Brother Vellies and Sephora Debut an Exclusive Makeup Bag Collection

Aurora James is one of the most dynamic voices in fashion. Her wildly popular brand Brother Vellies creates handcrafted handbags and footwear that celebrate traditional African designs and cultural histories. And since launching in 2013, James' luxury accessory company has been devoted to providing sustainable jobs to the global artisans who make their goods. But, James' work to achieve economic equality for underserved communities doesn't stop there. Following the multiple instances of racial injustice and police brutality in 2020, she launched the 15 Percent Pledge. The non-profit organization calls on major retailers to dedicate at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned brands, an act that will help achieve financial equality and prosperity for Black businesses.

Shortly after James issued the 15 Percent Pledge, Sephora became the first major retailer to commit. Since then, the company has added Black-owned brands like Bread Beauty Supply to its inventory. And now, James herself will be joining the lineup of Black-owned brands to line the shelves at Sephora, thanks to an exclusive partnership. The Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies collaboration will include a limited-time release of three makeup bags that ring in between $30 to $48.

"Over two years in the making, we are thrilled to finally share these bags with the world,” James said in a press release. “We could not imagine partnering with any brand but Sephora on this collaboration. We are so proud of their efforts to bring more diversity to their shelves. This coupled with Brother Vellies’ goal of keeping artisan design practices and techniques alive, is the type of energy that we continue to support."

In addition to aligning with James' commitment to advancing inclusivity across industries, this partnership also underscores Sephora's mission of making premium products accessible to all. “With the launch of this collaboration, we’re thrilled to be able to make Brother Vellies accessories available to all Sephora shoppers, continuing to deliver on our promise of high-quality goods at an affordable price point," Vice President and General Manager of Sephora Collection North America Brooke Banwart said. Ahead, take a closer look at the collection.

Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies Traincase $30 Shop

This soft train case comes in an eye-catching pink faux alligator finish and cheetah print exterior with faux-suede lining the inside. It boasts an angled zipper and roomy storage for all of your makeup essentials.

Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies Large Bag $38 Shop

This three-in-one set includes a large clear bag that houses two smaller pouches, one in a faux alligator finish and the other in canvas featuring a beautiful cheetah print for stylish and convenient storage.

Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies Doodle Bag $48 Shop

Inspired by Brother Vellies’ Mexican-made Doodle Boots, this cosmetic bag was created in Mexico and celebrates the power of collaboration beyond borders.

Starting today, the Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies collaboration will be available at Sephora and on Sephora.com.