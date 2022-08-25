10 Butterfly Clip Hairstyles That Embody '90s Cool

A number of past fashion trends have reappeared on catwalks in recent years, so it was only a matter of time before hair accessories experienced a similar fate. Back in the '90s, there were a number of fabulous hair accessories that could elevate any hair game. From scarves to beads to comb hairbands to snap clips, these accessories gave wearers the freedom to be their most fun, authentic, and free-spirited selves.

But while we appreciate many types of fun hair accessories, today we're here to talk about butterfly clip hairstyles. Originally designed to pull back sections of hair from the crown of the head, they became all the rage due to their intricate detail and ability to make any hairstyle look effortlessly cool. Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion are just a few of the stars who have brought this sophisticated trend into the modern age. If you're delighted that butterfly clips are back, keep reading for all the inspiration you need, including tips and tricks for achieving each style.