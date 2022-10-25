7 Cabincore Outfits That Achieve Maximum Coziness

You may be familiar with cottagecore, an aesthetic that embodies romance and feminism and embraces ruffles, loose-fitting silhouettes, and cozy materials. Cottagecore and cabincore go hand in hand, both representing a rural aesthetic, in every aspect of life from clothing and decor to location and activities. While cottagecore is perfect for spring and summer, cabincore will be taking over for the fall and winter months. So what exactly is cabincore? Think cozy mountain getaways, rustic evenings by the fire, or early morning hikes in the forest. Cabincore embraces remote settings and getting away from the overwhelming hustle and bustle of the city.

A cabincore wardrobe first and foremost should be cozy, and features all of our favorite winter staples like scarves, hats, vests, and knits. Materials and fibers such as wool, corduroy, and flannel make for comfortable pieces that don't sacrifice style.

Whether you're someone who wants to be one with nature and explore the great outdoors or you just want to sip a cup of freshly brewed tea by the bonfire draped in a wool blanket, cabincore is the aesthetic for you.

Looking for the perfect outfit to embody the rustic trend? Keep scrolling for seven cabincore looks to style this fall and winter season.

Cozy in Corduroy

There's nothing quite like the feeling of warm corduroy on a crisp fall day. Style this cozy co-ord with a knit mock neck sweater then finish the look with a chunky scarf.

Sweater Weather

Fair Isle is a quintessential winter pick commonly worn for and Après Ski look. Stay on trend with Ugg's viral Ultra Mini Platform Boot styled with flared jeans and an asymmetrical cropped Fair Isle sweater. For a snowy winter day, layer wool socks and a knit beanie for extra warmth.

A Little Rusty

Elevate your cabincore aesthetic with a rust colored knit dress for a night at the local brewery. Style this with a faux leather shearling aviator jacket and complete the look with a check scarf made from alpaca, wool, and mohair.

Plaid Shacket

A rugged plaid shacket is essential for a cabincore-inspired wardrobe. Wear alone or layered up depending on the look you're trying to achieve. A shacket's versatility makes it the perfect item to pack for a weekend trip to upstate.

Hiking in Style

Bring a portable charger and pack a lunch for a day of hiking in the woods to take in the beautiful views. Everlane's mid-length liner is lightweight and breathable, making it the perfect layering piece for a cold weather hike. Wear with shearling-cuffed lug sole boots to keep your feet warm and dry.

Ski-Lodge Chic

If you're like me and would rather sip hot chocolate in the ski lodge by the fire rather than actually ski in freezing cold weather, then this look is for you. Grab your favorite wool knit sweater and style with a pleated skirt and tights for a stylish and warm cabincore look. This squirrel crewneck jumper from Acne Studios is such a unique piece that is wearable all winter long.

Monochrome Mountain Getaway

A monochromatic look is a foolproof way of looking put together and chic no matter what's trending. For an easy one-and-done outfit, style a cable knit sweater dress with coordinating boots. For an overnight trip, grab a suede tote and pack all the necessities you need for a little getaway.