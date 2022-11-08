25 Brown French Tip Manicures Taking Over Our Social Feeds

While French manicures are absolute classics, it feels like they're having a particular moment right now. After a tragic few years of being rebranded as "grandma nails," the French mani is back in a big way these days. The timeless design becomes especially 2022 when paired with another major of-the-moment mani trend: chocolate brown nails. The hue is the perfect mix of '90s nostalgia and modern day chic, donned by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Lily James.

Add brown polish and French tips together and the result is a fresh, modern take on a beloved classic. The brown tips create a more stark contrast than your average French, but at the same time, the neutral hue keeps things classic and simple. And the creativity doesn't have to end there: A brown French mani makes a perfect neutral base for switching things up and adding some fun nail art.

Scroll ahead for 25 brown French tip manicures we're saving for our next trip to the nail salon.