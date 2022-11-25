At Byrdie, we’re passionate about helping you discover the best beauty products on the market and make the wisest, most informed purchasing decisions possible. This is why we spend hours on research and thoughtfully put products to the test in our lab facilities before giving them our official stamp of approval. We know you’re spending your hard earned money on our recommendations, and we take that responsibility seriously. So this Black Friday, we’re making it easy for you to shop for some of our most-loved products that received the highest scores in our lab tests—at excellent discounts.

Keep reading to discover some of our favorite top-rated beauty items, below.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette $23 (was $45)

A versatile eyeshadow palette that can be used for everyday looks and full-glam is a makeup collection must-have, and this palette is just that—it won best overall in our test of the Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2022. It’s pigmented, blendable, and contains a wide range of wearable neturals in various undertones and depths. It also features a variety of textures that add a beautiful dimension to any look. And this Black Friday, you can score it for 50 percent off.

If you’re also in the market for a great cream blush, the brand’s Stick Cream Blush won best overall in our test of the Best Cream Blushes of 2022, and it’s also on sale on their site.

T3

T3 SinglePass Ceramic Straightening & Styling Iron $135 with 25% discount applied at checkout (was $180)

The best hair tools are often expensive, so purchasing them on sale can save you some significant cash. This tool was crowned best overall in our test of the Best Flat Irons of 2022, and it’s currently 25 percent off. Our testers loved that it completely straightened their hair in just one pass, and they appreciated the ergonomic and chic design. If you’re in the market for a new hair straightener, we think you’ll love this one.

Lys Beauty

Lys Beauty Triple Fix Translucent Pressed Setting Powder $11 (was $18)

Dewy skin has been a dominant makeup trend for quite some time now, but don’t let the power of a great translucent setting powder escape you. There is a difference between dewy and greasy, and applying this lightweight powder in your T-zone can help you refrain from entering greasy territory. It won best overall in our test of the Best Setting Powders of 2022, and our tester raved about its breathable formula and smoothing effect on the skin.

Tatcha

Tatcha The Water Cream $52 with code CYBER22 (was $69)

Tatcha products are pricey, so we always take advantage of the opportunity to purchase them at a discounted price. This incredibly popular moisturizer claimed the title of best overall in our test of the Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022, and we highly recommend checking it out if you have an oily skin type or simply prefer super lightweight formulas. The texture is like a hybrid between a gel and a cream, and our tester was impressed with how quickly it sunk into her skin while maintaining a hydrated-yet-not-greasy feel.

Lancome

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Waterproof Mascara $20 (was $29)

Finding waterproof mascara formulas that stay put without being a pain to remove can be tricky, but this one won best splurge in our lab test of the Best Waterproof Mascaras of 2022 thanks to its budge-proof formula, buildability, and ease of removal. It creates dramatic volume that doesn’t smudge or flake all day long, and a bit of oil-based makeup remover breaks it down without a struggle.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! 24-Hour Waterproof Eyeliner $15 with code FRIYAY (was $22)

If you need waterproof eyeliner to pair with your waterproof mascara, this one by Benefit won best overall in our test of the Best Waterproof Eyeliners of 2022. The creamy texture glides smoothly onto the eyelids and waterline, is long-lasting, and removes easily. The pencil also features a sponge-tip applicator at one end to help you create a smudged, diffused look if that’s what you’re hoping to achieve.

Dermaflash

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device $139 with code 30FORYOU (was $199)

If you or someone you’re shopping for is a fan of skincare tools, we recommend checking out this dermaplaning tool that won best overall in our test of the Best Dermaplaning Tools of 2022. Powered by a rechargeable battery, it works to rid the skin of peach fuzz and dead cells, revealing a smoother, clearer, more bright complexion. The electric exfoliator comes with four single-use replacement blades as well as a charging dock. It’s a fantastic option for anyone looking to dermaplane at home, but it is pricey, so take advantage of the sale and get it at a discount.

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $18 (was $24)

Chances are, you’ve heard of this iconic lip mask—it’s ultra-popular for a reason (or many). Unsurprisingly, it won best overall in our test of the Best Lip Masks of 2022, thanks to the buttery texture, non-greasy finish, and long-lasting hydration it provides. Now is the perfect time to stock up on hydrating products as the temperatures are dropping—plus, this one makes for an excellent stocking stuffer.

Dermstore

ghd Creative Curl Tapered Curling Wand $149 (was $199)

Achieving salon-quality waves at home is totally possible if you have the right styling tool, and this curling wand is a great option—it received the best overall title in our test of the Best Curling Wands of 2022. It heats up quickly, has a protective cool tip, is lightweight, and has a tapered barrel that helps to create loose, beachy waves. If you prefer a more lived-in look as opposed to defined curls, this wand is perfect for you. And considering that it’s fairly pricey, we suggest taking advantage of the current sale price.



Amazon

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective Tinted Moisturizer $17 with code BF30 (was $24)

If you embrace a no-makeup makeup aesthetic, this CC cream deserves a spot in your rotation. It won best overall in our lab test of the Best CC Creams of 2022, and our tester loved the lightweight texture, the inclusion of SPF in the formula, and the incredibly natural finish on the skin. While the initial coverage is light, it can be built up to medium coverage to help blur the look of hyperpigmentation.

Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands Aero Self-Tanning Foam $20 (was $29)

Replicating a summery, bronze glow at home this winter has been made easy with this self-tanning foam that won best overall in our test of the Best Self Tanners of 2022. The mousse consistency is easy to apply, doesn’t transfer, creates a natural-looking color, and lasts for weeks.

Bluemercury

Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation $98 with code CYBER (was $130)

If you’re in the market for a full-coverage foundation with a true, skin-like finish, we highly recommend this one from Chantecaille—it won for the best luxe pick in our test of the Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2022. Our tester adored how lightweight and blendable the texture is, and she couldn’t get over the beautiful, natural-looking coverage it provides. And considering how expensive it is, there’s no better time to try it than during the sale.

Nordstrom

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser $70 (was $88)

Makeup remover might not be the first item that comes to mind when you think of a product to splurge on, but this one has a luxe formula that can be used as a cleanser too. It won best splurge in our test of the Best Eye Makeup Removers of 2022, and it’s excellent for breaking down stubborn eyeliner and mascara as well as face makeup. And if you have super dry skin, it’s a great cleansing option for you as well because it’s not the least bit stripping.

Amazon

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil $70 ( was $87)

Applying a few drops of a nourishing hair oil to the lengths and ends of your hair can be game-changing—it helps to reduce frizz, add shine, and improve the appearance of split ends. This was crowned the best luxury pick in our test of the Best Hair Oils of 2022 because our tester loved the rich texture, chic bottle design, subtle honey scent, and fast-absorbing formula. If you’re interested in purchasing a hair oil that doubles as a functional product and a decorative object for your vanity, we highly recommend this one.

NYX Cosmetics

NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud Vegan High Shine Long-Lasting Liquid Lip Color $8 (was $12)

If you’re looking for a budge-proof lip color that will last you through long work days, upcoming holiday parties, and long nights, this is the one for you. It was a clear favorite in our test of the Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks of 2022, winning best overall thanks to the rich pigmentation, dual applicator, and transfer-proof formula. We also love that it comes in a wide range of colors, so no matter your skin tone or what makeup look you’re going for, you’ll find a shade (or several) to your liking.

Sephora

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray $22 (was $28)

Texturizing sprays are great for adding a bit of grit and, you guessed it—texture to your hair while not being quite as heavy as traditional, strong-hold hairsprays. This one earned the best overall pick in our lab test of the Best Texturizing Sprays of 2022. Aside from raving about the incredible scent, our tester loved that it added volume to her hair and held her curls in place without weighing down her strands.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray $23 (was $33)

The value of a good setting spray cannot be overstated. Quality formulas work to mesh your makeup together, ridding your complexion of a powdery finish, while also working to lock makeup in place for a long-lasting result. Considering how popular and well-loved this one is, it’s unsurprising that it won best overall in our test of the Best Setting Sprays of 2022. It’s lightweight on the skin, dries down quickly, and makes a noticeable difference in the longevity of your makeup. We highly recommend giving it a try, especially while it’s on sale.

It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Flat Top Buffing Foundation Brush #6 $34 (was $49)

High-quality makeup brushes often come with hefty price tags, making them excellent items to pick up when they’re on sale. This buffing foundation brush was named the best splurge in our test of the Best Foundation Brushes of 2022 due to its soft, synthetic bristles, weighted handle, and overall luxurious feel. Our tester also noted that it works beautifully with powder and liquid formulas. If you’re on the hunt for a new foundation brush that will give your complexion an ultra-smooth finish, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Why Trust Byrdie

Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and a product tester specializing in cosmetics. She consistently writes about our lab-tested products and tests dozens of beauty products in all categories on a weekly basis. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.

