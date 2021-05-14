35 Butterfly Tattoo Ideas to Inspire Your Next Ink

Butterfly tattoos are a popular design choice, and for good reason. Regarded as beautiful, delicate parts of nature the butterfly looks great paired with the body's natural form, no matter the placement. Plus, butterfly designs are easily personalized, allowing you to create a truly unique piece of ink. If you’d rather play up their intrinsic meanings instead, butterflies are known for symbolizing everything from freedom and transformation to beauty and “femininity.”

Whatever your reason for wanting a butterfly tattoo, the most important part is to be sure of what you want it to look like. If you’re still searching for that perfect something, here are 35 butterfly tattoo ideas that will help you design your next piece of ink.