out.

16 of 20

Minimalist Mini

Dynamite Cable Knit Sweater Dress
Dynamite Cable Knit Sweater Dress $65 $32
Shop

Vamp it up in what could become your go-to sweater dress. While the piece has a relaxed look, it's also a mini length, perfect for meeting up with friends for late-night fun. Try it with skin-tight or slouchy boots. 

17 of 20

Cocktail Number

Lovers + Friends Mini Off Shoulder Knit Dress
Lovers + Friends Mini Off Shoulder Knit Dress $158
Shop

Light on cable and more of a rib knit, this off-the-shoulder dress from Revolve is absolutely worth adding to your list. This blush tone is the perfect neutral to pair with a colorful bag

18 of 20

Evening Elegance

Bebe Off Shoulder Cable Knit Dress
Bebe Off Shoulder Cable Knit Dress $60
Shop

This cable knit dress is definitely for those who love to stand out in a crowd. It's the perfect antidote to a dreary winter day, as it's hard to resist smiling when you wear this bold shade. 

19 of 20

Cross-Back Champion

S by Serena Leena Crossback Sweater Dress
S by Serena Leena Crossback Sweater Dress $50
Shop

Serena Williams is a tennis phenom—she's won the singles US Open six times and Wimbledon seven times—and it isn't surprising that her clothing line is just as fierce, with pieces like this cross-back dress. This olive green shade will stand out in the best way, no matter what you pair it with.

20 of 20

Accent Ruffle

Lucca Savannah Midi Sweater Dress
Lucca Savannah Midi Sweater Dress $84 $38
Shop

If you're looking for a cable knit dress that feels a bit more special for a holiday party or brunch, try a mostly minimal design with an accent ruffle. Keep it toned down by wearing matching shoes, or kick it up a notch with pops of red or bright blue. 

