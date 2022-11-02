Kendall Jenner's Go-To Shoe Brand Just Released a Playful Fragrance Keychain

Despite how adventurous I am with beauty, when it comes to perfume, I am firmly stuck in a routine—and I'm okay with that. Every day I spritz on the same scent, no matter what I'm doing or where I'm going, and I've found it comforting and very grown-up to have a signature scent (even though I describe my ideal fragrance as "fancy baby"). However, the second I saw that cool-girl accessory brand By Far released their very first fragrances, all that sentiment washed away, and I wanted to collect the candy-colored bottles like Pokémon. Add in a dreamy campaign starring Kendall Jenner dancing to Mariah Carey, and I knew I had to get my hands on them. Read on for everything you need to know about the launch, plus my honest review.

The Brand

By Far was founded in 2016 by sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva, and Denitsa Bumbarova. None of the three women came from a fashion background, but it doesn't matter—flash forward to today, and the brand is beloved by celebrities, supermodels, and it-girls alike. The brand made its mark thanks to heeled booties and candy-colored sandals that don't just look incredible, they're actually comfortable. Since launch, the brand has moved into early 2000s-inspired it-bags that dangle off the elbows of Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo—as well as belts, scarves, and hats.

Of the brand's expansion into fragrance, By Far's co-founder and CMO, Valentina Ignatova says, "We all love perfume and the amazing journey anyone can be a part of with fragrance; you are instantly transported. We wanted the Daydream collection to take that even further and be the first wearable and buildable perfume, putting the wearer in control of their journey."

The Fragrances

For By Far's inaugural perfume collection, the brand didn't just slap its label on a fragrance, they treated it just like any of its other accessories. The By Far Eau De Parfum collection features seven scents: Daydream of Hopscotch, Daydream of a Splash, Daydream of Passing Clouds, Daydream of a Rose Garden, Daydream of a Bingo Queen, Daydream of a Love Trance, and Daydream of Someone I Knew. The scents are inspired by "the delicate spritzing of stories on skin" and are meant to transport you to a daydream scenario. For example, Day Dream of Hopscotch contains notes of Play-Doh and creamy vanilla to evoke childhood memories, while Day Dram of a Love Trance uses notes of heady white florals and sweet hazelnut to depict the heady feeling of falling in love.

"We wanted the scents to tell delicate stories which everyone can relate to, so we just set the tone and let our perfumers Fanny Bal, Jean-Christophe Hérault, and Caroline Dumur compose those stories in the most authentic way they can," says Ignatova. Each fragrance is made in Grasse—in the South of France—where heritage brands like Dior and Chanel also craft their fragrances. The perfumes themselves are cruelty-free, include 100% natural alcohol, and are free from artificial colorants. Each fragrance uses also uses Turkish and Bulgarian "recycled" rose essential oil, which means the oils are made from discarded rose water.

The Packaging

While the fragrances themselves are gorgeous, what really caught my eye is the packaging. The brand wanted to create a "forever treasure" that moves with you and your mood. So, alongside the fragrance, the brand released its refillable charms, available in six colors and two hardware options. The charms are brilliantly designed to be clipped onto any of By Far's bags—or whatever bag you want—as well as belt loops, ankle straps, key chains... really anything you want.

The charms are fully customizable, and you can pair whatever color, metal, and clip with whatever fragrance you want (though you can also choose from pre-designed bundles if you prefer). Each charm holds a refillable 20ml bottle made of 15% post-consumer-recycled glass, while the refill bottles are 100% recyclable. Each full-size refill bottle contains five refills and costs $130 on its own, or $250 for a bundle with the charm.



My Review

To be honest, I've been getting a little (a lot) tired of the endless stream of product releases, and am trying to focus my attention on products that feel really unique. The By Far fragrance absolutely checks that box—it feels fun and fresh, yet thought-out and purposeful from the inside-out. I love the daydreamy vibe of the fragrances and the campaign, plus the innovation of the charm component.

The charms may look like little toys (which I think adds to the whimsical appeal), but the metal feels heavy and chic—which I like, considering the price point. I opted for the violet shade, and it's so gorgeous in person. It's also very simple to refill—just unscrew the spray top on the charm and tip in the larger bottle. Even though it's a little silly—do I really need a keychain full of perfume?—I can't help but smile every time I look at it, and it does come in clutch whenever I need a little extra spritz. Plus, it really does elevate my thrifted handbag.

As much as I love the charm, what you're really paying for here is the fragrance, and I'm happy to report that that also lived up to my expectations. I went with Daydream Passing Clouds since it sounded closest to my preferred soft musk (though I'm still dying to sniff the Play-Doh note in Hopscotch). The perfume is lovely, though it's not quite what I expected. It's floral-heavy with plenty of pastel rose notes, but the musky base keeps it feeling warm and cozy without veering too sweet. The floral fades a bit over time, but the musk and patchouli stay all day, making for the perfect "my skin but better" fragrance that's a little addicting. It's interesting but not pretentious, and really does make me feel like I'm wrapped up in a cloud. I think I might've found my new signature scent.





