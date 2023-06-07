Briogeo's Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment promises smoother, stronger hair and delivers that and then some. Its nourishing ingredients left my hair soft, shiny, and defined for days.

Briogeo has been around for ten years, and the brand has (and continues) to deliver safe, efficacious products for all hair types to date. Take its Don't Despair, Repair collection, an award-winning lineup that continues to garner rave reviews and sales over the years.

The brand has added a handful of products to its OG Don't Despair collection, and many of them have become regular staples in my haircare routine. I've gone through countless tubs of the Deep Conditioning Mask, which defines and hydrates my curls. My latest obsession? The Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment ($29).

The leave-in mist is the latest to join the Don't Despair lineup, and I learned all about it from the brand's founder Nancy Twine. Twine and the Briogeo team created a tiny bottle that packs a huge punch to strengthen damaged strands while adding shine and moisture to any style. My color-treated curls felt like the perfect candidate for this mist, so I tested it on a recent wash day. Ahead, find my honest review of the latest from the beloved haircare brand.



About My Hair: Curly, color-treated, and dry

I typically wear my hair naturally curly, but I've gone through a few recent rounds of straightening my coils with a flat iron to switch up my look. As a result, my hair has felt extra parched. I typically use leave-in conditioners in various forms (from creams to mists), and I am a longtime fan of Briogeo's Farewell Frizz Conditioning Spray, so I had high hopes for this new spray.



The Ingredients: Hydrating and smoothing

This milky leave-in promises to boost moisture and seal split ends, primarily thanks to its nourishing ingredients list, which includes a blend of argan and rosehip oils to balance hair moisture; algae extract is packed with amino acids and antioxidants to help protect the hair and scalp from free radicals. Ceramides help strengthen and reinforce the hair cuticle, while a naturally-derived copolymer helps seal lifted hair cuticles.



The Feel: Milky texture that absorbs quickly

The tiny spray bottle pumps out a milky liquid that quickly absorbs into hair. It's more slippery than a leave-in cream, but I wouldn't classify it as a watery liquid. It dispenses white but dries and vanishes into my hair quickly. It also has a light fragrance that smells floral and slightly woodsy.



How I Tested It: On clean, wet hair

I took this leave-in spray for a spin during a weekend wash day. I pre-treated my hair with Olaplex No. 3 ($30) to help my curls snap into shape and followed with Olaplex No. 4 and 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner. Once my hair was cleansed, I used Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask ($39).

When it was time to style, I separated my hair into small sections and applied the Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment, thoroughly raking it through my curls. Then, I topped it off with Matrix Controller Gel ($22) for a touchable hold.

The Results: Soft, fluffy curlls

I can usually tell if I'll like a leave-in conditioner the moment it touches my hair. It'll likely be forgotten if there isn't an immediately noticeable slip. This one, however, was incredible. Each strand felt conditioned as I racked it through my curls, and my coils looked springy and defined. I didn't need to follow up with additional curl styling products besides a gel for hold. The product layered beautifully with the gel I used, and my hair wasn't flaky and didn't leave behind white flecks.

I dried my hair thoroughly with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and then lightly fluffed it with my hands, and the results were soft, fluffy coils that got me a ton of compliments. My shafts and ends were smooth, and there was hardly any unwanted frizz in sight. My curls also remained intact for days after, making this the perfect addition to my current styling routine.

My only complaint is that I wish the product was designed with a larger mist dispenser. I have a lot of hair that soaks up product, so a mister or larger pump would have improved the user experience. However, a little does go a long way, so if you have curly hair, I recommend working in small sections, applying the product conservatively, and adding more (if you need it) as you go.

Aimee Simeon/Byrdie

