11 “Box Bob” Ideas That Prove It's the Chicest Way to Join the Short Hair Movement

The box bob is the trending haircut of the year. Case in point: Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Lori Harvey have all sported the cut. Why such massive appeal? Well, according to hair experts, the style is super easy to manage and incredibly flattering. "[The] super blunt, boxy style cut gives the illusion of constant thickness throughout the hair, highlighting bone structure around the cheeks and jawline," celebrity hairstylist Myss Monique explains.
If you're contemplating joining the box bob bandwagon (*raises hand*), keep scrolling to get a look at 11 of the best box bob haircuts and how to style them.
Meet the Expert
- Myss Monique is a celebrity hairstylist with clients like French Montana, LaLa Anthony, and Karena Evans.
- Becca Mader is a celebrity hairstylist with clients including Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, and Remi Bader.
Jaw-Skimming
Hailey Bieber is rocking a jaw-skimming, blunt cut. "The best product to finish off her style with would be a texture spray," Mader says. "This allows her to have that effortless look that she pulls off so well." We suggest using Oribe's Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray ($44) or Tresemmé's One-Step Wave Spray ($8).
Messy Bob
An effortless messy bob like Aimee Song's can be achieved using a light-hold product like The Mane Choice's Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil & Honey Endless Moisture Restorative Spray ($14). Mader adds, "When styling the front of your hair, be sure to curl your pieces away from your face allowing your hair to give you that elevated cheekbone look."
Blunt and Casual
TyLynn Nguyen looks stunning in a box bob, and luckily, it's super easy to recreate. "I recommend using a shine spray and a flat iron for this look," Myss Monique says. After applying a mist like Hair Proud's Glass Hair Heat Activated Smoothing Shine Spray ($9), tuck some strands behind your ears and call it a day.
Sleek and Straight
You can't go wrong with a sleek and straight box bob. Emma Chamberlain's style is incredibly easy to maintain with a few simple products. "For this sleek and shiny style, I would finish with Color Wow's Pop n Lock Shine Serum ($20), which leaves you with red carpet shiny-looking hair," Mader shares.
Shoulder-Length
If you aren't quite ready for a classic chin-length bob, opt for something like Ashley Benson's low-maintenance, shoulder-length box bob instead. "Her effortless cool girl waves are perfect for this length," Mader says. "I would use the GHD Platinum Plus Styler ($279) to create slight bends in the hair."
Swept Away
Volume? Check. Bounce? Check. Kerry Washington's box bob features a deep side part that pays homage to the classic, old Hollywood style. "For this swept-away bob, it's all about the cut," Myss Monique shares. "Long, layered bangs will help you achieve this look using a large barrel iron, rollers, or a blowout." If you opt to go the blowout route, we suggest using the Dyson Airwrap ($600) because it will provide you with that "just left the salon" look.
Mid-Length
A short box bob isn't everyone's cup of tea, so if you want to get the same style with a bit more length, just look to Shanina Shaik for inspo. "The flip at the ends of her hair gives it that fun and flirty look while the two braids elevate the look to a more cool girl, edgy style," Mader says. "To lock in the braids, use a tail comb to backcomb the bottom of the braid and mist on some hair spray. That way, the braids are seamless, and no elastics are needed." Opt for a strong or medium-hold hairspray like Drybar's The Sheriff Medium Hold Hairspray ($28).
Textured Layers
Elsa Hosk nails the box bob trend with her textured look. Her volume can easily be achieved with a product like Rahua's Freestyle Texturizer ($34). Mader adds, "Elsa Hosk's cut emphasizes her medium to thick hair with some textured layers at the bottom. To create her effortless bend in her hair, I would go in with a two-inch curling iron to give off that looser, undone curled look." Kristin Ess' Soft Bend Titanium Curling Iron ($72) is perfect for recreating this style.
Asymmetrical and Blunt
Lori Harvey's perfectly glossy box bob convinced us we all need to cut our hair. "To create this asymmetrical look, straighten the hair with the GHD Platinum Plus Iron ($279) and slightly bend the iron towards your face at the ends to get that face-framing effect," Mader explains. Give your hair an extra touch of shine with Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Sheen ($13).
Bombshell Blowout
Zendaya nails the box bob cut with a bouncy blowout that accentuates her facial structure. "To achieve this bombshell blowout, apply conditioner to damp hair and use a large roller brush when blow drying," Myss Monique says. "Set with large rollers to execute the look."
Fun and Fringey
A box bob with fringe? Sign us up! "Maya Hawke's fringey box bob is very fun and flirty," Mader says. "Her bangs create a soft, airy look for this box bob cut. A soft blowout is a great style with a cut like this one." Just apply some texture spray at the root to enhance volume. We recommend Marc Anthony's Grow Long Texture Spray ($18).