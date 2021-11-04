25 Ways to Wear the Burgundy Lipstick Trend

More than once, we've played around with a power lip, from bright crisp reds to power-packed pinks. If you've been wanting to stray from your go-to colors with pop and add some depth into the mix, burgundy lipstick is where it's at. You can tailor your makeup easily to wear this trend, and we've seen a lot of inspiration swirling around lately that we can't stop thinking about. Ahead, we rounded up some chic burgundy lipstick looks that anyone can rock, day or night.
Vamp but Make It Festive
Add a festive touch to your makeup while rocking burgundy lips. These colors all suit each other well, and the sparkly touch is the extra gift we need, don't you think?
Shine On
Burgundy lipstick with a touch of metallic shine is simply a stunning combination. Whether you play up your eyes or wear this look with a bare face, it's certain to be a real head-turner.
Keep It Cool
Burgundy tones can run both cool and warm, which is great for anyone wanting to play around with different undertones and hues. These lips run a bit cool on the color scale, brightening the complexion and looking beautiful with soft, natural makeup.
Gorgeous Glamour
We want glamour and we want it now! Pop some false lashes on your lids and give your pout a generous application of deep burgundy lipstick—this is a winning combination on all fronts. This lipstick from Hard Candy packs gorgeous pigment if you're looking for some options.
Radiant Beauty
Proof that radiant, natural skin looks incredible with burgundy lipstick, we want to wear this makeup look on repeat. Highlighted, contoured features and the chicest lipstick hue have us excited to re-create this look ASAP.
Brows and Bold Burgundy
Bold, brushed-up brows paired with burgundy lips are a winning combination. This is a lovely example of how emphasizing key features on the face like eyebrows and lips can make an impact, even when the makeup is natural. This lipstick here from Charlotte Tilbury is a gorgeous burgundy option.
Suede Matte Pout
If a matte look is what you're after, look no further. These matte lips with a suede finish are as dreamy as ever, and the soft burgundy tone is giving us ’90s makeup vibes in the best way possible.
All the Drama
Drama, drama, drama! Beautiful smoky eyes and crimson burgundy lips make a big statement. If you're going to go full-steam ahead, this is the way to do it.
Warm Neutrals
Warm earth tones and burgundy lips are so inviting, and this look proves that you can mix all kinds of color palettes when wearing bolder lip looks. The Lip Bar Lipstick in Merlot ($13) is a top-notch choice for a similar look.
Glossy and Matte
A mix of glossy lids and matte lips, both finishes prove to be a beautiful way to wear burgundy lipstick when wanting to play up your eyes, too. A touch of metallic on the lids doesn't disappoint in the slightest.
Sharp Liner, Sultry Lips
Add some sharp winged liner to your next burgundy lipstick makeup look and we're certain you'll ace the best makeup look of the night. All of these intricate details are swoon-worthy.
Keep It Simple
Keep it simple with a subtle shimmer on the lids and a perfectly full burgundy pout. Sometimes less is more, and this look proves it.
Grape Expectations
Burgundy with a hint of grape is just flawless as a lipstick color, and the metallic shimmery eyelids pair well with this lip color. We've bookmarked this look for top-of-the-list inspiration.
1920s-Inspired With a Twist
Burgundy has been proven to look beautiful on the eyes and cheeks, too. The way you see burgundy tones throughout this entire look is why monochromatic makeup is always an excellent choice.
Wine Paired With Burgundy
A classic wine tone with hints of burgundy looks incredible with a shine. The glossy finish and dewy skin show how beautiful a statement lip can truly be.
Autumn Smoke
The way the smoky, burgundy autumn hues on the eyes and lips pair for this makeup look is sensational. A dramatic eye and lip is nothing short of perfection.
It's Giving Seductive
Red- and burgundy-toned lips give way for a beautiful palette of sharp winged liner, sculpted cheeks, highlighted skin, and more. Variations in burgundy tones are ideal for fully exploring the vast shade ranges of burgundy lipstick.
Burgundy Lip Service
Highlighted skin and deeply stained burgundy lips are a classic duo—you can't ever go wrong wearing both.
Fit for a Queen
Nothing shines more than diamonds, and even better, diamonds that are worn with a classic burgundy lip suited to walk the red carpet. We give this look all of our approval and love the tiny detail of gold eyeshadow on the lower lash line.
Shimmer and Pout
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You can't go wrong with burgundy lips and beautifully sculpted, highlighted skin. Since the lips make most of the statement here, the glowing highlighter is the ideal added touch.
Works Well With Pastels
Pair a deep, burgundy lip tone with soft light pastels and what do you get? An absolute masterpiece. The way the pastel purple shadow and lipstick plays off each other make us want to re-create this right away.
Make It Colorful
Burgundy lips pair well with even the most colorful, abstract eye looks. The playful colors and dark lip color create a significant contrast that is simply a work of art.
Creative Color Combo
Pink lids and burgundy lips are a creative color combo that we feel works incredibly well together. Whether you want to wear dramatic shadow or keep it on the subtle side, pink is always a great idea to pair with burgundy for a flattering outcome.
Contour, Glow, Go!
Dewy skin and contoured features with soft burgundy lips are suitable for everyday and then some. Everything here is what makeup dreams are made of, truly.
Fresh Skin Beauty
Clean, fresh skin allows for the burgundy lip to steal the spotlight—and we're so glad it has. Proof that a bold lip can change everything in an instant!