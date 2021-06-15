The Ultimate Boxing Workout for Beginners

Exercise is a natural stress reliever, and let's admit it: Sometimes after a hard day, you may just feel like punching something. Boxing is not only a productive way to channel that energy—it's also an effective workout for both your body and your mind.

Sure, it feels great to be able to let out some energy and throw a few punches (especially without the risk of hurting anyone) in a safe environment, but there are other benefits of boxing that often go unnoticed, says mixed martial artist Shanie "Smash" Rusth. Boxing can help maintain and build bone density, lower your stress, and improve your coordination, balance, and brain function. And as a full-body workout that combines strength and cardio, it can also torch a lot of calories.

And you don’t need to have Muhammad Ali's skills or go to a dedicated gym to try it out. Ahead, Rusth breaks down a 30-minute, no equipment needed beginner’s boxing workout you can do anywhere, anytime.

Meet the Expert Shanie "Smash" Rusth is an undefeated professional mixed martial artist, FightCamp founding coach, and certified USA boxing coach.

Safety and Precautions

Before you begin, Rusth advises that everyone box at their own pace. “It’s easy to get caught up in trying to throw fast punches. I get it—it looks and feels fantastic. You need to move slowly and with intention to learn and maintain the proper form and technique,” she says. Once you have nailed that, you can pick up the tempo.

She says another important thing to remember is to breathe. Often when we try to do something new, we tend to hold our breath. “Use the power of your breath to throw stronger punches. Exhale and you throw your punch.”

The Beginner's Boxing Workout

Warm-Up

Do five minutes of jumping rope, jogging, powerwalking, or dancing in place. You want to get your heart rate slightly elevated and your feet moving.

Punch Numbers

1: Jab

Get into a boxing or fighting stance: Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart, with your dominant foot in the back and your front shoulder and foot pointing ahead. Make fists with your thumbs outside your knuckles and raise both fists in front of your chin. Extend your lead (front) arm straight ahead and turn your fists so your knuckles point up and your palms face down. Snap your arm back in front of your face.

2: Cross

Start in a boxing stance, fists in front of your chin. Pivot your back foot and rotate your torso forward. As you rotate, extend your rear arm forward, keeping your knuckles up and palms down. Rotate back to fighting stance and bring your rear hand back up in front of your chin.

3: Lead Hook

Start in a boxing stance, fists in front of your chin. Rotate your body forward and transfer weight to your front leg. Bring your lead arm up to shoulder height with your elbow bent at a 90-degree angle. Pivot on your front leg and turn your torso to follow through on the punch. Rotate back to a boxing stance.

4: Rear Hook

Start in a boxing stance, fists in front of your chin. Rotate your body forward and transfer weight to your front leg. Bring your rear arm up to shoulder height with your elbow bent at a 90-degree angle. Pivot on your rear leg and turn your torso to follow through on the punch. Rotate back to a boxing stance.

Now that you've got the basics down, it's time to get into the circuit.