10 Butterfly Top Outfits to Channel Your Inner Mariah Carey

It may be the year 2022, but we're going back in time to the year 2000. It's the year Emanuel Ungaro launched the butterfly top in his spring/summer collection. Celebrities (hi, Mariah Carey) went wild for the trend years ago, and the top is making its way back into the limelight this season. Whether you're styling a denim top for a daytime picnic, a satin top for date night, or a sequined halter for your next music festival, there's a style out there for everyone.

Keep scrolling for 10 ways to style one of the trendiest items this season, the throwback butterfly top.

As a Co-Ord

A classic take on the Y2K trend, this front-tie gathered butterfly top. Pair with a high waisted black skort or skirt to complete the co-ord look. You can never go wrong with an all-black look.

With a Mini Skirt

A denim mini skirt can be styled a countless number of ways. We're pairing Cult Gaia's Parvana Top with a satin skort from Cult Naked that perfectly complements the beaded top.

With Low Rise Jeans

A slouchy low-rise jean is a good place to start when weaning back into low-rise pants. A tighter butterfly bustier compliments the baggy bottoms, and pairs seamlessly with mint colored heels.

With Leather Pants

Area's embellished butterfly satin top is truly a one-of-a-kind piece. Channeling femininity and edginess, we've paired with faux leather flares from Levi's and slide sandals. Layer a denim jacket for a chilly spring night.

To the Festival

Festival season is back in full swing and Dolls Kill hit the mark with this denim crop. Style with floral platform sandals and enamel bracelets for an epic '90s inspired look.

With a Blazer

Add a touch of sophistication to your glam beaded butterfly top with an oversized blazer. Wear from daytime to night in denim biker shorts and high-top sneakers.

With Wide Leg Trousers

Available in two colorways, Allpamamas butterfly top is a one size with adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Add iridescent leather mules bring out the fluorescent fuchsia color in the top. Pair with a wide-leg trouser for a casual look.

With a Silk Midi Skirt

The perfect delicate summer look: A silk cami with a lime colored slip midi skirt. Lime is an it color for this season and is so fun and playful. Add a coordinating blue pouch and white sandals for an epic summer ensemble.

With Chrochet Pants

This sequined bright orange top teamed with easy breezy crochet high-waisted pants were made for summer. Pair with bright pink, orange, and yellow sandals to emphasize the sequin hues.



With a White Skort

Channel Sporty Spice with a wrap skort and comfy pair of Vejas. Try this look for on (or off) the tennis court.