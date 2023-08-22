Brown Mascara or Black? Here's How (and When) to Pick Between the Two

If you had to choose between black mascara or brown, we're willing to bet the majority of you would go for black. It's classic, timeless, and bold, used by pretty much every person we know in the beauty world. But what about black mascara's long-distance BFF, brown mascara? We know her, we love her, and we don't think she gets enough recognition. And beauty pros are well acquainted with her, too: Makeup artist Elyse Reneau recommends brown mascara for "daytime or professional settings" (especially for those with lighter eye colors), citing its "soft and natural effect."

That said, there are still certain situations in which you'll want to grab that classic black formula. For tips on choosing between the two, we turned to Reneau and celebrity makeup artist Andy Truong. Read on for everything you need to know about black and brown mascaras, including how (and when) to pick between the two.

Meet the Expert Elyse Reneau is the executive director of global beauty for Too Faced Cosmetics.

Andy Truong is a Utah-based makeup artist and the founder of A.Tru Collection.

What Are the Benefits of Brown Mascara?

Great for lighter eyes: While anyone can look great in brown mascara, those with lighter eyes will especially appreciate how it makes them pop. "Brown mascara complements lighter eye colors such as blue, green, and hazel, as it accentuates the natural hues without overwhelming them," says Reneau.

While anyone can look great in brown mascara, those with lighter eyes will especially appreciate how it makes them pop. "Brown mascara complements lighter eye colors such as blue, green, and hazel, as it accentuates the natural hues without overwhelming them," says Reneau. Perfect for natural, soft looks: Brown mascara is perfect for those looking for a more understated eye that's not so in-your-face. It's a great alternative to black if you seek length and volume without the dramatic color. "​​Brown mascara is great for creating a softer and less intense look," shares Truong. "It's perfect for everyday wear if you want to look polished up without looking like you have a lot of eye makeup on."



What Are the Benefits of Black Mascara?

Great for all eye colors: Whether your eyes are blue, brown, or somewhere in between, black mascara will make them stand out. "Black mascara complements all eye colors, from light to dark, as it provides a strong contrast against the natural eye color, making [it] stand out," says Reneau.

Whether your eyes are blue, brown, or somewhere in between, black mascara will make them stand out. "Black mascara complements all eye colors, from light to dark, as it provides a strong contrast against the natural eye color, making [it] stand out," says Reneau. Bold and glam: If you're looking for drama and an intense eye look, black mascara is the way to go. Expect your lashes to look defined and bold, especially when paired with the right eyeshadows (like smoky tones and daring shades).

If you're looking for drama and an intense eye look, black mascara is the way to go. Expect your lashes to look defined and bold, especially when paired with the right eyeshadows (like smoky tones and daring shades). Defines lashes: Where brown mascara provides a subtle definition, black mascara can really transform the way your eyes look. With a few coats of your favorite black mascara, your lashes can look longer and thicker. "Black mascara is especially beneficial for individuals with light-colored or blonde lashes," adds Reneau. "It darkens and defines them, making the eyes pop."

What to Consider When Choosing Between the Two

How defined you want to get: Are you going for a precise look or keeping things simple and soft? "Black mascara can elongate and volumize lashes, making the eyes appear more defined," Reneau says. "Brown mascara provides a more natural effect."

Are you going for a precise look or keeping things simple and soft? "Black mascara can elongate and volumize lashes, making the eyes appear more defined," Reneau says. "Brown mascara provides a more natural effect." Where you're going: Before picking up your black or brown tube, you might want to consider the occasion. "For everyday or professional settings, brown mascara might be more suitable," says Reneau. "For special events or evenings, black mascara can create a more striking look."

Before picking up your black or brown tube, you might want to consider the occasion. "For everyday or professional settings, brown mascara might be more suitable," says Reneau. "For special events or evenings, black mascara can create a more striking look." Your eyeshadow preferences: Are you the type of person who swipes bronzer on their lids, or do you go all out with a cut-crease? With so many eyeshadow styles and colors available, it's worth considering the final look you have in mind before settling on a mascara color. "Light neutral... shadows look great with brown mascara because most on the market tend to lean more on the warmer side," says Truong. Conversely, bold colors and smoky shades look great with black mascara.

Are you the type of person who swipes bronzer on their lids, or do you go all out with a cut-crease? With so many eyeshadow styles and colors available, it's worth considering the final look you have in mind before settling on a mascara color. "Light neutral... shadows look great with brown mascara because most on the market tend to lean more on the warmer side," says Truong. Conversely, bold colors and smoky shades look great with black mascara. Your personal style: Lastly, consider your personal style. Whether you're one to hop on trends or you prefer following more of a capsule wardrobe aesthetic, your clothing preferences can help you choose between black and brown mascara. "If you lean toward a softer and more understated appearance, brown mascara might align well," says Reneau. "If you prefer a bold and captivating look, black mascara could be the better choice."



The Final Takeaway

When it comes to brown vs. black mascara, we say... try both. Give them a test run and see how you feel; snap a few selfies while you're at it. And if you want to take it a step further, you can wear one color on each eye for a side-by-side comparison or go for a bit of a color-block moment. "Trends with mascara lately have leaned more toward length over volume, and people are using black on top and brown on the bottom for a softer, less intense look," Truong tells us. When it comes to makeup, the possibilities are always endless.

