6 Brunch Outfit Ideas for Every Mimosa-Filled Meetup on Your Agenda

Call it cliché, but there are few sweeter moments than the return of brunch season—it has sunny days, sidewalk seating, fabulous company, and, of course, a wardrobe to match the ethos of excitement. But no two brunches are the same—some are suited for gossiping with friends over bubbly while showing off cool summer trends that call for a photo op, while others involve meeting the family of your new summer fling and require a Sofia Richie-approved quiet luxury look. Wherever your plans may lead, we’ve rounded up a shopping list to check all the boxes. Scroll ahead for six brunch outfits to fit every meetup on your agenda, from day-to-night tops for when the bottomless deal is just too good to matching sets that work as well on the reformer as they do on the patio.

The Day-to-Night Brunch

We’ve all been there—the gossip session is just too good and everyone’s lost track of time. All of a sudden, the evening hours have arrived and you need a look that feels appropriate for wherever the rest of your day (or night) may take you. The perfect solution? Stick with the staples (like a great pair of jeans and white knit top), but up the ante with accessories like layered gold jewelry and a crocodile-look mule.

The Post-Pilates Brunch

The best Saturdays start with a workout class—only to be made better by an after-class cappuccino and pastry with friends. If you’re hoping to make your set work for post-pilates, opt for a monochromatic look with a cool third piece, whether that's a jacket to layer overtop or a coordinating hair accessory.

The Meet-the-Parents Brunch

If you’ve found summer love, chances are it’ll be time to meet the parents (or best friends) in the coming months. Fear not: The key to confidence starts with a solid outfit. Lean into an elegant-meets-cool ethos (all without trying too hard, of course)—a sundress styled with an easy, low heel always does the trick.

The Sipping & Shopping Brunch

There’s nothing like a couple mimosas to spark the craving to shop—and probably turn the “I’m just looking” catchphrase into time to swipe. While buyer's remorse may set in later, you won’t look back on your outfit with regret if you’ve opted for undeniably cool, tailored pants, an elevated knit, and a coordinating handbag.

The Beach Vacation Brunch

If you’re spending your summer on the Amalfi coast or headed to the tropics of the Caribbean, chances are that you’ll schedule a seaside brunch (or two) along the way. Master the art of wear-everywhere style by scoring a swimsuit and coverup combo that's chic enough to show off all around town, too.

The Post-Night-Out Brunch

For the mornings after when a FaceTime catch-up just won’t do the trick, a brunch recap is the only answer—and you’ll need an effortless outfit that can handle throw-and-go efficiency with an elevated ethos. A tailored linen matching set with coordinating shoes will help you feel put-together with minimal thought.