12 Bright Nail Colors for a Summer Mood Boost

Whether for tips or toes, these vibrant polishes are sure to pop.

By
Melanie Rud
Melanie Rud
Melanie Rud

Melanie Rud is a Chicago-based writer with 10 years of experience covering beauty.

Published on 05/30/23
Best Bright Nail Colors for Summer 2023

Summer: The season for cut-offs, drinks on the patio, and a nail polish refresh. While we will never knock a nude mani, this is the perfect time to mix things up and swipe on a bright hue. “Summer is all about having fun and enjoying yourself, and that definitely calls for a pop of color to match the mood,” explains celebrity nail pro Sonya Meesh. But perhaps the best thing about sporting a bright nail polish? You really can’t go wrong. When it comes time to choose your color, all you have to do is look for one that makes you happy, they point out. Not to mention that it’s a perfect, low-commitment way to add a twist to your look. “Not in the mood to wear neon pink, but still want the uplifting vibe it delivers? Swipe it on your nails,” Meesh suggests.

Like we said, you really can’t go wrong, but if you’re in the market for some color inspo, keep reading.

Best Overall:
Essie Nail Polish in Start Signs Only at Amazon
Best Drugstore:
Sally Hansen x Keith Haring Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Draw Blue In at Ulta
Best Pink:
Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish in Armeria at Manucurist.com
Best Purple:
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bikini Boardroom at Ulta
Best Yellow:
Orly Lacquer in On A Whim at Orlybeauty.com
Best Green:
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Melinda Green at Sephora
Best Orange:
LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Spotlight at Amazon
Best Blue:
Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Aqua Jelly at Beyondpolish.com
Best Clean:
Nailtopia Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She’s Iconic at Amazon
Best Shimmer:
KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out at Beyondpolish.com
Best Overall

Essie Nail Polish in Start Signs Only

Essie Nail Polish in Start Signs Only

Ulta
View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Beyondpolish.com
What We Like

  • High-shine finish

What We Don’t Like

  • At least two coats needed for most complete coverage

A classic red never goes out of style, but this gets a brightening boost with orange and coral undertones that make it especially fun and poppy for summer. It looks equally pretty on tips or toes, thanks in part to the perfectly glossy finish.

Price at time of publish: $12

Formula Type: 8-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .46 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Drugstore

Sally Hansen x Keith Haring Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Draw Blue In

Sally Hansen x Keith Haring Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Draw Blue In

Ulta
View On Ulta View On Walgreens
What We Like

  • Wide brush makes for easy application

  • Long-lasting formula

What We Don't Like

  • Has to be used with the brand’s top coat for best results

It’s hard to decide what we like best about this formula: Is it the perfect royal blue shade? Or is it the long-wearing formula that lasts for up to 8 days? Happily, there’s no need to choose. Also nice: There’s no base coat required, just apply the polish right onto bare nails, then top it with the brand’s gel top coat.

Price at time of publish: $10

Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Pink

Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish in Armeria

Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish in Armeria

Manucurist Paris
View On Manucurist.com
What We Like

  • Very clean formula

  • Sophisticated-looking bottle

What We Don't Like

  • Where-to-buy options are limited

Meesh is a fan of this option, lauding it for being a clean formula that still performs beautifully. (To that point, it’s made with 78% bio-based ingredients, think things such as a potato, cotton, corn, and yuca.) As far as the color goes, “The classic, super bold magenta is sure to make anyone feel powerful,” Meesh says.

Price at time of publish: $14

Formula Type: 9-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Purple

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bikini Boardroom

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bikini Boardroom

Ulta
View On Ulta View On Target View On Opi.com
What We Like

  • Great combination of beautiful color and unique finish

  • Fast-drying formula

What We Don't Like

  • Only 3-free

This purple hue skews more lavender than violet, but is still definitely vibrant enough to be considered a bright color for sure. Plus, the pearlescent finish adds even more movement and dimension to your summer mani or pedi.

Price at time of publish: $11

Formula Type: 3-free | Finish: Pearlescent | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Yellow

Orly Lacquer in On A Whim

Orly Lacquer in On A Whim

Orly
View On Orlybeauty.com
What We Like

  • Color is deep and saturated

What We Don't Like

  • Works best when works with the brand’s base and top coats

“I love this bright shade. It screams sunshine,” says Meesh of another one of their favorites. Still, there are enough green undertones to it that it doesn’t look like you colored your nails with a highlighter. The fact that the formula is also 12-free is also impressive.

Price at time of publish: $11

Formula Type: 12-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .6 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Green

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Melinda Green

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Melinda Green

Sephora
View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Net-a-Porter
What We Like

  • Color goes on very evenly, even if nails have ridges

What We Don't Like

  • Formula type is unknown

Meesh also likes this shade for summer, which she describes as a bright, key lime green that manages to be both playful and classy at the same time. It’s a pricey pick, yes, but the formula does have some noteworthy ingredients. Namely an ingredient that promotes uniform pigment dispersion (AKA ensures the color goes on evenly and non-streaky); the polish also helps to smooth out ridges and imperfections.

Price at time of publish: $33

Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .33 oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Orange

LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Spotlight

LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Spotlight

LeChat
View On Amazon View On Lechatnails.com
What We Like

  • Great price point

What We Don't Like

  • Formula type is unknown

This fluorescent orange is reminiscent of a creamsicle in the best way possible. It’s extra pigmented, ensuring complete color pay-off in every coat. Not to mention that the wallet-friendly price tag can’t be beat.

Price at time of publish: $6

Formula Type: Unknown | Finish: Cream | Size: .5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Blue

Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Aqua Jelly

Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Aqua Jelly

Beyond Polish
View On Beyondpolish.com
What We Like

  • Unique, jelly-like texture

What We Don't Like

  • Smaller bottle than many others

A color can be both sheer and bright, and, according to Meesh, this shade is the perfect example. “The transparent finish and blue shade remind me of jumping into a picture-perfect pool on a hot day,” they say. It’s a great option to try if you typically sport more sheer colors and/or are a little nervous about going outside of your comfort zone.

Price at time of publish: $13

Formula Type: 10-free | Finish: Sheer | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Clean

Nailtopia Plant-Based Bio-Sourced Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She’s Iconic

Nailtopia Plant-Based Bio-Sourced Chip-Free Nail Lacquer in She&acirc;s Iconic

Ulta
View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Zulily.com
What We Like

  • Very clean formula

  • Contains beneficial ingredients for your nails

What We Don't Like

  • Smaller bottle than many others

Channel your inner Barbie with this bubblegum pink shade. The color can’t be beat, but it’s the formula that’s especially impressive, free of all questionable chemicals and made with 85% bio-sourced ingredients. It’s also loaded with a laundry list of good-for-your-nails ingredients, think antioxidant-rich blueberry, raspberry, and spinach extracts.

Price at time of publish: $10

Formula Type: All-free | Finish: Cream | Size: .41 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Shimmer

KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out

KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out

KBShimmer
View On Beyondpolish.com View On Kbshimmer.com View On Sleeknail.com
What We Like

  • Shimmer texture is multi-dimmensional

What We Don't Like

  • Where-to-buy options are limited

If you really want to make your bright shade pop, choose one that has a shimmer-y finish. Meesh is a fan of this coral-y hue, noting that the color-changing shimmer really glistens under the sun. FYI, you’ll get the best coverage if you apply two to three thin coats.

Price at time of publish: $11

Formula Type: 5-free | Finish: Shimmer | Size: .51 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Topper

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Daisy

Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Daisy

JINsoon
View On Jinsoon.com View On Revolve View On Sleeknail.com
What We Like

  • 21-free

  • Versatile and can be used many different ways

What We Don't Like

  • Doesn’t offer complete coverage on its own

Paint this onto bare nails or layer it over your go-to nude—either way, it’s the perfect option for adding a whole bunch of different colors to your nails. It looks almost like confetti, with different flower and circle shapes in a mix of bright blue, green, orange, and pink colors.

Price at time of publish: $18

Formula Type: 21-free | Finish: Confetti | Size: .37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Metallic

ILNP Nail Polish in Blueprint

ILNP Nail Polish in Blueprint

ILNP
View On Everymarket.com View On Ilnp.com
What We Like

  • Opaque, metallic finish

What We Don't Like

  • Where-to-buy options are limited

Metallic polish doesn’t have to just be gold, silver, or copper. This is a great example of a bright metallic in an unexpected shade, a super vibrant blue that really makes nails stand out, says Meesh. It goes on completely opaque after two to three coats, further amplifying that metallic effect.

Price at time of publish: $10

Formula Type: 7-free | Finish: Metallic | Size: .4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Meet the Expert

  • Sonya Meesh is a celebrity nail artist. They’ve worked with celebs such as Natasha Lyonne and Shania Twain.

What to Look for in a Bright Nail Color for Summer

Whatever Appeals to You

“Let your heart guide you,” says Meesh when it comes to color selection. Don’t overthink it, just grab for whatever color speaks to you in the moment. Yes, it’s that easy.

A High-Quality Formula

That being said, you do want to make sure the polish is from a reputable brand with a good formula. Bright polishes do show more mistakes than other colors, notes Meesh, so you will want to make sure it’s one that will go on evenly and is richly-pigmented.

The Finish

Again, whatever you want goes. Consider experimenting with shimmers or metallics, although, as a general rule, cream or high-shine finishes will make bright colors pop more than matte ones, notes Meesh. For example, the winning KBShimmer Nail Polish in Flip Out has a fun shimmer finish, while our overall winner, Essie Start Signs Only is extra glossy.

FAQ
  • How do you choose the best bright nail color?

    Go with whatever feels good to you! “When selecting a bright nail color, it’s less about finding a shade that compliments your skin tone, as is the case with nudes, and more about what makes you feel happy,” says Meesh.

  • How do you pull off a bright nail color?

    Breaking news: Anyone and everyone can pull it off. And if you’re not feeling sold on in your bolder and brighter color choice quite yet, swipe it on anyway. Rocking a bold, bright, and happy polish will make you feel more confident, says Meesh.

  • What’s the best finish option for a bright nail color?

    “Consider sparkle, chrome, or jelly formulas. They’re a departure from the traditional cream finishes and really take manicures and pedicures to the next level of fun,” says Meesh.

Why Trust Byrdie

Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. While she typically is a nude mani kinda-girl, she does love to bust out the brights between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

