While I’m all about the sweatpants and baggy T-shirt life, something about bathrobes has always seemed a little too decadent to me. If I already had comfortable clothes, why did I need to prance around my apartment in a fancy robe that would surely leave me overheated and add bulk to what I was wearing?

The combination of having a baby and being confined to my apartment amidst the coronavirus pandemic changed that narrative for me. For breastfeeding purposes, a bathrobe was way more convenient than a t-shirt. And in a world where I had suddenly traded my jeans for exclusively soft materials during quarantine, I needed some variety in my wardrobe. A bathrobe became a staple in my 2020 life, but I wasn’t always happy with the ones I found. When I heard about the Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, I was excited: I’ve long been a fan of Brooklinen’s sheets and pillowcases, so I was interested to see if their robe would be of the same quality.

Read on to see how it stacked up in my quest for the perfect bathrobe.

Material: 100% Turkish Cotton Price: $98

Material and Texture: Plush and cozy

One big problem I’ve found with the robes I’ve tried is that I get way too hot. My apartment tends to be on the warmer side, so with most robes, I’ve found that after a few minutes post-shower or bath, I’m ready to put on something lighter.

The material of the Brooklinen Super-Plush robe not only acts as a towel if you want it to—hello, one less thing to hang on my already overcrowded bathroom hooks!—but the absorbent material, which is made of 100% Turkish Cotton, makes it so that I don’t get overheated the way I do with other bathrobes.

One thing I will say though is that when you roll the sleeves up, they do stay where they are, whereas others I’ve tried roll right back down.

While this isn’t a problem from a temperature perspective, this bathrobe is a little thick and takes up a lot of space on my hooks and in my closet. I don’t have a ton of space to spare in the one-bedroom apartment I share with my husband and daughter, so this was a negative for me.

Fit: A little too big

The Brooklinen super-plush robe does run a little big. So if you’re between sizes, size down! Another thing that I didn’t love is that the sleeves are a bit long, giving them way too many opportunities to dip into a glass of water, wine, coffee, that newly-mixed cookie dough—you get the picture. One thing I will say though is that when you roll the sleeves up, they do stay where they are, whereas others I’ve tried roll right back down.

While I’m not sure bathrobes fall into the category of garments people care about being flattering, it is. The belt cinches easily around the waist and stays there, so if you want to accentuate your waist while wearing a robe, you can with this one.

Washing: Easy enough

Caring for the Brooklinen Super-Plush robe is relatively easy. As with most garments, you’re supposed to wash it with similar colors and tumble dry low. The care instructions also advise against using bleaching agents or fabric softeners, which can sacrifice the quality and appearance of your robe. If you have towels you love, I’d advise washing them in a similar way.

The Value: Worth it

The Brooklinen Super-Plush robe retails around $98. Bathrobes come at a range of price points, from inexpensive Amazon finds to higher-quality ones that cost more. After trying a few bathrobes, I’m of the mind that you get what you pay for. So while there may be other options that are less expensive and serve the same robe-like purpose, you’ll want to stay in this one longer. And don’t forget, it doubles as a towel—so if you think about it like that, you’ll really get your money’s worth.

Similar Products: Stands out in a crowd

Coyuchi Unisex Mediterranean Organic Modern Robe ($148): As far as bathrobes go, the Brooklinen one stands out. I also have a Coyuchi Robe, and while it’s lightweight, it’s more expensive and the sleeves don’t stay rolled up the way these ones do. I also have robes with terry cloth-like material, and those tend to get way too hot.