25 Ways to Wear the Burgundy Lipstick Trend

More than once, we've played around with a power lip, from bright crisp reds to power-packed pinks. If you've been wanting to stray from your go-to colors with pop and add some depth into the mix, burgundy lipstick is where it's at. You can tailor your makeup easily to wear this trend, and we've seen a lot of inspiration swirling around lately that we can't stop thinking about. Ahead, we rounded up some chic burgundy lipstick looks that anyone can rock, day or night.