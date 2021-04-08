Burt’s Bees' Sensitive Night Cream Gave Me Soft Skin in One Night

This affordable night cream from Burt’s Bees made my sensitive skin feel plump and revitalized. I’ll be keeping it around.

We put Burt's Bees' Sensitive Night Cream to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve spent the better part of the last nine months dealing with breakouts, redness, dullness, and a pesky plethora of other issues most likely caused by stress. Some products worked, others did not. The common theme of them all, though, was replenishment. Getting my skin back to where it once was has definitely been a journey. I’m not there yet, but after testing Burt’s Bees Sensitive Night Cream, I’m a pinch more optimistic that my complexion is about to take a positive turn. Ahead, hear why I’m such a fan of this $11 drugstore product and why, if you also have sensitive skin, it should be on your radar.

Burt’s Bees' Sensitive Night Cream Best for: Sensitive skin Uses: Moisturizing and soothing Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $11 About the brand: Burt’s Bees prides itself on offering beauty and skincare products that are crafted with ingredients from nature. They don’t test on animals and the company has several sustainability initiatives, including landfill-free operations, being CarbonNeutral certified, and offsetting their annual water consumption through watershed restoration projects.

About My Skin: Sensitive and red

Although I have balanced-combination skin, it’s particularly sensitive and reactive. Because of this, I don’t wear a lot of makeup (just BB cream most days, if anything) and I avoid skincare products that might be too harsh to handle. I also have a mild case of rosacea, so I’m always on the hunt for products that soothe and reduce redness.

The Feel: Milky and lightweight

I was expecting this night cream to be thick and creamy but was surprised to find it’s on the milkier side. It spreads across the skin nicely and absorbs super quickly. It’s also got that clean smell that fragrance-free products always possess (a personal fave of mine).

The Ingredients: Formulated to soothe

The star ingredients in this night cream are cotton extract to soften, rice extract to moisturize, and aloe to soothe. All of Burt’s Bees products are at least 95% natural (this night cream is 98.9%) and formulated without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), or any other problematic chemicals.

The Results: Plump after one use

Not to knock Burt’s Bees, but I went into this experiment with low expectations. I rarely turn to drugstore products for my skincare and didn’t foresee any drastic improvements. Welp, I was wrong. The very next morning after using this product my face felt plump, bouncy, soft, and moisturized. I’ve had the (much-appreciated) opportunity of testing out some especially pricey products over the years and this $11 night cream is definitely punching above its weight in comparison to those. Color me impressed.

The Value: Excellent

For $11 in a jar that will last at least a month or two, this night cream is certainly worth it—especially considering how effective I found it to be.

