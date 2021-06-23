Introducing: Byrdie Style

For eight years, Byrdie has been a beauty and wellness site; a place where you can find answers to your questions and solace in the way you’re feeling. We began discussing the prospect of expanding our coverage in February of 2019—but in the last year, amidst a global pandemic, the way we take care of ourselves changed. And with it, our needs changed too.

For us, comfort has become paramount in more than just a mental and emotional sense; it’s physical too. Our clothing choices had a hand in shaping our experiences just as much as our skincare and makeup rituals. This year stretched the borders of what self-care means to us. We decided to speak to that shift on Byrdie. Thus, Byrdie Style was born.

This addition is meant to service the way we (us and you, dear readers) genuinely use and wear clothing in our daily lives. It’s what you put on to go from your bed to the couch, or when you wash your face, get coffee, workout, or meet up with a friend. Lingerie you wear just for you. Evergreen staples. An outfit shot in your living room mirror. Sweaters that feel like a warm hug. Jeans that work with your body, not against it. It’s feel-good and without rules. We want this to be about fun, inclusiveness, experimentation, intimacy, and joy (we can tell you right now it’ll never feel scary or unattainable). Byrdie Style can be for the proverbial “fashion girl,” but mostly, it’s for everyone else.

Naturally, we couldn’t do this on our own. We partnered with MeUndies and enlisted the help of 21 style contributors, each one a veteran in the industry in their own right. We also brought on our new senior style editor, Erika Harwood, to help bring this concept to life (it's her first week—we're so excited). Together, we hope to bring ease and answers to your questions about style, shopping, and what to wear when it feels like you have nothing to wear. We’ve been there, too. Below, meet the new voices you’ll find on the site—the one’s that’ll help you through whatever style woes (or triumphs) may come up as you move through your life.

Thanks for sticking with us.

Love always,

Hallie, Leah, and the rest of Team Byrdie

As a fashion and beauty editor, Natasha Marsh's work can be found on Byrdie, Cosmopolitan, The Zoe Report, Popsugar, Beauty Independent, and many more. She enjoys producing content that highlights POC brands and founders, as well as businesses and concepts focused on sustainability and the reduction of consumerism. Since doing the big chop in 2018, she's enjoyed experimenting with multiple protective styles and cuts. Natasha also enjoys traveling, dancing, and cooking.

Noor Elkhaldi is a first generation Palestinian-American. She's a digital creative in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle space, as well as the host and producer of Arab-American Psycho, a weekly podcast centered around identity, diversity, and unfiltered conversation with guests.

Alyssa is a 27-year-old digital entrepreneur and consultant based in Los Angeles. She kickstarted her career writing about fashion and style for online publications including Refinery29, Harper’s Bazaar, Fashionista, The Zoe Report, CNN Style, and beyond. Now, she shares her outfits, travels, and happenings daily on Instagram and collaborates with brands both online and off, consulting for budding startups across fashion and lifestyle. She is also quietly building her own e-commerce platform this year.

Micaéla Verrelien is a Caribbean creator who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. She is multifaceted and loves to share her passions with others through her writing, creative direction, and modeling. She's prides herself in making sure she exudes love at all times, through herself and her work.

Laura Lajiness is a freelance writer and editor covering fashion, accessories, and lifestyle topics, including beauty, home, fitness, and travel. You can see her work across various outlets, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Marie Claire, InStyle, Glamour, Esquire, Women’s Health, Brides, The Zoe Report, Popsugar, Refinery 29, Coveteur, Byrdie, Well+Good, The Editorialist, among other titles and brands. Laura has worked in the fashion industry for over ten years and held senior fashion editor positions at Popsugar and The Zoe Report, with additional experience as a copywriter and fashion publicist. She currently resides on the Upper West Side in New York City with her husband and rescue chihuahua mix, Bingham Eugene.

Gianluca Russo is a freelance fashion and culture writer whose work has been published in GQ, Glamour, Teen Vogue, InStyle, Fashionista, and more. His monthly column for Nylon titled "Plus Us" explores the many ways the plus-size community is discriminated against in our society today. Gianluca is currently working on his debut book, "The Power of Plus," which will be released from Chicago Review Press in 2022.

Nateisha Scott is a freelance writer and editor who covers health, beauty and lifestyle. Her bylines have appeared in Cosmopolitan US, Rose Inc, Coveteur, Who What Wear and Popsugar and whilst based in London, is published internationally. If not writing, you can find Nateisha reading, editing, brunching with friends or pulling outfits together. Her work says beauty but her Instagram says minimal style—as she's obsessed with all thing visual, clean and minimally pleasing.

Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin is a stylist, fashion and shopping writer, dog mom, and shoe enthusiast with a jean collection she was only aware of when moving between tiny NYC apartments. As a former market editor, she enjoys nothing more than finding extremely fun things (ideally wearable) that make her happy. Elizabeth also does personal "Style Curation" appointments with people to help them find their personal style. She wants to get back into painting because that also brings her joy and doesn't require blue light glasses.

Mayra Mejia (She/Her) is a fat-positive, queer Salvadoran-American editor, plus size fashion writer, and content creator. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Lauren Caruso is a freelance writer, consultant, and digital media strategist that splits her time between NYC and Los Angeles. She has more than ten years of experience within the publishing industry with a focus on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, with tenures at Refinery29, Allure, and The Zoe Report.

Jamila Stewart is a L.A.-based freelance writer with a focus in fashion and beauty. She covers fashion news with bylines on The Zoe Report, Byrdie, InStyle and more. As a self-proclaimed sunglasses and heels fanatic, when she’s not talking herself out of a new purchase, you can find Jamila on the hunt for emerging brands to highlight or on a self-care trip to the beach.

Gina Marinelli is a Brooklyn-based (and -born) freelance writer and editor covering style, beauty, and entertainment. With over a decade of experience, she's previously held senior editor roles at Who What Wear and Refinery29 where her work focused on the evolution of the fashion industry, the latest trends, and the people who shape both. Today, her byline can be found across a number of publications including The Zoe Report, Glamour, Coveteur, MTV News, and Insider.

Jo Rosenthal is an artist and writer based in New York City. Her obsession with fashion started at a young age and has been the only constant in her life. When she’s not writing or reading, you can find her exploring the city with a good book in hand and a smile to match.

Cheryl S. Grant is a writer, editor, and nutritionist who has worked with brands including Crain's, Reader's Digest, USA Today, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, SheKnows, Brides, Yoga Journal, Spy.com and Taste of Home. She covers nutrition, health, beauty, travel, food, entertainment, politics, and fashion. Follow her on Twitter here.

Katie Sturino is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, body acceptance advocate, and fierce animal activist. Through her personal platform, she lends her voice and personal style to raise awareness for size inclusivity. Her regular content series, #SuperSizeTheLook and #MakeMySize have gone viral, reaching millions of people and attracting global media attention. Katie is also the founder of Megababe, an innovative beauty brand offering non-toxic, solution-oriented products that allow people to feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin. she recently published Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Start Living Your Best Life.

Nicole is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City with 11 years of experience in the digital publishing industry. She enjoys writing about food and wine, fashion, travel, beauty, and design—and the diverse people who exist within those worlds. Originally from Santa Barbara County, California, you can usually find her seeking out a nearby body of water or enjoying some Mexican food on the weekends.

Mallory Weggemann is a record-setting, two-time Paralympic swimmer for Team USA. She has set fifteen world records and thirty-four American records, and is also the recipient of an ESPY Award, a 15-time World Champion, and a Paralympic gold and bronze medalist. Weggemann has also served as a commentator on NBC for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, the first female reporter in a wheelchair ever to serve in that capacity. Weggemann has established herself as a leader outside of the pool, as well; she is an inclusion advocate serving on the Advisory Board of Disability for Delta Air Lines as well as a cofounder and co-CEO of TFA Group, a social impact agency and production studio. A highly sought-after motivational speaker, Weggemann published Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance in 2021.

Shelby Ying Hyde is a Brooklyn-based market editor for Harper's Bazaar and contributing fashion writer with bylines on Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Teen Vogue and more. Shelby also has a bi-weekly Secondhand Shopping column on Nylon. Prior to entering the editorial space, she worked at luxury e-commerce giants Net-a-Porter on the product editorial team, where she gained an extensive understanding of the luxury market as it pertains to shopping and engaging customers in a digital space. Follow her on Instagram for shopping advice, sale updates, and tips for building a well-rounded wardrobe.

Kasia Dietz is a Paris-based New York-minded travel and lifestyle writer, whose work has appeared in CN Traveler, Architectural Digest, National Geographic and Hemispheres, to name a few. Her passion for design and fashion led her to create namesake handbags. When not jetting off to a remote destination with her beauty-seeking Italian husband, Kasia shares travel tales on the award-winning blog Love in the City of Light.

Agnes Erickson is a professional content writer with bylines in The List, Health Digest, and The Local, Norwegian edition. When away from her computer, you will most likely find her trying to master Thai cuisine in the kitchen, spooning her dog, or in deep contemplation over where the matching sock is.

Ellen Ricks is a freelance writer and the self-proclaimed Blair Waldorf of the Adirondacks. Her work has appeared in Teen Vogue, HelloGiggles, Bustle, Astrology.com, among others. When not writing, Ellen is consulting the cosmos and overdressing for "casual" events. Follow her on Instagram here.