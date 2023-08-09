20 Burgundy Nail Ideas That Bring Autumn Energy to Your Fingertips

As summer comes to a close and the cooler months rapidly approach (even if it doesn't quite feel like it outside just yet), you may be eagerly anticipating fall. Along with cooler weather, the season is beloved for its darker, earthier color palette, which can be applied to clothing, shoes, makeup, and even manicures. Speaking of—if you're looking to lean into the season a bit early, an easy way to do so is with burgundy nail polish and nail art.

While the sultry color is gorgeous all on its own, it can look even prettier when utilized in an intricate nail look. To show you just a few of the many ways burgundy can upgrade your summer-to-fall mani, we've rounded up more than a dozen burgundy nail ideas. You might even find your inaugural autumn set.