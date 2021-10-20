The 20 Best Cable Knit Dresses for a Stylish Winter

Let's face it: Getting dressed on cold, drab winter days can be less than inspiring. The idea of putting on tights, socks, boots, thick sweaters, a hat, and gloves can feel less than stylish. But it doesn't have to be this way, because you can still make a statement while managing to stay warm and dry.

Though that may seem a challenge, winter style has never been easier than it is with a cable knit sweater dress. Try it in a neutral shade that you can wear again and again while switching up your accessories, or play up the statement by choosing something brightly colored. Imagine the heads that will turn when you rock a cozy neon dress with caramel tights and boots.

Still not sure how cable knit dresses can transform your cold-weather wardrobe? No need to stress, because we've curated a few of our favorites. Ahead, see 20 of the best cable knit dresses on the market, and get ready for your most stylish winter yet.