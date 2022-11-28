Show us an iconic beauty brand, and we’ll show you an epic Cyber Monday sale! The cherry on top? From red lipstick to curling wands, and self-tanners, many beauty products tested and approved by Byrdie editors and our team of expert testers are on deep discount. You can shop this list of deals with confidence, knowing that we spent hours putting these products to the test in The Lab—and out in the real world—before awarding them our Byrdie Verified seal of approval.

Here are our favorite Byrdie-approved Cyber Monday deals, starting at just $12:

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $36 with code CYBER22 (Originally $48)

Tested & Approved: The Best Setting Sprays of 2022

If you know the "dewy dumpling" look, chances are you've heard of Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which contains a hydrating blend of red algae, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. One tester loved that it locked her makeup into place with a radiant, natural-looking finish. And even though the brand doesn't label it as waterproof, it passed our splash test. The one drawback was the price, so get it now while it's 20% off!

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The MILK Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray is 49% off, and the MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ is 11% off.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer $29 (Originally $46)

Tested & Approved: The Best Face Primers of 2022

A little of this gel primer goes a long way. It glides on effortlessly to create a grippy canvas for your makeup. A lightweight feel, natural finish, and all-day hold were just a few reasons we awarded it Best Overall in our face primer testing. (Psst, you can find other best-selling Milk products for 25% off during the brand's extended Black Friday sale.)

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Charlotte Tillbury Invisible UV Flawless Primer is up to 30% off, and the Tatcha The Silk Canvas: Velvety Makeup Perfecting Primer is 25% off.

Conair 1-inch Double Ceramic Curling Wand $15 (Originally $20)

Tested & Approved: The Best Curling Wands of 2022

We were surprised by how much we loved this ultra-affordable curling wand—and more than 75,000 satisfied Amazon shoppers agree. While the wand can reach up to 400 degrees, it has 30 different heat settings that provide even heat distribution to create long-lasting curls without causing damage. Plus, it has a cool tip, which is especially handy for those who tend to burn our fingers when working with hot tools.

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Bio Ionic Eternity Wand is 30% off, and the Bed Head Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand is 23% off.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 $29 (Originally $38)

Tested & Approved: The Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2022

This spreads-like-butter moisturizer scored a perfect five stars during our in-depth moisturizer testing. It's oil-free, non-comedogenic, super hydrating, and comes in a refillable container, The best part? It contains a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen, so if you prefer multi-functional products to a 20-step skincare routine, this is the moisturizer for you.

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer Lotion is 20% off, and the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is 9% off.

ILIA Color Block Lipstick $22 with code WONDERLAND (Originally $28)

Tested & Approved: The Best Red Lipsticks of 2022

In our quest to find the best red lipstick, we applied, then spent hours blotting, eating, drinking coffee, and even brushing our teeth. (Some of our testers enlisted the help of their significant other to put the shades to an at-home smooch test.) This ILIA Color Block Lipstick was our pick for Best Hydrating, thanks to its non-drying formula. We also love that the pigment is buildable so that you can choose the level of color intensity. Oh, and ILIA is offering 20% off sitewide in honor of Cyber Monday.

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick is 40% off, and the Sunnies Face Fluffmatte Lipstick is 40% off.

Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer $76 (Originally $95)

Tested & Approved: The Best Hair Dryers of 2022

There's no more important tool in a person's beauty arsenal than a trusty hair dryer. That's why we've tested dozens of them this year. One of our faves is the Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium, which has three temperature settings, two speeds, and a cold-shot button and left our tester's hair sleek and shiny. It's also user-friendly, with a lightweight design, intuitive controls, and a long power cord.

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Infiniti Pro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer is 57% off, and the T3 Afar Travel Hair Dryer is 25% off.

SOL by Jergens Water Mousse Self Tanner $12 (Originally $24)

Tested & Approved: The Best Self Tanners of 2022

Is anyone else feeling a little pale these days? To find the best self tanners, we tested 15 formulas in The Lab, evaluating them on ease of application, transfer resistance, results, and longevity. The SOL by Jergens Water Mousse Self Tanner has a light, foamy, easy-to-spread texture and doesn’t leave any unwanted color on clothes. We recommend it for people with olive-toned skin.

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam is 30% off, and the St. Tropez Bronzing Water Mousse is 40% off.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush $25 (Originally $40)

Tested & Approved: The Best Hot Air Brushes of 2022

You may have spotted this OG hot air brush in our other sale round-ups. That's because it's a beauty workhorse that pumps up the volume, has excellent heat distribution, and is perfect for people with fine hair. We named it our Best Budget find, and now it's even cheaper for Cyber Monday!

Two other products that made our list are also on sale for Cyber Monday. The Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer is 37% off, and the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush is 20% off.

