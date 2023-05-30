Summer: The season for cut-offs, drinks on the patio, and a nail polish refresh. While we will never knock a nude mani, this is the perfect time to mix things up and swipe on a bright hue. “Summer is all about having fun and enjoying yourself, and that definitely calls for a pop of color to match the mood,” explains celebrity nail pro Sonya Meesh. But perhaps the best thing about sporting a bright nail polish? You really can’t go wrong. When it comes time to choose your color, all you have to do is look for one that makes you happy, they point out. Not to mention that it’s a perfect, low-commitment way to add a twist to your look. “Not in the mood to wear neon pink, but still want the uplifting vibe it delivers? Swipe it on your nails,” Meesh suggests.
Like we said, you really can’t go wrong, but if you’re in the market for some color inspo, keep reading.
Best Overall
Essie Nail Polish in Start Signs Only
High-shine finish
At least two coats needed for most complete coverage
A classic red never goes out of style, but this gets a brightening boost with orange and coral undertones that make it especially fun and poppy for summer. It looks equally pretty on tips or toes, thanks in part to the perfectly glossy finish.
Price at time of publish: $12
Formula Type: 8-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .46 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Drugstore
Sally Hansen x Keith Haring Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Draw Blue In
Wide brush makes for easy application
Long-lasting formula
Has to be used with the brand’s top coat for best results
It’s hard to decide what we like best about this formula: Is it the perfect royal blue shade? Or is it the long-wearing formula that lasts for up to 8 days? Happily, there’s no need to choose. Also nice: There’s no base coat required, just apply the polish right onto bare nails, then top it with the brand’s gel top coat.
Price at time of publish: $10
Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Pink
Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish in Armeria
Very clean formula
Sophisticated-looking bottle
Where-to-buy options are limited
Meesh is a fan of this option, lauding it for being a clean formula that still performs beautifully. (To that point, it’s made with 78% bio-based ingredients, think things such as a potato, cotton, corn, and yuca.) As far as the color goes, “The classic, super bold magenta is sure to make anyone feel powerful,” Meesh says.
Price at time of publish: $14
Formula Type: 9-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Purple
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bikini Boardroom
Great combination of beautiful color and unique finish
Fast-drying formula
Only 3-free
This purple hue skews more lavender than violet, but is still definitely vibrant enough to be considered a bright color for sure. Plus, the pearlescent finish adds even more movement and dimension to your summer mani or pedi.
Price at time of publish: $11
Formula Type: 3-free | Finish: Pearlescent | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Yellow
Orly Lacquer in On A Whim
Color is deep and saturated
Works best when works with the brand’s base and top coats
“I love this bright shade. It screams sunshine,” says Meesh of another one of their favorites. Still, there are enough green undertones to it that it doesn’t look like you colored your nails with a highlighter. The fact that the formula is also 12-free is also impressive.
Price at time of publish: $11
Formula Type: 12-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .6 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Green
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Melinda Green
Color goes on very evenly, even if nails have ridges
Formula type is unknown
Meesh also likes this shade for summer, which she describes as a bright, key lime green that manages to be both playful and classy at the same time. It’s a pricey pick, yes, but the formula does have some noteworthy ingredients. Namely an ingredient that promotes uniform pigment dispersion (AKA ensures the color goes on evenly and non-streaky); the polish also helps to smooth out ridges and imperfections.
Price at time of publish: $33
Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .33 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Orange
LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Spotlight
Great price point
Formula type is unknown
This fluorescent orange is reminiscent of a creamsicle in the best way possible. It’s extra pigmented, ensuring complete color pay-off in every coat. Not to mention that the wallet-friendly price tag can’t be beat.
Price at time of publish: $6
Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Blue
Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Aqua Jelly
Unique, jelly-like texture
Smaller bottle than many others
A color can be both sheer and bright, and, according to Meesh, this shade is the perfect example. “The transparent finish and blue shade remind me of jumping into a picture-perfect pool on a hot day,” they say. It’s a great option to try if you typically sport more sheer colors and/or are a little nervous about going outside of your comfort zone.
Price at time of publish: $13
Formula Type: 10-free | Finish: Sheer | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Clean
Nailtopia Plant-Based Bio-Sourced Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She’s Iconic
Very clean formula
Contains beneficial ingredients for your nails
Smaller bottle than many others
Channel your inner Barbie with this bubblegum pink shade. The color can’t be beat, but it’s the formula that’s especially impressive, free of all questionable chemicals and made with 85% bio-sourced ingredients. It’s also loaded with a laundry list of good-for-your-nails ingredients, think antioxidant-rich blueberry, raspberry, and spinach extracts.
Price at time of publish: $10
Formula Type: All-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .41 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Shimmer
KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out
Shimmer texture is multi-dimmensional
Where-to-buy options are limited
If you really want to make your bright shade pop, choose one that has a shimmer-y finish. Meesh is a fan of this coral-y hue, noting that the color-changing shimmer really glistens under the sun. FYI, you’ll get the best coverage if you apply two to three thin coats.
Price at time of publish: $11
Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Shimmer | Size: .51 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Topper
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Daisy
21-free
Versatile and can be used many different ways
Doesn’t offer complete coverage on its own
Paint this onto bare nails or layer it over your go-to nude—either way, it’s the perfect option for adding a whole bunch of different colors to your nails. It looks almost like confetti, with different flower and circle shapes in a mix of bright blue, green, orange, and pink colors.
Price at time of publish: $18
Formula Type: 21-free | Finish: Confetti | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Metallic
ILNP Nail Polish in Blueprint
Opaque, metallic finish
Where-to-buy options are limited
Metallic polish doesn’t have to just be gold, silver, or copper. This is a great example of a bright metallic in an unexpected shade, a super vibrant blue that really makes nails stand out, says Meesh. It goes on completely opaque after two to three coats, further amplifying that metallic effect.
Price at time of publish: $10
Formula Type: 7-free | Finish: Metallic | Size: .4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Meet the Expert
- Sonya Meesh is a celebrity nail artist. They’ve worked with celebs such as Natasha Lyonne and Shania Twain.
What to Look for in a Bright Nail Color for Summer
Whatever Appeals to You
“Let your heart guide you,” says Meesh when it comes to color selection. Don’t overthink it, just grab for whatever color speaks to you in the moment. Yes, it’s that easy.
A High-Quality Formula
That being said, you do want to make sure the polish is from a reputable brand with a good formula. Bright polishes do show more mistakes than other colors, notes Meesh, so you will want to make sure it’s one that will go on evenly and is richly-pigmented.
The Finish
Again, whatever you want goes. Consider experimenting with shimmers or metallics, although, as a general rule, cream or high-shine finishes will make bright colors pop more than matte ones, notes Meesh. For example, the winning KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out has a fun shimmer finish, while our overall winner, Essie Start Signs Only is extra glossy.
-
How do you choose the best bright nail color?
Go with whatever feels good to you! “When selecting a bright nail color, it’s less about finding a shade that compliments your skin tone, as is the case with nudes, and more about what makes you feel happy,” says Meesh.
-
How do you pull off a bright nail color?
Breaking news: Anyone and everyone can pull it off. And if you’re not feeling sold on in your bolder and brighter color choice quite yet, swipe it on anyway. Rocking a bold, bright, and happy polish will make you feel more confident, says Meesh.
-
What’s the best finish option for a bright nail color?
“Consider sparkle, chrome, or jelly formulas. They’re a departure from the traditional cream finishes and really take manicures and pedicures to the next level of fun,” says Meesh.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. While she typically is a nude mani kinda-girl, she does love to bust out the brights between Memorial Day and Labor Day.