The bottle could be bigger for the price

We put Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I am a lazy natural, but still want defined and hydrated curls. My quest for a 30-minute wash day hasn't been fulfilled just yet, but I have gone from a full Sunday commitment to my curls to an hour and thirty minutes, including sitting under the dryer for a deep-conditioning treatment. This feels like the ultimate accomplishment, and I can attribute it to my new minimalist approach to hair care.

However, there's one portion of my routine I'm willing to shake up: the leave-in conditioner. As I type this, I can't name one leave-in conditioner that has truly wowed me. For this reason, when asked to give Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème a try, I said yes. The brand comes highly recommended, and I'm ready to give it a go.

Keep reading to see how my coils reacted to the addition of this leave-in.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave-In Defining Crème Best for: Curly and natural hair Key Ingredients: Rice amino acids, avocado oil, and quinoa extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $20 About the Brand: Founded by Nancy Twine, Briogeo's clean, texture-specific products are made with a variety of curly and natural hair textures in mind. All products are formulated with 90 to 100% naturally derived ingredients and are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and mostly vegan.

About My Hair: 4c, color-treated, low-porosity, and chronically dry

My coils are magical. I often think of them as flowers since they're delicate, colorful, and love water. However, my color-treated curls require a lot more attention because even though my hair is relatively healthy, my coils are prone to dryness, snapping ends, and tiny knots.

These issues are especially prominent if I skip deep conditioning or don't take time to apply my products properly. Each week, I co-wash, deep-condition (with heat), apply a leave-in conditioner and a gel or custard. When layering my products, my curl expert taught me to always apply styling products, including leave-in conditioner, to my soaking-wet hair because it's low-porosity.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Ingredients: Strengthening and moisturizing

Rice amino acids: Rice amino acids seal the hair cuticle to lock out environmental moisture that can reduce smoothness. Not to mention, rice has protein properties that strengthen hair and help prevent damage.

Avocado oil: Because avocado oil is rich in oleic acid and monounsaturated fats, it can penetrate the hair shaft to add moisture, unlike other oils that sit on top and coat the hair.

Quinoa extract: Quinoa's vegetable protein helps hydrate, strengthen, and lock in moisture.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel: Hydrating and lightweight

When I felt this product's lightweight consistency before applying it in the shower, I didn't have high hopes. My curls are coily and respond well to heavier products, which typically help elongate and define them. Because of this, I thought there was no way this would do anything for my hair.

The Packaging: Easy to use and seals tightly

This product's packaging was super easy to use. I love that it has a flip-off top, which made it easy to control how much I squeezed out. It was also easy to close it while I was applying it to my curls.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: Hydrated, defined curls

When I realized this was a leave-in defining cream, I didn't have high hopes for my 4c curls. I am more of a gel girl because creams typically sit on top of my hair and add zero definition. Well, this curly crème proved me wrong. For the sake of this review, I didn't use any other products to ensure I saw precisely how my curls responded to this product alone.

My curls were not only soft to the touch but defined, and the moisture lasted all week.

In short, I couldn't believe it. I have tried a lot of hair care products, and this one truly impressed me.

The Value: Worth it

Twenty bucks for a 6-ounce tube of leave-in crème felt like a bit much at first glance. However, once I put the product to work, I quickly realized this was worth every penny. This isn't going to last as long as my leave-ins that come in larger bottles, but the results are unmatched.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

