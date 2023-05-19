Bubble Is the Affordable Gen Z Skincare Brand All Over Your FYP

Bubble's skincare products have become a major hit among Gen Z'ers (myself included). Since launching in 2020, the brand has cultivated a devoted community of 745K on TikTok and 167K on Instagram. The widespread hype surrounding Bubble can be attributed to a few factors—the products are affordable, accessible, and actually work (it doesn't hurt that the branding is creative and colorful, too).
Bubble
FOUNDED: 2020
BASED IN: New York, NY
Pricing: $-$$
MOST POPULAR PRODUCT: Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer
FUN FACT: Bubble donates 1% of its proceeds to non-profit organizations that provide emotional support to teens and young adults.
OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Sweet Chef, Starface, Tula, Versed
The brand is led by founder Shai Eisenman, who launched the brand to address the gap in youth-focused skincare. "I realized there is so much on the market for the $30 to $50 price point, but the shelves were sparse and lacking innovation for the consumer looking to spend under $20," she explains. "The aisles had predominantly remained the same since I was a teen and even since my mom was a teen. We wanted to create the product we wished we had when we were younger—a product that is efficacious, developed with dermatologists, and has high-quality ingredients, but also has fun packaging with a mission statement we resonate with."
While anyone can use Bubble products, Eisenman says the brand's assortment is "perfect for young, sensitive, and acne-prone skin." She and her team formulate each product according to strict standards—all formulas are plant-based and science-backed. "It takes us over three years to develop products, [and we do] extensive consumer perception testing," Eisenman notes. "We look to create products that are the highest quality they can be for the lowest possible price point. Our cost of goods is the same as prestige brands, but we take much lower margins to ensure that our consumers are getting the best."
When it comes to products, Bubble also believes in making community-informed decisions. "Our community is the heart and soul of Bubble; they are the ones who decide everything in the company—from what product should come out next to what the packaging should look like," Eisenman says. With this in mind, learn more about 11 of Bubble's best-selling products below.
Fresh Start Gel Cleanser
I've enjoyed using this cleanser for a few reasons. First, I appreciate the texture. The gel formula lathers into a light foam when you massage it onto wet skin. Second, I love how refreshed and non-stripped my skin feels after using it. This gentle cleanser is powered by several standout ingredients: spearmint extract calms and soothes, caffeine helps reduce redness and puffiness, aloe leaf juice protects and moisturizes, red algae extract reduces oil production, lavender flower water soothes the skin, and gluconolactone (a polyhydroxy acid) helps exfoliate. While using one or two pumps is recommended, I need at least three pumps to get a thorough cleanse. One caveat: the nozzle on this cleanser is incredibly small and short, so you'll need to tilt the bottle to avoid the product running down the bottle.
Break Even pH Balancing Toner
Five hero ingredients are present in the Break Even pH Balancing Toner formula: mattifying sea water, calming green tea extract, exfoliating willowbark extract, and texture-improving sodium PCA and niacinamide. After cleansing, I'll apply the toner to a cotton pad and swipe it all over my face. I've found it definitely helps keep oiliness under control and makes my skin feel softer and smoother.
Bounce Back Balancing Mist
The Bounce Back Balancing Mist is genuinely the perfect skin refresher. It's formulated with calming green tea extract, sodium PCA (a natural humectant) mixed with niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to improve skin texture and tone, and exfoliating willow bark extract. I've used this in place of a toner and as an on-the-go facial mist when my skin just needs a pick-me-up. My skin always feels hydrated and looks rejuvenated when I spray this on.
Day Dream Serum
The Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum targets scarring and hyperpigmentation. Since I have minimal dark spots, I mainly turned to this serum to help boost my skin's overall radiance. After slathering this on a few nights in a row, I did notice my skin looked brighter and glowier. This fast-absorbing serum is made with vitamin C and niacinamide, which help illuminate the skin and even skin tone. It also contains plant-derived ceramides to help keep your skin barrier healthy and alpha arbutin to reduce the appearance of dark spots.
Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer
I have super dry skin, so I'm picky when it comes to moisturizers. However, I'm pleased with how my skin looks and feels after using the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer. It's a lightweight cream moisturizer that easily absorbs into the skin. And most importantly, my parched skin feels deeply quenched and nourished after I apply it. This moisturizer is made with a few notable ingredients: soothing aloe leaf juice, free radical-fighting vitamin E, redness-reducing avocado oil, and radiance-boosting hoya lucunosa flower extract. My one qualm? The packaging isn't my favorite. It boasts a pushdown pump dispenser, and I usually prefer a jar or regular cream pump.
Balancing Moisturizer
The Level Up Balancing Moisturizer is more of a daytime moisturizer for me. It's lightweight, refreshing, and gives my perpetually parched skin a sufficient dose of moisture. The gel formula is infused with standout ingredients like zinc PCA mixed with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to improve skin texture and tone and yarrow extract to heal and restore moisture,
Float On Soothing Facial Oil
I love using face oil at night, and this one has been a worthwhile addition to my evening routine. After slathering on my moisturizer, I apply a few drops of the oil to my skin. The lightweight texture immediately impressed me the first time I used it. This oil doesn't leave behind a heavy or greasy feeling like others I've tried. Overall, my skin feels completely calmed and comforted when I use this. Plus, my skin has a nice, dewy glow. All of these benefits can be attributed to ingredients like safflower seed oil, which helps balance sebum production, and neem seed oil, which clarifies the skin. This formula also contains soothing prickly pear and buriti oil.
Come Clean Detox Clay Mask
When I first applied the Come Clean Detox Clay Mask, I immediately noticed how creamy and lightweight the mask felt. It's not as opaque or thick on the skin as other clay masks I've used, which I found interesting. After letting it dry for 10 minutes, I rinsed it off with warm water. I loved that it was easy to remove, meaning I didn't have to aggressively scrub or rub my face to get it off. Post-mask, my skin felt refreshed but not tight and stripped. The Come Clean Detox Clay Mask is formulated with exfoliating azelaic acid and montmorillonite clay. It also contains vitamin E and Melia Azadirachta flower extract, which protect against environmental stressors.
Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask
I love using overnight sleep masks and was incredibly excited to test this one. The texture is like a lightweight lotion, and once I applied it, my skin felt like it was wrapped in a blanket of moisture. I also appreciated that the mask absorbed quickly, so I didn't have to wait for any greasy residue or tackiness to dissipate before going to bed. When I woke up, my skin felt incredibly moisturized, bouncy, and soft. The long-lasting benefits are because of ingredients like barrier-protecting maple sap, exfoliating mandelic and kojic acid, moisture-boosting sodium PCA, soothing arnica, and softening biosaccharide gum.
Knock Out Acne Spot Treatment
Whenever I break out, I turn to fast-acting solutions to help clear the blemish. I usually reach for pimple patches or a detox mask, but I was eager to try this spot treatment. As soon as a small pimple emerged on my chin last week, I reached for this. Since the product is packaged in a squeeze tube, it's incredibly easy to rub the serum directly onto your pimple. I applied it once in the evening (although you can use it up to three times per day), and the pimple was dried by the morning. The Acne Spot Treatment can knock out breakouts quickly, thanks to 1.8% salicylic acid and wintergreen extract. Salicylic acid is known to slough away dead skin and excess oil, helping to banish whiteheads, blackheads, and breakouts. Wintergreen extract also helps to clarify oily skin. This formula also contains exfoliating willow bark extract and irritation-reducing Sambucus nigra fruit juice.
Wipe Out Makeup Remover
Makeup removers can be hit or miss, but this one is definitely a hit. I don't wear heavy face makeup (I opt for light coverage tints or foundations), so I predicted it'd be a breeze to wash off my base using this (and it was). For me, the true test of any good makeup remover is how well it works on eye makeup. Mascara, eyeshadow, and eyeliner can be tricky to remove, but the Wipe Out Makeup Remover is up for the challenge. It thoroughly breaks down even the most stubborn eye makeup. This product also earns bonus points for leaving my skin feeling nourished and moisturized post-makeup removal (we can thank meadowfoam seed oil, raspberry seed oil, and chickweed extract for that).