8 Bralette Outfits to Embrace the Lingerie Staple Through Fall

Bralettes, for fall? Groundbreaking. In today’s day and age, skin-baring style is essentially par for the course—Y2K style for the win. Lightweight bralettes are staples in most modern wardrobes, and not just for the practical purpose of comfortably supporting breasts. Bralettes are a veritable fashion statement, often worn as tops with matching cardigans, jeans, suiting, and beyond.

But how do you differentiate a fall bralette outfit from a summer one? Easy—it’s all in the styling. Instead of loose shorts or cut-out dresses with your go-to style, swap in knitted skirts and flared pants, ribbed maxi skirts, and jackets of all kinds. For more tailored style, it’s all about the bralette and slouchy suit combo. And for athleisure vibes when running errands or lounging at home? Joggers and flared leggings à la '90s yoga pants are a bralette's best friend. As for accessories? Look to chunky loafers and boots for a back-to-school edge. Or, lean into the ‘70s resurgence of the moment—clogs. That’s right: They’re back in a seriously major way. Chainlink necklaces, hoops, and sleek bags are spot-on extras for added polish, but for low-key moments at home, you can’t fail with luxe socks and a cozy housecoat.

Ready to rock a fall bralette outfit? Keep scrolling for eight fresh formulas.

A Matching Bralette and Cardigan Set, Jeans, and Clogs

Katie Holmes sparked the matching bralette and cardigan movement, and not so shockingly, the look is here to stay. A pretty, jewel-toned set instantly sets a fall tone, while slouchy jeans and clogs are perfect for everyday style.



A Ribbed Bralette, an Oversized Suit, and Earrings

You might not rock a bralette outfit at work, but for tailored style during happy hour or a party, try teaming a ribbed piece with an oversized suit and gold hoop earrings.



A Black Bralette, Flared Leggings, a Quilted Jacket, and a Bag

Whether for errands, a coffee run, or meetup with friends, you’ll look the comfy, city-sleek part in a black bralette with flared leggings (also known as yoga pants) and a quilted jacket. A sleek bag beautifully ties it all together in a coordinated color.



A Cotton Bralette, a Housecoat, Sweatpants, and Socks

Sweats fatigue is real these days, but let’s be honest, you’ll never give them up completely. When working from home or lounging on the weekend in your comfiest cotton bralette outfit, style it with a cozy housecoat, sweats, and socks for more of a look.



A Minimal Bralette, a Ribbed Dress, Pumps, and a Chain Necklace

Not into a bralette as a top? No problem. You can still get into the trend via peekaboo styling by layering a minimal design under a ribbed maxi dress. A chainlink necklace and pumps steer things in a sophisticated direction, whether you wear this on a date or for drinks with friends.



A Knit Bralette, a Cardigan, Culottes, and Tall Boots

This outfit is proof that a bralette outfit can be utterly polished, and depending on your office dress code, totally work-appropriate. The key is pairing a bustier-inspired design with smart pieces like a cardigan, tailored culottes, and timeless tall boots.



A Silk Bralette, Joggers, a Shacket, and Loafers

The best outfits are often all about the unexpected, which is why we love a silk bralette in combination with laid-back joggers and an oversize shacket on top. Embrace Y2K Britney Spears vibes with chunky slip-on loafers to finish.



A Printed Bralette, Knit Pants, a Leather Shirt, and Shearling Slides

Showcase your inner maximalist by trying a printed bralette outfit with colorful flare pants—a fresh take on head-to-toe knitwear. For a dash of edginess that’s warm to boot, finish with an oversized leather shirt and shearling-lined slides.

