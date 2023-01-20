"Hot Chocolate" Nails Are the Perfect Neutral Mani Trending for Winter

If you're stuck in a mani rut and need something that feels fresh but still cozy, look no further: Mercury retrograde is (finally!) over, and "hot chocolate" nails are here to usher you into an inspiring new era. The perfect way to comfortably branch out if you've been gravitating towards neutrals, festive reds, or polishes as dark as your cold winter heart, brown manicures are having a major moment. Perhaps it's due to a seasonal tendency towards hygge vibes, the continued dominance of '90s and Y2K color palettes, or a desire to pair our nails with sweet treat-inspired products, but one thing's for sure: Shades of mocha, caramel, and mahogany have us all feeling warm and fuzzy these days.

If you've previously disregarded brown manicures as boring or hard to fit into your personal aesthetic, know that couldn't be further from the case. Whether you subtly dip into the trend via brown French tips, try the hue as part of an intricate design, or go for a gradient with a few different shades, hot chocolate nails are more versatile than you think and sure to make a statement. Keep reading for 17 of our favorite brown nail ideas to carry you through the rest of winter and all year round.