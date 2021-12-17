Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil is a unique gel-oil formula that hydrates and elongates curls. My ends have never felt better, and I’m officially a fan!

We purchased Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Finding the right products for my natural hair has taken hours of trial and error, not to mention more money than I'm willing to admit here. Gels are usually my go-to because they help define my 4c curls, but they don't always lock in moisture, which is why I am intrigued by the idea of a gel-oil. As a brand, Bumble and Bumble isn't usually at the top of my list for hair products because I only see 2 and 3 type hair in their ads, which is usually an indicator the products aren't for my 4 type hair. But since this anti-humidity gel-oil comes highly-rated and my ends are in a very dry state, I was willing to give it a try. Read on for my full breakdown.

Bumble and Bumble Curl Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil Best for: Curly and coily hair textures Uses: Twist-outs and protective styles Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, Rich Moisture Mix (a blend of humectants with moisturizing benefits) Byrdie Clean?: No, contains BHT Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $32 About the Brand: Bumble is an American brand offering hair care and styling products. It was first founded as a New York City salon in 1977 by celebrated hairstylist Michael Gordon and is now owned by Estée Lauder.

About My Hair: Coily, color-treated, and chronically dry

My 4c curls are always dry these days. Well, mainly my ends. Last summer, I went for it and tried something new: I colored my hair. Not even 24 hours after my appointment, my ends were breaking off in chunks. Now, this could have been because my hair needed a pre-processing trim. Either way, it was alarming. I love my color, but my hair has definitely become much drier since treating it. With that in mind, I usually have to cocktail three products (leave-in conditioner, gel, and oil) together to ensure my hair has enough moisture for the week. Depending on the weather, my hair needs a morning moisture session with the help of steam from the shower, which usually works wonders.



Ingredients: Seriously moisturizing

From the moment I placed this gel on my fingertips, I could feel its moisturizing power. I'm guessing that's thanks to hydrating, nourishing ingredients like castor oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and shea butter. These ingredients are each present in many products I already have in rotation, I've never seen them cocktailed together into one product.



The Feel: Lightweight but silky

This was the first Bumble and Bumble product I'd ever tried, so I wasn't sure what to expect when I opened the colorful tube. The texture was light but silky. Surprisingly, a little bit of product goes a long way.



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: Hydrated braided coils

Since I'm staying home more than usual these days, I thought it was a good idea to give my coils a break from manipulation to help combat dryness. So, I decided to dedicate a night while listening to the entire Beyoncé Homecoming album (plus a repeat of Get Me Bodied), to style my hair into mini braids.

Now, I might be giving off Roger (from Sister, Sister) vibes, but my ends haven't felt this moisturized in months—even after a full seven days.

What I loved most is the slip the product gave me as I finger-combed the gel-oil through my hair. The gel defined my coils and left my hair feeling moisturized without any lingering oil left behind.



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: It's worth it

Paying $32 for a 5-ounce bottle of hair gel isn't something I thought I'd ever do, but this product is worth every penny. Now, this wouldn't work for my typical wash and go because I think I could use this entire bottle in one week. But, if you're twisting, braiding, or Bantu-knotting, this product is great. It holds, moisturizes, and has a fantastic slip.



Similar Products: Gel-meets-oil options from haircare powerhouses

Oribe Curl Gelée For Shine & Definition ($44): Infused with murumuru, mango & cocoa seed butter, this hydrating curly jelly will help your coils maintain moisture and define your curls.

Andre Walker Hair Beautiful Kinks Styling Crème Gelee ($23): This crème gelee is made with 3 and 4 hair types in mind. The shea butter, avocado oil, and mongongo oil are perfect hydration for natural hair. Your curls will pop, too.

