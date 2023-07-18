11 “Box Bob” Ideas That Prove It's the Chicest Way to Join the Short Hair Movement

The box bob is the trending haircut of the year. Case in point: Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Lori Harvey have all sported the cut. Why such massive appeal? Well, according to hair experts, the style is super easy to manage and incredibly flattering. "[The] super blunt, boxy style cut gives the illusion of constant thickness throughout the hair, highlighting bone structure around the cheeks and jawline," celebrity hairstylist Myss Monique explains.

If you're contemplating joining the box bob bandwagon (*raises hand*), keep scrolling to get a look at 11 of the best box bob haircuts and how to style them.