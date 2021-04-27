Reviewed: Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream Replenishes Hands in a Flash

There’s no reason not to get the Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream—it’s affordable, effective, and instantly improves the appearance of your hands.

I’ve always had a thing for cuticle products. Back in the good old days when we used to be able to travel on planes, it was one of the very first products I’d pack in my purse for a post-landing refresh (right alongside face mist, hand lotion, and eye drops). I admit, a cuticle cream is not as sexy as a resurfacing mask or a scientifically advanced moisturizer, but wow, it replenishes your hands in a way that is impossible to forget once you've experienced it.

So, naturally, when I had the opportunity to test drive Burt’s Bees’s iteration of this underrated beauty staple, I was more than happy to oblige. Below, find my full take on their lemon butter cuticle cream.

Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream Best for: Any skin type. Uses: Moisturize and soften cuticles. Potential allergens: None Active ingredients: Vitamin E, lemon oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $6 About the brand: Burt’s Bees prides itself on offering beauty and skincare products that feature ingredients from nature. They don’t test on animals and the company has several sustainability initiatives, including landfill-free operations, being certified carbon neutral, and offsetting their annual water consumption through watershed restoration projects.

About My Skin: Dry from frequent hand washing

At this point, no matter what degree of dryness your skin usually is, it’s probably much drier now due to the fact that everyone is washing their hands more frequently (thanks a lot, pandemic). While my skin has never been so parched that I’ve had to seek out extreme remedies, these days, my hands are more often than not on the drier side of the spectrum. Like most, right now, I can definitely appreciate any product that restores some hydration.

The Feel: Buttery delight

True to its name, the Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream has a buttery, smooth texture. Though it’s densely packed into the tin, the product massages evenly into the skin for a result that’s instantly softer and well-moisturized. In the past, I’ve typically used oil on my cuticles, but this cream is less greasy and absorbs quicker.

The Ingredients: Natural and effective

The Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream is all-natural and uses delicious-sounding (and smelling) ingredients that work wonders for brittle nails and dried-out skin. To help with moisturizing and softening, the formula includes sweet almond oil and cocoa seed butter. For improving nail health, there’s vitamin E and sunflower oil. And don’t forget the lemon oil, which leaves a zesty clean scent that’s as refreshing as the hydration factor.

The Results: Replenished in less than a minute

Nicole Kliest/Design by Cristina Cianci

If you’re the kind of person who lives for a before-and-after moment, get yourself this cuticle cream. My hands went from looking like they belonged to the Crypt-Keeper to replenished and glowing in less than 30 seconds. Plus, a little goes a long way, which means a single tub can rescue your cuticles from many dry moments to come.

The Value: The cost of a latte

There’s no denying that the Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream is worth every penny. At $6 a tin, it doesn't take much commitment to give this secret weapon for dry cuticles a try, and the instant nourishment it provides honestly makes it a steal.

