15 Photo-Ready Brunch Outfit Ideas to Try This Fall

Any event or get-together is an occasion to dress up, and brunch is no exception. And let’s be honest: If we can get a photo for the grid, we're going to, so everyone’s ensemble needs to be Instagram-worthy. The good news is there are so many different ways to make a brunch-ready statement, so you're sure to look great no matter your personal style or the weather.

From flowing florals to chunky knits with leather pants, your brunch outfit options are endless—and while it's always fun to invest in a few new pieces for the season, many of these looks may already be possible using your existing closet. That said, we've curated plenty of ways to look put-together as you catch up with friends over eggs benedict, all of which you can either follow to a T or adapt to your own wardrobe and aesthetic. Ahead, find 15 brunch outfit ideas for every kind of Sunday brunch—over-the-top, casual, or otherwise.

Varsity Cardigan and Bucket Hat

Nothing makes a fall brunch outfit quite like a cropped cardigan and matching New Balances. If you live a life on the go, a varsity cardigan and straight leg jeans create the ultimate uniform for going straight from social plans to Sunday afternoon errands.



T-Shirt Dress

A dress that practically styles itself, this option from Staud is is easy to dress up or down. Style it for brunch with white boots and colorful bracelets for a good summer-to-fall transitional look.



Faux Leather Pants and Open-Back Sweater

Let’s make some noise for the back of this sweater. Turn heads from all sides with this open, low back and bow detailing. Pair with faux leather pants and a white Bottega clutch for the ultimate fall brunch outfit.



Gingham Mini Dress

A color match you never know you needed, brown and neon green stun in a gingham baby doll dress. Add a gold necklace and denim jacket to complete your fall look.



Sweater Weather

My go-to fall brunch outfit is an oversized sweater and leather pants. Loafers with slight height give you the feel of a heel with the comfort of a flat. Add an orange bag to pull in some color.



Knit Dress

Bell sleeves on this classic maxi dress are the perfect addition to an already relaxed bodice. When in doubt, style with a versatile Chelsea boot. If you’re going for a 2000s Gossip Girl vibe, this one's for you.



Oversized Shirt

We all love a relaxed fit, and this shirt is the cream of the crop when it comes to button-downs. If you aren’t afraid of a little color, pair with purple Birkenstocks and a coordinating bag to really create a brunch outfit that pops.



Shirt Dress

White after Labor Day? It’s a yes from us. There's nothing like a crisp white dress, no matter the time of year, and this will be a piece you'll want to wear time and time again. Throw on embroidered slippers and hoop earrings, and you have a minimalist brunch outfit.



Cotton Candy Cardigan

Oversized and super comfortable, this cotton candy cardigan pairs great with bottomless mimosas—and/or terry pants, but you get the idea.



Fringe Fun

Fringe is back and trending for fall. For the trendsetter with some edge, pair this fringe polo with cargo pants and square toe booties.



Satin Midi Skirt

Mixing summer and fall brunch outfit fashion, this breezy purple satin skirt pairs seamlessly with an oversized sweater and fun jewelry.



Mini Skirt

I really appreciate an effortlessly chic mini skirt. For the ultimate back-to-school brunch outfit, channel a uniform moment with a striped cardigan and knee-high socks. It's so true that what goes around always comes back.



Orange Blazer

It wouldn’t be a fall brunch outfit roundup without a Halloween option. Orange Converse and an oversized blazer will pair perfectly with your pumpkin spice latte as you recharge between spooky evenings out.



Denim Jumpsuit

Denim is always a good idea, and this jumpsuit is a versatile option that can be styled in so many ways. For a chillier fall morning, pair the look with shearling loafers and a faux fur coat.



Floral Dress

Over-the-knee boots have been around for a while now and can transition a summer wardrobe to fall quite nicely. Pair a floral mini dress with suede boots and a matching bag for a versatile early fall brunch outfit.

