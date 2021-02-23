Burts Bees's $9 Body Wash Transforms My Bathroom Into a Spa

This plant-based body wash is kind to your wallet and skin. It also smells like a spa in the south of France.

In truth, I don’t give much thought to the products I clean my body with. For the last couple of years, I’ve been using a bar of Dove soap for sensitive skin and it works just fine. I gave up loofahs a while ago, which is probably the reason I stopped using body wash. Enter Burt’s Bees oh-so-relaxing honey and lavender body wash. It’s definitely not a product that I’d normally reach for at the drugstore, but after integrating it into my daily shower routine, I’m hooked. Ahead, find out why.

Burt's Bees Lavender & Honey Body Wash Best for: Any skin type Uses: Cleansing and softening Potential allergens: Limonene, linalool Active ingredients: Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $9 About the brand: Burt’s Bees prides itself on offering beauty and skincare products that are crafted with ingredients from nature. They don’t test on animals and the company has several sustainability initiatives.

About My Skin: Sensitive and dry

My skin has always been sensitive and reactive: If I step outside during a particularly cold winter day, I turn bright pink and become dry in an instant. If I shave my legs or bikini zone without a cream, I'll have red bumps for days. Because of this, I keep my routine super simple—gentle soap and gentle lotion (or body oil).

The Feel: What you’d expect

This body wash has a gel texture but isn’t sticky or dense. One thing I did notice was that it didn’t suds up as well just using my hands. However, when my partner used it, he was able to get it pretty sudsy because he has more body hair than I do. Not a big deal, but something to note.

The Ingredients: 98.7% natural

Burt’s Bees lists out the specific percentage of natural ingredients in its products, and this particular body wash is 98.7% natural—not bad. A few highlights include lavender, flower extract, and honey extract. There are also a few interesting ones like sucrose laurate (a vegetable-origin, biodegradable cleansing agent) as well as decyl glucoside (also biodegradable, and a vegetable-origin coconut or palm kernel oil combined with glucose). All Burt’s Bees products are at least 95% natural and formulated without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

The Scent: Prepare to unwind

Lavender’s soothing fragrance is said to reduce stress and anxiety. If you turn to this relaxing aroma when you need to unwind, then Burt’s Bees honey and lavender body wash should be in your shopping cart ASAP. Personally I don’t find it to be overwhelming, but if you’re not a huge fan of lavender then skip this one and try one of their other scents.

The Results: Clean and calmed down

While I’m still a bar soap devotee, I won’t be taking this body wash out of my shower anytime soon. Aside from the fact that it’s gentle on my skin and leaves me feeling clean, I’m mostly smitten with this product because of the calming scent. It feels like a spa day every time I bathe, which is basically all I could ask for of a shower.

The Value: Worth it

Less than $10 for a 12 oz. bottle of earth-friendly body wash that smells like heaven? Yes, the value is good.

Final Verdict: Suds up

Do yourself a favor and pick up a bottle of this body wash. It’ll make your skin happy (and maybe even lower your blood pressure) with its soothing scent.