15 Brands Giving Back on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, many of us have already begun drafting our shopping lists. If you're like us, you plan to use these holiday deals to snag some of the beauty, wellness, and fashion products you've been eyeing all year long. In addition to offering incredible discounts, many brands are paying it forward this season by donating a portion of each purchase to various charities like True Colors United and the Chicago Period Project. From Good Light to Thinx, we've rounded up 15 brands giving back this month. Keep scrolling to read about them all.

Beauty

Good Light

Good Light is donating 25% of every purchase on their website during Black Friday and Cyber Monday to True Colors United, a non-profit fighting LGBTQ+ youth homelessness. Since its launch in March 2021, Good Light has donated 1% of its profits to True Colors United.

Good Light Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion $22 Shop

The Body Shop

The Body Shop will donate $50,000 to Care USA to help reach its 10 million care package goal. The beauty retailer will also offer an exclusive Black Friday promotion on its special-editing holiday Community Care Pouch, which includes an assortment of body and skincare products. For each pouch purchased during November 22-30, $2 will be donated to Care USA, up to an additional $25,000, for a total donation of $75,000.

Lancôme

On November 30, the net profit from all purchases made on the Lancôme website will be donated to the NAACP Empowerment Programs, Inc. The donation will provide scholarship funds and mentoring programs for young Black women on their collegiate journey.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H $35 Shop

Cupcake Polish

Cupcake Polish will give back 50% of the proceeds from the sale of its ruby red nail polish during November (National Keratoconus Awareness Month) to the Dry Eye Foundation.

Cupcake Polish Keratoconus Awareness 2021 $13 Shop

Pangea

Pangea will donate 10% of sales from their website on Tuesday, November 30th to Kiss the Ground, an organization focused on bringing awareness to regenerative agriculture.



Pangea Body Lotion $38 Shop

Hally

Hally has pledged to donate 1% of all profits to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth all year long. Hally will donate $10 of every kit sold on Giving Tuesday to the Sad Girls Club.

Hally Atomic Blonde Holiday Gift Set $25 Shop

With Love, From LULA

With each purchase of a LULA bundle between November 26-29, the $275 value bundle will be discounted to $230, with $5 of each purchase donated to NEU Global to provide clean water delivery infrastructures in Rwandan communities.

Lula Lula Lineup $275 Shop

Lesse

From November 24 through November 28, Lesse will be donating 20% of all sales to two nonprofits: the Climate Justice Alliance and Natural Resource Defense Council.

Lesse Regeneration Mist $45 Shop

Diptyque

Diptyque will be offering its limited-edition 2021 Black Friday Black Baies Candle between November 26-29. During the sales period, Diptyque will be donating 15% of sales from the candle to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity of Response Fund.

Sundree

Sundree has partnered with the Mental Health Coalition to help eliminate stigmas around mental health and provide support to those in need. 1% of each Sundree sale is donated to the coalition that supports other organizations like the Trevor Project, The JED Foundation, and The Loveland Foundation.

Sundree The Dree-m Team $68 Shop

L’Occitane

For each gift set purchased, L’Occitane will donate $5 to Dress for Success, a global non-profit that provides professional attire, development tools, and a network of support to help women achieve economic independence and break the cycle of poverty. Eligible gift sets include the Divine Collection, Shea Collection, Lavender Collection, and Almond Collection.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Collection $79 Shop

Wellness

The Citizenry

On Black Friday, The Citizenry is donating 100% of profits to Education for All to help fund one year of school for 100 girls in the High Atlas of Morocco.

The Citizenry Hinoki Wood Sauna Set $395 Shop

Thinx

Thinx is matching all cart donations (up to $50k) for Chicago Period Project from November 22-30 to support providing period products to all who menstruate, especially empowering those currently experiencing homelessness.

Thinx Cotton Brief $24 Shop

Saje

For Giving Tuesday, Saje will launch the Aroma Glow Diffuser Kit and donate $5 from the purchase of every unit to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support the organization's help those affected by mental illness.

Style

Wearwell

On Giving Tuesday, wearwell will donate $5 to the ACLU for every gift card purchase with the code GIVEWEARWELL.

Beyond Yoga

BY will donate $25K to the DT Women's Center in LA on Giving Tuesday.

