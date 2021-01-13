Lasting hydration and curl definition
A tightly sealable bottle
No flaking
The bottle could be bigger for the price
If you're looking for a hydrating leave-in that moisturizes 4 type curls, try Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème.
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-in Defining Crème
We put Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
I am a lazy natural, but still want defined and hydrated curls. My quest for a 30-minute wash day hasn't been fulfilled just yet, but I have gone from a full Sunday commitment to my curls to an hour and thirty minutes, including sitting under the dryer for a deep-conditioning treatment. This feels like the ultimate accomplishment, and I can attribute it to my new minimalist approach to hair care.
However, there's one portion of my routine I'm willing to shake up: the leave-in conditioner. As I type this, I can't name one leave-in conditioner that has truly wowed me. For this reason, when asked to give Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème a try, I said yes. The brand comes highly recommended, and I'm ready to give it a go.
Keep reading to see how my coils reacted to the addition of this leave-in.
Best for: Curly and natural hair
Key Ingredients: Rice amino acids, avocado oil, and quinoa extract
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Price: $20
About the Brand: Founded by Nancy Twine, Briogeo's clean, texture-specific products are made with a variety of curly and natural hair textures in mind. All products are formulated with 90 to 100% naturally derived ingredients and are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and mostly vegan.
About My Hair: 4c, color-treated, low-porosity, and chronically dry
My coils are magical. I often think of them as flowers since they're delicate, colorful, and love water. However, my color-treated curls require a lot more attention because even though my hair is relatively healthy, my coils are prone to dryness, snapping ends, and tiny knots.
These issues are especially prominent if I skip deep conditioning or don't take time to apply my products properly. Each week, I co-wash, deep-condition (with heat), apply a leave-in conditioner and a gel or custard. When layering my products, my curl expert taught me to always apply styling products, including leave-in conditioner, to my soaking-wet hair because it's low-porosity.
The Ingredients: Strengthening and moisturizing
Rice amino acids: Rice amino acids seal the hair cuticle to lock out environmental moisture that can reduce smoothness. Not to mention, rice has protein properties that strengthen hair and help prevent damage.
Avocado oil: Because avocado oil is rich in oleic acid and monounsaturated fats, it can penetrate the hair shaft to add moisture, unlike other oils that sit on top and coat the hair.
Quinoa extract: Quinoa's vegetable protein helps hydrate, strengthen, and lock in moisture.
The Feel: Hydrating and lightweight
When I felt this product's lightweight consistency before applying it in the shower, I didn't have high hopes. My curls are coily and respond well to heavier products, which typically help elongate and define them. Because of this, I thought there was no way this would do anything for my hair.
The Packaging: Easy to use and seals tightly
This product's packaging was super easy to use. I love that it has a flip-off top, which made it easy to control how much I squeezed out. It was also easy to close it while I was applying it to my curls.
The Results: Hydrated, defined curls
When I realized this was a leave-in defining cream, I didn't have high hopes for my 4c curls. I am more of a gel girl because creams typically sit on top of my hair and add zero definition. Well, this curly crème proved me wrong. For the sake of this review, I didn't use any other products to ensure I saw precisely how my curls responded to this product alone.
My curls were not only soft to the touch but defined, and the moisture lasted all week.
In short, I couldn't believe it. I have tried a lot of hair care products, and this one truly impressed me.
The Value: Worth it
Twenty bucks for a 6-ounce tube of leave-in crème felt like a bit much at first glance. However, once I put the product to work, I quickly realized this was worth every penny. This isn't going to last as long as my leave-ins that come in larger bottles, but the results are unmatched.
Similar Products: A range of price points and ingredients
Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme: This humidity-resistant creme is formulated with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil to seal in moisture and reveal elongated, defined curls.
Verb Curl Cream: This paraben-free, vegan formula is made with glycerin, copolymer, and sunflower seed extract to bind moisture to curls and build volume and hold.
Briogeo's Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème was a pleasant surprise. It hydrated and defined my 4c curls—I can't say I've ever used a leave-in with the ability to do both.
Specs
- Product Name Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-in Defining Crème
- Product Brand Briogeo
- UPC 799457697443 748252246332 019962433542
- Price $20
- Weight 6 oz.
- Product Dimensions 9 x 6 x 3 in.
- Hair Type For people with wavy, curly and coily hair texture types (2A to 4C)
- Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin*, Polyquaternium-37, Isopropyl Myristate*, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil*, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil*, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract*, Hydrolyzed Quinoa*, Keratin Amino Acids*, Lactobacillus/Tomato Fruit Ferment Extract*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Sorbitol*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Peel Oil*, Acyl Coenzyme A Desaturase*, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein*, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein*, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein*, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate*, Polyquaternium-10*, Sodium Hydroxide, PG-Hydroxyethylcellulose Cocodimonium Chloride*, Fragrance (Parfum), Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol * Coconut, vegetable, or plant derived