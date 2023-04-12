Bubblegum Pink Nails Are the Sweetest Mani Trend—Here Are Some of Our Faves

Pink may never go out of style, but the color is definitely having a moment. So far, we've seen Viva Magenta (Pantone's Color of the Year, a dark, moody pinkish-red) and, thanks in large part to the upcoming movie, Barbiecore pink. Now, bubblegum pink is here to make a statement.
Bubblegum pink nails aren't hot pink or pale pink—they fall right in the middle. It's a nostalgic shade that's bright, playful, and a bit more approachable than some of the year's bolder pink hues. To prove just how wearable the color is, ahead you'll find 10 of our favorite bubblegum pink manicure ideas. Trust us: You'll want to save these to your phone for your next nail appointment.
Bubblegum Pink Ombré
When we think of the shade bubblegum pink, images of Dubble Bubble and Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape come to mind. And if you ask us, this bubblegum pink ombré mani nails that vibe. And get this: It only took one polish to get the look. Cirque Colors' Nail Polish ($17) in the shade La Vie En Rose is a thermal polish that gradually changes shades—so you don't even have to be a nail pro to recreate this eye-catching mani.
Bubblegum Pink French Mani
If you find it too difficult to stick to a single shade of pink, this two-tone pink French mani will make you swoon. The bubblegum pink base pairs beautifully with Barbie pink tips.
Matisse Moment
We love when nail art mimics fine art, so this bubblegum pink Matisse-inspired mani is a yes in our book. (But with the crisp details, this look may require the help of a professional nail artist to recreate.)
Bubblegum Pink Grid
Grid nails offer a fun, minimalist alternative to the oh-so-popular checkerboard nails. And when done in bubblegum pink and white? Just gorg.
Bubblegum Pink Accent
This multi-color French manicure packs on the pigment, but the bubblegum pink still stands out. To recreate the look, you'll need the Lights Lacquer x Care Bears Double Rainbow Bundle ($80).
Confetti French Tips
These confetti tips are simply too cute to pass up. We especially love the subtle fade that offers a more laidback take on the year's beloved French mani trend. To mimic the playful look, use Cirque Colors Nail Lacquer ($17) in the Shade Once Upon a Time. (Fun Fact: This is a Do Good Polish, meaning that 100 percent of net proceeds benefit Drag Queen Story Hour.) This polish is currently sold out, but you can sign up for restock alerts.
Bubblegum Pink Frenchie
Love the idea of a bubblegum pink French mani, but looking to maintain the classic white tips? Try this set on for size.
Bubblegum Pink Double French Tips
Double French tips are majorly trending, as are studded manicures. That makes this bubblegum pink nail art idea a triple threat.
All-Over Pink
The beauty of bubblegum pink is that the color pops off so much on its own that it can be worn solo and still make a statement. The shade seen here is Miami ($25) by The Gel Bottle.
Bubblegum Pink Shimmer Nails
If you prefer a sheer wash of color with a touch of shimmer, check out this pretty pink and green nail art idea by nail artist Phoebe Cascarina. Here, she used Cirque Colors Nail Lacquer ($17) in the shades Wake and Bake and La Dolce Vita.