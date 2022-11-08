25 Brown French Tip Manicures Taking Over Our Social Feeds

While French manicures are absolute classics, it feels like they're having a particular moment right now. After a tragic few years of being rebranded as "grandma nails," the French mani is back in a big way these days. The timeless design becomes especially 2022 when paired with another major of-the-moment mani trend: chocolate brown nails. The hue is the perfect mix of '90s nostalgia and modern day chic, donned by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Lily James.
Add brown polish and French tips together and the result is a fresh, modern take on a beloved classic. The brown tips create a more stark contrast than your average French, but at the same time, the neutral hue keeps things classic and simple. And the creativity doesn't have to end there: A brown French mani makes a perfect neutral base for switching things up and adding some fun nail art.
Scroll ahead for 25 brown French tip manicures we're saving for our next trip to the nail salon.
Classic French Tips
If you're looking to add a little twist to your regular French mani, brown tips are the perfect autumnal swap.
Gradient Nudes
Why stick to one nude when you can have them all? We love this modern, understated take on ombré nails.
Baby Brown
For a more subtle look, try a baby French manicure with brown tips.
Add a Pop of White
We love the contrast a thin white line adds to a brown French tip manicure.
Switch Things Up
Add a few accent nails in the same brown used for the tips for a subtle, fun twist on the French manicure.
Outline It
More of a minimalist? Consider simply outlining the French tip in brown and leaving the insides bare.
Something (Baby) Blue
Brown and blue feels very early aughts to us, making it the perfect color combo to bring back right now.
Add an Accent Nail
The yin/yang accent nail here adds a pop of fun and whimsy to an otherwise classic brown French tip manicure.
..Or a Few Accent Nails
Switch things up by adding two accent nails between regularly painted nails. Just use the same color for those accents to keep things cohesive.
Show Off Your Drip
This brown French manicure has a delicious twist that reminds us of all our favorite treats. We think it's so fun.
Add a Dot
Simplicity isn't a bad thing. We love the added dot at the base of the nail for an understated touch.
Why Choose One When You Can Have Both?
If you love a classic French manicure but also love the idea of brown tips, you don't actually have to choose between them. We're immediately saving this as inspo for our next manicure.
Add More Dots
If the single dot look from earlier doesn't do it for you, consider adding a few on top of your brown French tips. The result is art deco meets classic.
Match Your BFF
Way better than your usual friendship necklace, try coordinating next time you and your bestie spend an afternoon at the nail salon. We love how these two manicures have their own colors of French tips but are connected by the white striped accent nail.
Add a Little Sparkle
We're obsessed with the subtle sparkle in the brown used here. It'd also look super cute as a classic French tip.
Shine Bright
We have absolutely no notes for this stunning gradient, which takes neutral shades to the next level with a bit of bedazzling.
Go Wild
Looking to really amp up your French mani? Try animal print tips for a ferocious twist. We love the leopard look here, but feel free to go for any look your heart desires, such as zebra or cow print.
Gilded Tips
We'd love the neutral-toned tips on their own, but adding in that gold outline on the bottom is just the cherry on top.
Give a Little Love
We're saving this one for our Valentine's Day look.
Play With Texture
These half-matte, half-sparkly French tips are so chic—and the muted brown shade really lets the textures stand out and speak for themselves.
Ride the Wave
For a French manicure that's anything but basic, get creative with your tips. These wavy lines in different shades of brown are so playful.
Wear Your Heart on Your...Nail
From the different-colored tips to the tiny hearts, we're loving everything about this look.
Negative Space
When you think about it, a French manicure is one of the most classic versions of negative space nails, so why not mix your tips with a more abstract design? By using the same brown shade, the look here feels as put-together as it is interesting.
Multi-Texture
If you can't decide whether you want your polish to be reflective or matte, a French manicure that includes both is the perfect solution. The chocolate shade here has us feeling warm and fuzzy.
'90s Vibes
Just as '90s-evocative as tonal brown is the unapologetic embrace of fun patterns and images that bring us joy. We love how this manicure uses a different design on each nail, from smiley faces to daisies to sparkles.