Briogeo's Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo will cleanse your scalp better than other shampoos, but in doing so it may be more than your hair can handle. If you decide to try it out, be sure to balance it with a deep conditioner so you can enjoy the exfoliation benefits without the potential drying effects.

We put Briogeo's Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you're like me and your haircare routine involves close to a dozen products from start to finish, a shampoo to remove buildup—like Briogeo's Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo—may be just what the cosmetologist ordered. It's impossible to use assorted products endlessly and have them all completely wash away each time you shampoo, especially if your wash days happen on a weekly rather than daily basis.

I was highly curious about how my scalp would feel with this shampoo, as I typically avoid clarifying products because I don't want to strip out my hair dye. Ultimately, my experience with this shampoo was a bit of a mixed bag, which I feel is in large part because of my hair type. Read on to learn how I fared with Briogeo's Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, and decide for yourself whether you want to give it a try.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Best for: Anyone dealing with product buildup on their scalp or strands. Uses: An exfoliating, clarifying shampoo that cleanses and revitalizes the scalp. Potential allergens: Spearmint, peppermint, tea tree, charcoal Hero ingredients: Coconut oil, charcoal, tea tree oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $42 About the brand: Briogeo offers haircare products that feature mostly natural ingredients and aim to effectively boost a range of hair types. The brand has many different product lines, including one with superfoods, as well as function-based collections such as repair, volumizing, and dandruff care.

About My Hair: Curly, colored, and high-maintenance

My hair is thick and dense, with curl patterns that range from tight, kinky spirals in the perimeter to loose waves at the center of my head. It's also highly processed: I take it from black to blonde, touching up my roots every two months, for the vibrant fashion colors I love to dye it. I change the color often with Pulp Riot colors. I wash my hair once a week, using either Pureology's strength line or Leaf + Flower's CBD shampoo and conditioner. I also add a mix of ApHogee's keratin treatment and curl revitalizer after conditioning. After getting out of the shower, I use a repair serum, a heat protectant, Leaf + Flower's CBD curl definer, and a gel, then I diffuse to dry. After diffusing, I use a pomade to define my curls, then lightly spritz it with hairspray to hold the curl. It's a lot—and that doesn't even factor in recoloring or my bimonthly protein treatments.

I used this product as directed, in place of shampoo to wash my hair. Also as directed, I deep conditioned afterwards. You don't need to use this product every time you shampoo—instead, it's best to bust out occasionally, when you're experiencing product buildup.

The Feel: Thin and runny

Ariane Resnick

Perhaps it's because I'm used to shampoo coming in bottles and only thick masks being sold in small tubs, but the thin texture of this shampoo surprised me and made it difficult to use. It was sort of like a grainy, liquid concrete, the vibe of which is only enhanced by its gray color from the charcoal. Additionally, this shampoo doesn't really lather much, so you have to kind of place it all over your head in gooey dollops, which is not the easiest task if you have thick hair. Once it's on, the gritty micro-beads work to physically exfoliate, so anyone with a sensitive scalp may find it intense. Peppermint, spearmint, and tea tree oils create a cooling, refreshing experience with a pleasant minty scent, while coconut oil works to restore some moisture.

Still, a scrub-adjacent shampoo like this one may not be ideal for those with a lot of sensitivity or dryness, so you may want to find a gentler exfoliating option if this is you. On that note: "Physical exfoliation can exacerbate underlying skin and scalp conditions, such as psoriasis, and trigger flares," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD. "Most dermatologists will recommend against physical scrubs—which can also cause small tears in the scalp surface—and instead recommend chemical ingredients to address build-up (such as salicylic acid)."

The Scent: Minty fresh

The scent of this shampoo reminds me of mouthwash, only less astringent. It's at once incredibly minty yet also sweet, kind of like mint ice cream. Because it's so tingly, it feels much stronger than it smells, but I found the fragrance (which comes naturally from the essential oils) to be like dessert. I'm typically a big fan of products that smell delicious, but if that isn't your preference, the scent of this may not be ideal for you.

The Results: Clean and refreshed, but also dried out

Ariane Resnick/Design by Tiana Crispino

My hair appears flatter in the before than it is in the after because it was ready for a wash: It typically flattens considerably as the week wears on. I don't think the product itself actually did much for volume, since my hair after was at its standard post-wash size. The formula did cleanse and refresh my scalp as promised, though it came with the drawback of much more dryness than I usually have. When I deep conditioned afterwards, my hair absorbed a lot more of the product than normal. I did feel like all my products absorbed better after using this, and if it hadn't made my hair feel so dry, I think it'd be great for regular or occasional usage.

When I noticed the intense feel of this scrub, I looked online to see if I was alone in finding it a little irritating. Alas, I was not, and some people seemed to find it more irritating than I did. Because of this, this product is likely better used by those with oilier hair, rather than dry. Always follow the recommendation to follow it with a deep conditioner, no matter what type of hair you have.

The Value: Depends on hair type

The thinner your hair, the more uses you'll get out of this eight-ounce tub of shampoo. It's on par price-wise with a quality deep conditioning mask, though on the higher end if you factor in the container size. At $42 or over $5 an ounce, I wouldn't call it an excellent value, though that might be acceptable if you're looking for a clarifying product to use only on occasion. The thicker your hair, though, the more you'll need to use to get into every nook and cranny on your scalp, so be prepared to get fewer uses out of it if you find your hair typically requires a large amount of product.

