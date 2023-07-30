Boxer Shorts Are the Unofficial Cool-Girl Uniform of Summer 2023

Boxers are no longer relegated to the bedroom or the underwear drawer. In fact, the humble boxer is now the foundation of many of summer 2023’s most viral outfits and may just come close to dethroning the humble denim cutoff as the go-to short for a hot summer day look. And no, we’re not talking about the flannel Joe Boxer shorts I wore to shreds as pajamas in the early ‘00s; the 2023 boxer is crisp, cool and ready to take you from the beach to the bar and back again. They’re underwear no more!

Sure, when you think of boxers you probably think of novelty shorts covered in shamrocks or beer logos, but no—the anything-but-basic cotton boxer is the hero this time around. When you really think about it, it makes total sense that the boxer would find its moment in the spotlight eventually. They’re crafted for easygoing, effortless comfort, making them the perfect sidekick for summertime dressing. Many boxers are made of soft, lightweight cotton or crisp cotton poplin, which is airy, breezy and extremely easy to wear and care for, and they never cling too close or ride up awkwardly. Besides, you can easily snag a pair from a boyfriend or find them on the rack at your local department store or Target.

The Trend

Outside of their initial function as underwear, boxers have been worn as pajamas, workout shorts and borrowed-from-the-boys ensembles on the regular, especially in the ‘90s. Add to the fact that underwear-as-outerwear, exposed granny panties, and not wearing pants at all were trending this spring, it only makes sense that the loungewear staple would have its moment in the sun this summer—think of it as a more wearable version of Bella Hadid's viral tighty-whities look.

As many modern-day viral trends do, the 2023 boxers-as-shorts look picked up steam on TikTok, not necessarily in the high school hallways. Users were quick to share their favorite styling tips for boxers and their go-to sources for the perfect shorts, like Aritizia, H&M and Amazon. TikTokers wore boxers with loafers, crop tops, socks and sandals, button-down shirts, cowboy boots, piles of gold jewelry and practically everything else in their closets, and it caught on fast. Boxers proved a worthy opponent to jorts and workout shorts but didn’t sacrifice on comfort, and added an insouciant, I-care-but-I-don’t-care touch to any outfit.

How to Wear It

The key to nailing a street style-worthy summer boxers moment is not trying too hard or taking it too seriously. Think casual, unbothered, just-threw-this-on comfort: oversized sweaters or crewneck sweatshirts, baby tees, baseball caps, sneakers or sandals. If you wear cutoffs with it, it’ll probably work for boxers too—after all, they’re just shorts!

If you’re new to the boxers trend and it still feels like you’re wearing men’s underwear, not shorts, start slow and pair them with baggier oversize tops until you feel more comfortable with the silhouette. But once you’ve broken the boxers seal, have fun with them! Layer a fitted tank with an open button-down shirt and sandals, pair them with a crop top and sneakers for ‘90s-style weekend wear or give them a spin with your favorite blazer and boots. They’re just as versatile as every other pair of shorts in your wardrobe, but a whole lot cooler—literally.

When it comes to the shorts themselves, you can go straight to the men’s section or try a boxer-inspired style instead—tons of brands are jumping on the boxer bandwagon and we’re all the luckier for it. LA-based clothing line Donni’s Sandwash Boxers are super soft and perfectly fitted, and there’s a reason J. Crew’s broken-in cotton boxers are a forever favorite. Grab an affordable five-pack from H&M for a week of boxer dressing or to share with friends or try this adorable striped pair with an equally trendy dolphin hem from Madewell. It’s best to stick to simple colors and patterns like cream, pale blue, stripes and gingham for the true boxer aesthetic, but if a plaid or paisley pair is calling to you, go for it! Summer dressing should be easy and effortless, and boxers are here to do the heavy lifting for you.