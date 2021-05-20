13 Bosu Ball Exercises to Add Bounce to Your Routine

The name Bosu Ball is a little misleading. That's because, despite the word 'ball,' a Bosu is actually half a ball. It's a piece of exercise equipment that looks like a half-sphere attached to a flat base, and it's also known as a Bosu balance trainer. The half ball is inflated, and the base is firm. A Bosu is a useful piece of equipment because of its varied functions: it can help you improve your balance, work small muscles, and increase coordination. You can use it for stretching, weight training, rehabbing, and strength exercises. And you can use it with the base down as a stable platform topped by an unstable semi-dome or with the ball side down as a stable platform with an unstable half ball underneath it. Either way, you will need a balancing act. The point of this piece of equipment is that it makes you work to stabilize yourself.

We wanted to know the full gamut of exercises that could be done on a Bosu ball so that if you have one, you're getting your money's worth out of it, and if you don't, you have every reason to try one out. To learn every possible Bosu ball exercise, we asked WeStrive App trainers Jessa Olson and Kyle Lance. These moves should be familiar to most people who exercise, with the main difference being that they're done with the ball instead of just on the floor.

Meet the Expert Jessa Olson is an ACE Certified Personal Trainer and group fitness instructor.

Kyle Lance is a certified trainer and Physical Fitness Specialist.

Safety and Precautions

Because the Bosu ball is an unstable surface designed to help you improve your stability, it's potentially unsafe for anyone with balance issues. Therefore, if you have any problems with balance or it's unsafe for you to potentially fall, you should avoid working out with a Bosu ball.