20 Burgundy Nail Ideas That Bring Autumn Energy to Your Fingertips

As summer comes to a close and the cooler months rapidly approach (even if it doesn't quite feel like it outside just yet), you may be eagerly anticipating fall. Along with cooler weather, the season is beloved for its darker, earthier color palette, which can be applied to clothing, shoes, makeup, and even manicures. Speaking of—if you're looking to lean into the season a bit early, an easy way to do so is with burgundy nail polish and nail art.
While the sultry color is gorgeous all on its own, it can look even prettier when utilized in an intricate nail look. To show you just a few of the many ways burgundy can upgrade your summer-to-fall mani, we've rounded up more than a dozen burgundy nail ideas. You might even find your inaugural autumn set.
Burgundy Matte
Glossy manicures may be the most common, but a shiny sheen isn't required for a gorgeous nail look. Case in point? These burgundy and white matte nails.
Burgundy Cosmos Nails
With all the talk of aliens lately, we can't help but swoon over these celestial burgundy nails. Complete with watercolor splotches and gemstone accents, this is one nail look that's hard to ignore.
Burgundy Chevron
If you have any fall parties on the horizon, consider a gold chevron moment. The glittery accent instantly ups the festive factor.
Dark Cherry Nails
Let your rich burgundy polish do most of the talking by opting for a near-solid nail look with just a peek of gold at the cuticles.
Burgundy Stripes
Thinly-striped nails are a fun, retro way to embrace a burgundy-enriched nail palette. Plus, the subtle shimmer? We're so here for it.
Oxblood
Of course, don't feel like you have to go all out with nail art. Burgundy is a rich shade that makes a bold statement all on its own.
Burberry Nails
Burberry's signature plaid is closely associated with the early '00s and '10s—and that means it's even more in style in Y2K-obsessed 2023. To keep your set from looking too busy, opt for just a couple of plaid accent nails within your solid burgundy mani.
Burgundy Abstract
For a more abstract look, check out this aura-ish manicure with shades of burgundy, black, olive, and white. It feels like the perfect segue set for summer to fall.
Wavy Outlines
If you like the idea of a two-toned burgundy nail look but prefer a shiny finish, check out this semi-outlined mani. As cute as the white heart is, you could easily forego it for a more minimalist nail look.
Negative Space
Let the trendy burgundy shade speak for itself by copying this head-turning negative space manicure. Given the intricacy, your best bet is to enlist the help of a manicurist for this one.
Hawaiian-Inspired
Hawaiian print is yet another early '00s motif that's alive and well here in 2023. While most Hawaiian prints feature shades of pink and blue, here you can see how beautiful a burgundy switch-up is.
Dual-Finish French
Dual-finish French manicures have had a moment here in 2023, which means this dark burgundy iteration is a particularly trendy choice for fall. If you prefer glossy over matte, you could always flip the script and make the tips matte. That way, most of the mani has a nice sheen.
Square French
Square-shaped nails were popular in the '90s and '00s, and now they're popping up everywhere in 2023. The trick to getting such straight nail edges is to have a great nail file. We love the Olive & June Nail File Pack ($4). With a pack of three, you can easily keep one on hand at all times—ensuring your nails look their best whenever, wherever.
Burgundy With Outlines
To the minimalist who loves understated designs: This one's for you. Elevate your oxblood mani with a chic and strategically-placed blue outline.
Sliced French
You can never go wrong with a French manicure—or a double French manicure, for that matter. This one features slightly thicker tips than your typical double French, giving it a more graphic appeal.
Burgundy Tortoiseshell
Tortoiseshell often contains a touch of burgundy, making it a perfect neutral print for those looking to lean into the color trend. For a unique touch, add some nail art or decals on top. We love the choice of an eight-ball, as seen here.
Burgundy Heat Map
Heat maps may typically use shades of red, orange, yellow, green, and blue, but these turquoise, pink, mint, mango, and burgundy nails give us the same vibe. Just keep in mind that to recreate this nail look, you'll probably want to go to a pro.
Lilac Accents
Burgundy's rich depth makes it the perfect pair for lighter colors like lilac. To DIY this look, start with the geometric burgundy tip, followed by a swipe of lilac underneath.
Burgundy Croc
Excuse us while we sprint to the salon to copy these burgundy croc/snake print nails. We're obsessed.
Gold Foiled Burgundy
Burgundy is gorgeous all on its own, but add gold foil flakes and the shade is even more eye-catching.