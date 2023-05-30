Like we said, you really can’t go wrong, but if you’re in the market for some color inspo, keep reading.

Summer: The season for cut-offs, drinks on the patio, and a nail polish refresh. While we will never knock a nude mani, this is the perfect time to mix things up and swipe on a bright hue. “Summer is all about having fun and enjoying yourself, and that definitely calls for a pop of color to match the mood,” explains celebrity nail pro Sonya Meesh. But perhaps the best thing about sporting a bright nail polish? You really can’t go wrong. When it comes time to choose your color, all you have to do is look for one that makes you happy, they point out. Not to mention that it’s a perfect, low-commitment way to add a twist to your look. “Not in the mood to wear neon pink, but still want the uplifting vibe it delivers? Swipe it on your nails,” Meesh suggests.

Best Overall Essie Nail Polish in Start Signs Only Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Beyondpolish.com What We Like High-shine finish What We Don’t Like At least two coats needed for most complete coverage A classic red never goes out of style, but this gets a brightening boost with orange and coral undertones that make it especially fun and poppy for summer. It looks equally pretty on tips or toes, thanks in part to the perfectly glossy finish. Price at time of publish: $12 Formula Type: 8-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .46 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Drugstore Sally Hansen x Keith Haring Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Draw Blue In Ulta View On Ulta View On Walgreens What We Like Wide brush makes for easy application

Long-lasting formula What We Don't Like Has to be used with the brand’s top coat for best results It’s hard to decide what we like best about this formula: Is it the perfect royal blue shade? Or is it the long-wearing formula that lasts for up to 8 days? Happily, there’s no need to choose. Also nice: There’s no base coat required, just apply the polish right onto bare nails, then top it with the brand’s gel top coat. Price at time of publish: $10 Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Pink Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish in Armeria Manucurist Paris View On Manucurist.com What We Like Very clean formula

Sophisticated-looking bottle What We Don't Like Where-to-buy options are limited Meesh is a fan of this option, lauding it for being a clean formula that still performs beautifully. (To that point, it’s made with 78% bio-based ingredients, think things such as a potato, cotton, corn, and yuca.) As far as the color goes, “The classic, super bold magenta is sure to make anyone feel powerful,” Meesh says. Price at time of publish: $14 Formula Type: 9-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Purple OPI Nail Lacquer in Bikini Boardroom Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Opi.com What We Like Great combination of beautiful color and unique finish

Fast-drying formula What We Don't Like Only 3-free This purple hue skews more lavender than violet, but is still definitely vibrant enough to be considered a bright color for sure. Plus, the pearlescent finish adds even more movement and dimension to your summer mani or pedi. Price at time of publish: $11 Formula Type: 3-free | Finish: Pearlescent | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Yellow Orly Lacquer in On A Whim Orly View On Orlybeauty.com What We Like Color is deep and saturated What We Don't Like Works best when works with the brand’s base and top coats “I love this bright shade. It screams sunshine,” says Meesh of another one of their favorites. Still, there are enough green undertones to it that it doesn’t look like you colored your nails with a highlighter. The fact that the formula is also 12-free is also impressive. Price at time of publish: $11 Formula Type: 12-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .6 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Green Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Melinda Green Sephora View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Net-a-Porter What We Like Color goes on very evenly, even if nails have ridges What We Don't Like Formula type is unknown Meesh also likes this shade for summer, which she describes as a bright, key lime green that manages to be both playful and classy at the same time. It’s a pricey pick, yes, but the formula does have some noteworthy ingredients. Namely an ingredient that promotes uniform pigment dispersion (AKA ensures the color goes on evenly and non-streaky); the polish also helps to smooth out ridges and imperfections. Price at time of publish: $33 Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .33 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Orange LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Spotlight LeChat View On Amazon View On Lechatnails.com What We Like Great price point What We Don't Like Formula type is unknown This fluorescent orange is reminiscent of a creamsicle in the best way possible. It’s extra pigmented, ensuring complete color pay-off in every coat. Not to mention that the wallet-friendly price tag can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $6 Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Blue Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Aqua Jelly Beyond Polish View On Beyondpolish.com What We Like Unique, jelly-like texture What We Don't Like Smaller bottle than many others A color can be both sheer and bright, and, according to Meesh, this shade is the perfect example. "The transparent finish and blue shade remind me of jumping into a picture-perfect pool on a hot day," they say. It's a great option to try if you typically sport more sheer colors and/or are a little nervous about going outside of your comfort zone. Price at time of publish: $13 Formula Type: 10-free | Finish: Sheer | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Clean Nailtopia Plant-Based Bio-Sourced Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She’s Iconic Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Zulily.com What We Like Very clean formula

Best Clean Nailtopia Plant-Based Bio-Sourced Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She's Iconic Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Zulily.com What We Like Very clean formula

Contains beneficial ingredients for your nails What We Don't Like Smaller bottle than many others Channel your inner Barbie with this bubblegum pink shade. The color can't be beat, but it's the formula that's especially impressive, free of all questionable chemicals and made with 85% bio-sourced ingredients. It's also loaded with a laundry list of good-for-your-nails ingredients, think antioxidant-rich blueberry, raspberry, and spinach extracts. Price at time of publish: $10 Formula Type: All-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .41 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Shimmer KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out KBShimmer View On Beyondpolish.com View On Kbshimmer.com View On Sleeknail.com What We Like Shimmer texture is multi-dimmensional What We Don't Like Where-to-buy options are limited If you really want to make your bright shade pop, choose one that has a shimmer-y finish. Meesh is a fan of this coral-y hue, noting that the color-changing shimmer really glistens under the sun. FYI, you’ll get the best coverage if you apply two to three thin coats. Price at time of publish: $11 Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Shimmer | Size: .51 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Topper JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Daisy JINsoon View On Jinsoon.com View On Revolve View On Sleeknail.com What We Like 21-free

Best Topper JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Daisy JINsoon View On Jinsoon.com View On Revolve View On Sleeknail.com What We Like 21-free

Versatile and can be used many different ways What We Don't Like Doesn't offer complete coverage on its own Paint this onto bare nails or layer it over your go-to nude—either way, it's the perfect option for adding a whole bunch of different colors to your nails. It looks almost like confetti, with different flower and circle shapes in a mix of bright blue, green, orange, and pink colors. Price at time of publish: $18 Formula Type: 21-free | Finish: Confetti | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes