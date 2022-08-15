Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli Thinks Everyone Should Own This $15 Body Product

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli is, by all definitions, social media's skincare sweetheart. Through her podcast, Naked Beauty, DeVard Ozaydinli fosters engaging conversations about all things beauty and wellness. Over the last five years, she's interviewed dozens of industry gurus and celebrities (like Donni Davy, Charlotte Palermino, Pharrell, and Gabrielle Union) about their careers, routines, and industry trends.

"I started Naked Beauty because I couldn't find in-depth conversations about beauty that kept it real," DeVard Ozaydinli says. "I wanted to go beyond my favorite products and get into women's backstories and motivations behind their beauty choices. I also want to spread more knowledge about skincare and present it in a way that feels approachable. Every Monday, I want my listeners to walk away thinking about their relationship with beauty differently and feeling inspired."

In addition to running her weekly show, DeVard Ozaydinli is a product marketing manager at Instagram and mother to her one-year-old son, Mavi. When asked how she manages her responsibilities, she said, "I don't sleep as much as I should. I need to put that out there because having a full-time job, working as a podcaster and content creator, and being a Mom is a lot."

Because of this, she is intentional about self-care (a topic she often covers on Naked Beauty). "I try to give myself opportunities for pure joy, so I'm not just working [all the time]," DeVard Ozaydinli explains. "This could be drinks with girlfriends, an aerial acrobatic class, or an indulgent manicure with amazing nail art. Having these things on my calendar allows me to create balance."

Ahead, DeVard Ozaydinli discusses the habits that help her tackle each week, the skincare products she swears by, and more.

The One Thing That Jump-starts Her Morning

"My son waking up jump-starts my morning. But truly, I need a cold brew to get my day started. I am a caffeine addict. I'm not proud of it, but it's a fact. In the fall and winter, I do a latte. I start with a cold brew with a splash of oat milk on summer mornings. I also listen to podcasts as I get ready in the morning, and it feels like I'm checking in with friends."

The One Product She Hopes Never Gets Discontinued

"I love how Klur's Elements of Comfort Body Oil ($70) smells. Nothing can replace that smell or luxurious consistency on my body. If the founder Lesley discontinued this, it would be a real loss. The other obsession of mine is the Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant ($30). I've used it every day since I was 16."

The One Sunscreen She Swears By

"Right now, it's the Supergoop Daily Sunscreen ($42). I also love the Bolden Sunscreen with Vitamin C ($28)."

The One Product She Reaches For When Her Skin Breaks Out

"I've just discovered this amazing K-beauty line, Rael, that's formulated with women's hormonal fluctuations in mind. I love their Miracle Clear Enzyme Cleanser ($13). I find it helps with the appearance of my pores and manages breakouts."

The One Product She Thinks Everyone Should Own

"A body exfoliating net. The one I use is from Sapo, and it's an absolute game changer if you want your softest skin ever."

The One Thing Motherhood Changed About Her Skincare Routine

"If anything, I spend more time on skincare since becoming a mom. With motherhood, you have so many demands on your time, but the time I spend with myself in front of the mirror, caring for my skin, is so critical for my overall wellbeing."

The One Thing She Would Tell Someone Who Is New to Skincare

"Don't get overwhelmed. You just need a great cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. Everything else is a bonus. You also need to be consistent with your routine, so it becomes second nature."

The One Beauty Product That Will Be Her Fall Go-To

My Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Lipstick in Toffee ($23) is the perfect creamy, matte brown. I love it on my skin tone."

The One Thing She Considers When Picking Podcast Guests

"I want women who inspire me. There are thousands of beauty founders, but I love talking to founders who approach beauty in a different way or from an angle I've never considered. I also love talking to women who happen to love beauty and have a real point of view about how they self-present. Some of my recent guests like Tefi or Hannah Bronfman have really interesting life stories that inform their approach to beauty."

The One Thing That Helps Her When Life Feels Overwhelming

"I am a true TV lover. At the end of a long day, I love turning on a show that takes me to an entirely different world. Lately, that's been P-Valley which is set in a Mississippi strip club and filled with drama, but the writing and performances are incredible and so immersive."

The One Self-Care Ritual She Can't Go a Week Without

"I can't go a week without my personal training sessions. It's the accountability I need to get motivated to be in the gym and on top of my fitness. I always feel so good once it's over."

The One Thing She Does Before Bed

"Scroll through Instagram, of course! Then I feel guilty after spending too much time watching Reels, place my phone on the other side of the bed (this really works), and go to bed!"