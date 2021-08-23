I fully understand the hype behind Bumble and Bumble’s Invisible Oil. This primer and heat protectant moisturized and nourished my hair without weighing it down, which is a feat for my dry, fine texture. In my opinion, it’s worth every penny.

It took me years to warm up to hair oils as a concept. Similar to slathering a face oil on acne-prone skin, spritzing oil on my fine, incredibly absorbent hair just felt wrong. Blame it on my generally oily teenage years, but I refused to believe that a literal oil could leave me with anything but greasy, flat hair begging for a shower.

But thanks to adulthood, some preliminary research, and a few gateway products (I see you, Crown Affair), I finally warmed up to the idea of using a hair oil. I learned that the right formula would leave my dry hair incredibly soft and hydrated, not stringy and heavy with product.

Enter Bumble and Bumble’s top-rated Hairdresser's Invisible Oil. Using six lightweight oils plus shea butter and UV protectants, this product claims to moisturize and soften hair while offering additional protection. It boasts glowing reviews across the internet, and as a fresh-faced hair oil convert, I was intrigued.

With that, I happily put this oil-primer combo to the test for four days. To thoroughly test the product and its claims, I used the Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil before letting my hair air dry (my usual routine), and before heat styling it for a night out. Find my unfiltered thoughts on both experiences below.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Best for: Dry, damaged, or color-treated hair. Uses: A leave-in treatment that conditions and silkens dry, coarse, or brittle hair while providing UV and heat protection. Hero ingredients: Six “feather-light” oils: coconut oil, argania spinosa kernel oil, macadamia integrifolia seed oil, sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, and safflower seed oil. Potential allergens: Not likely Byrdie Clean? No; contains BHT. Price: $29 for 8.5 oz. About the brand: Bumble and Bumble started as a single salon in New York City that opened its doors in 1977. It’s since expanded into a best-selling haircare range, beauty school, and global brand, stocking high-end salons with top-rated products and stylists across the U.S. and beyond.

About My Hair: Fine, dry, wavy, and frizzy

I have classic wavy hair: fine, dry, damage-prone, and frizzy. It’s very affected by humidity, and I pretty much always have a halo of flyaways encircling my head from May to September. Naturally, hydrating products are a staple in my haircare routine, though I used to avoid anything with the word “oil” in it for fear of weighing down my super-fine strands. Generally speaking, I’m all about amping up my volume and texture after experiencing a bout of telogen effluvium last year.

How to Apply: Use the spray nozzle

Bumble and Bumble recommends applying the Invisible Oil to damp, post-shower hair or dry hair to refresh a blowout. I tried both application methods, but primarily stuck with the former to avoid greasiness (my fine hair isn’t a great candidate for dry styling products).

For three days, I applied roughly 10 spritzes of the hair oil to my towel-dried hair before brushing through and letting it air dry. I focused primarily on my brittle ends, but added a few spritzes mid-length to experience the full effect. I actually ended up using more product than I expected because it felt so lightweight and absorbent. This was the first hair oil I’ve used with a spray nozzle versus a dropper or pump, and I absolutely loved it—I didn’t feel like I was wasting the product on my hands, plus it gave me some much-needed control over the amount applied (which is a game-changer for my thin hair). On my fourth day of using this product, I spritzed the same amount through my locks before styling with my Revlon One-Step and GHD Platinum+ Flat Iron for a night out.

The Scent and Feel: Light as air, as promised

Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Oil is as lightweight as the brand claims—it melted into my damp hair within seconds and didn’t leave behind a hint of greasiness or residue. This is primarily what earned the product a high rating from me; hair oils that don’t weigh down my fine, fairly thin hair are few and far between. The scent is yet another pro—the product could earn a spot in my hair care routine based on fragrance alone. It boasts a subtle, fruity smell that transports me to a high-end hair salon. This feels like one of those products you’d discover via your hairstylist and add to your order at checkout.

The Ingredients: Six lightweight oils, and a few add-ons

As the name implies, this product is brimming with nourishing oils, including coconut oil, argania spinosa kernel oil, macadamia integrifolia seed oil, sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, and safflower seed oil. Tiare flower extract, shea butter, and UV filters round out the formula for additional shine, moisture, and heat protection. On the opposite end of the spectrum, this product isn’t Byrdie Clean—it does contain a touch of butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), a common preservative linked in some studies to skin irritation and hormone disruption.

The Results: Soft, voluminous, and less frizzy hair

I can’t say enough positive things about the Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil. While I didn’t love the look on dry hair (it didn’t absorb as well), I loved the results on damp hair after both air-drying and styling. My locks felt moisturized, soft, and healthy, and the product did a serious number on my frizz (which I haven’t experienced with other hair oils or styling creams, especially without oiliness). Considering that I let my hair air dry almost every day, I especially loved how it affected my curls—they were just as voluminous and bouncy as ever, with significantly less frizz and more shine.

Finally, I also get the sense that this product is actually benefiting my hair over time, not just providing an aesthetic glow-up. My GHD straightener also minimizes heat damage, but my hair felt substantially softer and more hydrated post-styling when adding this to my routine, which is rare.

The Value: Well worth it

While some may say $29 is too much for a hair oil, Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Oil does double duty—it moisturizes and refreshes dull, dry hair in addition to protecting your strands from heat tools and UV rays. Plus, certain hair types should be able to use this on both wet and dry hair, making it even more versatile. Finally, the spray applicator ensures that you’re not using too much product, making the 8.5-oz. bottle last longer. This product is truly a miracle for my fine, chest-length hair.

