Bubblegum Pink Nails Are the Sweetest Mani Trend—Here Are Some of Our Faves

Pink may never go out of style, but the color is definitely having a moment. So far, we've seen Viva Magenta (Pantone's Color of the Year, a dark, moody pinkish-red) and, thanks in large part to the upcoming movie, Barbiecore pink. Now, bubblegum pink is here to make a statement.

Bubblegum pink nails aren't hot pink or pale pink—they fall right in the middle. It's a nostalgic shade that's bright, playful, and a bit more approachable than some of the year's bolder pink hues. To prove just how wearable the color is, ahead you'll find 10 of our favorite bubblegum pink manicure ideas. Trust us: You'll want to save these to your phone for your next nail appointment.