Briogeo's New Haircare System Gave Me So Much Extra Volume

Whether it's due to age, genetics, lifestyle, or external stressors, there are plenty of possible causes for hair thinning and hair loss. First and foremost, if you're dealing with hair that isn't as dense as it once was, know that you are not alone. Roughly 35 million men and 21 million women were reported to suffer from hair loss in 2015, and with COVID-induced hair loss coming into the picture in 2020, it's safe to assume an uptick in those figures across the board. Basically, hair loss is pretty common—but if you're on the hunt to return thickness back to your tresses, clean haircare brand, Briogeo may have a solution, with its new Destined for Density collection.

Ahead, everything you need to know about the collection, and my honest review. But first...

The Science Behind Hair Loss

The hair growth cycle consists of four phases: regression, resting, fall, and growth. "About 90% of our hair follicles are in the growth phase," says Briogio's Founder and CEO, Nancy Twine. "And once the follicle has moved through all four stages, it cycles back to the beginning. But many factors can actually disrupt the cycle, including [but not limited to] hormonal imbalances, stress, and even certain types of styling." Twine explains that hair loss can come from an unbalanced hair growth cycle, which is why restoring said cycle is critical for maintaining healthy hair growth. She mentions, "a healthy hair cycle really focuses on having as many hair follicles as possible in that growth phase, which means both lengthening the amount of time that the hair spends in the growth phase, but also encouraging the recycling back to the growth phase from the falling phase."

The Inspiration

The Destined for Density collection was inspired by Twine's personal hair growth woes. "The first time [I experienced hair loss was] in my twenties, and it was definitely stress-related. I started my career in finance working on Wall Street. The year was 2007, the start of the financial crisis. I was working crazy hours. I probably wasn't eating well, I definitely wasn't sleeping well, and it manifested and hair loss for me," reveals Twine.

Twine notes that she was able to get her hair growth cycle back on track, but it made her aware that hair loss affects many people and can come from various causes, including stress, hormones, diet, and genetics.

So, why create Destined for Density? Twine explains, "When you look at the products on the market, there's a white space for clean formulas that are helping to support healthy hair growth. A majority of the OTC hair growth treatments contain minoxidil, which is an effective active, but when it's applied to certain scalps, it can be irritating. That irritation can lead to inflammation, and that inflammation can actually lead to hair loss, which is counterintuitive of the ingredient."

The Formulas

Briogeo knows that healthy hair doesn't just come from topical treatments, so the brand created a non-irritating hair growth line formulated with a 360-approach and clean ingredients. "This integrated hair care system combines the powers of topical ingredients through formulation, hair nourishing supplements for inner hair health, and daily maintenance formulas that help deliver optimal density boosting ingredients," says Twine.

The Destined for Density collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and ingestible supplement that work as a system to bring length and fullness to all hair types and textures, as well as hair types that have been chemically processed. Each topical product includes Briogeo's Nova Complex, which stands for Natural Oils, Vitamins, and Antioxidants. The Destined for Density's key collection ingredients include Coenzyme Q10, green coffee oil, and vitamin B7 (biotin) to stimulate the scalp and provide antioxidant protection.

The Products

Destined for Density Peptide Hair Serum For Thicker, Fuller Hair

This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum includes copper peptides, green coffee oil, and biotin to promote hair density and scalp micro-circulation while nourishing the follicles to support a healthy growth cycle. In addition, this fragrance-free serum contains a microfluidic technology that encapsulates oils in a water-based solution, causing this serum to soak into the scalp without leaving greasy residue.

Briogeo Destined for Density Peptide Hair Serum for Thicker, Fuller Hair $57.00 Shop

Destined for Density Peptide Shampoo and Conditioner for Thicker, Fuller Hair

Enriched with caffeine and biotin, this duo is all about building density during your shower routine. "These density-boosting wash day products work together to encourage nutrient-rich micro-circulation to the scalp and roots for fuller, healthier looking hair," explains Twine. "These formulas combine scientifically-proven ingredients like copper peptides and zinc with hair essential vitamins like biotin and vitamin E. When used consistently, these help extend the system's benefits while strengthening, nourishing, and protecting your hair daily after wash."

Briogeo Destined for Density Peptide Shampoo for Thicker, Fuller Hair $32.00 Shop

Briogeo Destined for Density Peptide Conditioner for Thicker, Fuller Hair $32.00 Shop

Destined for Density Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplements for Healthy Hair

These vegan supplements combine an Omega 3, 6, and 9 and fatty acid complex, biotin, and vitamins and minerals that support the follicles for healthy hair growth.

Briogeo Destined for Density Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplements for Healthy Hair $60.00 Shop

My Review

In my late teens and early twenties, I fully channeled the chaotic energy of that time in my life and transformed my hair with every length and hue imaginable. My hair was an integral part of my expression, but I didn't really understand the importance of maintaining a proper hair care ritual—which led me to lose a ton of it.

Since then, I've grown out my platinum-blonde bob, and am now rocking cared-for virgin hair that reaches well past my waist. Unfortunately, although my hair is healthier now than it ever has been, it's starting to fall out again due to the sheer amount of weight my strands are placing onto my follicles.

Isabella Sarlija

I started using the Destined for Density a month ago, using the collection's shampoo and conditioner every other day and applying the serum to my scalp every day before styling. (Briogeo recommends using the serum daily, whether you wash it or not, for maximum results.) I have pretty thirsty 2B waves, and I'm glad to note that the shampoo and conditioner washed away just enough sebum from my scalp for a clean feeling while conditioning my strands for a shiny finish. As far as the serum goes, it has a watery texture that doesn't weigh my roots down, unlike most hair serums.

I did notice that my hair had a bunch of buildup for the first two weeks—but that's purely because I wasn't using a clarifying treatment each week to for excess sebum and product buildup from my scalp. However, once I did incorporate a clarifying shampoo into my weekly ritual, I noticed that there wasn't as much buildup as before, and I was left with thicker, more voluminous hair and significantly less fallout.

All in all, if hair loss is a concern for you, I recommend trying out Briogeo's new Destined for Density collection. I'm glad to know that if there ever comes a point in my life where I am experiencing hair loss again, I can fall back onto the Destined for Density collection for some sweet reprieve.

