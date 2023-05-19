Bubble Is the Affordable Gen Z Skincare Brand All Over Your FYP

Bubble's skincare products have become a major hit among Gen Z'ers (myself included). Since launching in 2020, the brand has cultivated a devoted community of 745K on TikTok and 167K on Instagram. The widespread hype surrounding Bubble can be attributed to a few factors—the products are affordable, accessible, and actually work (it doesn't hurt that the branding is creative and colorful, too).

Bubble FOUNDED: 2020 BASED IN: New York, NY Pricing: $-$$ MOST POPULAR PRODUCT: Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer FUN FACT: Bubble donates 1% of its proceeds to non-profit organizations that provide emotional support to teens and young adults. OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Sweet Chef, Starface, Tula, Versed

The brand is led by founder Shai Eisenman, who launched the brand to address the gap in youth-focused skincare. "I realized there is so much on the market for the $30 to $50 price point, but the shelves were sparse and lacking innovation for the consumer looking to spend under $20," she explains. "The aisles had predominantly remained the same since I was a teen and even since my mom was a teen. We wanted to create the product we wished we had when we were younger—a product that is efficacious, developed with dermatologists, and has high-quality ingredients, but also has fun packaging with a mission statement we resonate with."

While anyone can use Bubble products, Eisenman says the brand's assortment is "perfect for young, sensitive, and acne-prone skin." She and her team formulate each product according to strict standards—all formulas are plant-based and science-backed. "It takes us over three years to develop products, [and we do] extensive consumer perception testing," Eisenman notes. "We look to create products that are the highest quality they can be for the lowest possible price point. Our cost of goods is the same as prestige brands, but we take much lower margins to ensure that our consumers are getting the best."

When it comes to products, Bubble also believes in making community-informed decisions. "Our community is the heart and soul of Bubble; they are the ones who decide everything in the company—from what product should come out next to what the packaging should look like," Eisenman says. With this in mind, learn more about 11 of Bubble's best-selling products below.

