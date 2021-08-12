Our skin went through a lot of changes during the pandemic (hello, maskne!), as did our philosophy on beauty. Many of us have shifted our routines to accommodate changes in our skin and took the time to acknowledge what exactly we're putting onto our faces.

Boots Ingredients took note of the shifting skincare expectations and created a line to accommodate what consumers need now. "As we look forward to a return to the 'normal,' the desire for simpler, more efficient but equally efficacious regimens is growing stronger," explains Anisha Raghavan, No7 Beauty Company's chief marketing officer. In other words, the brand's single-ingredient products aim to help us achieve our best skin yet with straightforward formulas that truly do what they're supposed to do—but that's not all.

Boots Ingredients Founded: By Anisha Raghavan and Dr. Ellie Bradley in 2020. Based in: United Kingdom Pricing: $6-$9 Best known for: Approachable, single-ingredient skincare at an affordable price point. Most popular products: Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, and Vitamin C Serum. Fun fact: Although the brand is new to the U.S., it's been around for a while in the UK. Other Brands You'll Love: The Inkey List, The Ordinary, and Versed.

Boots Ingredients was created by Boots Pharmacy, a popular UK retailer established in 1849. According to the brand, the retailer has been at the forefront of the beauty industry over the last 100+ years, so it only makes sense that they knew precisely what consumers were looking for when the pandemic was underway. "This anticipated shift in behavior, along with the rising interest in single-ingredient formulas driven by consumers looking for straightforward solutions that they can cater to their individual skincare needs, really paved the way for us to bring this range to our U.S. shoppers," explains Raghavan.

When it came to creating the brand, the Boots team recognized what was taking over the market and how consumers were adjusting their routines to changing conditions. For instance, with more and more people working from home, there has been a strong emphasis on skincare as part of our self-care routine (and the popularity of TikTok only furthered this). "With the help of the embedded Boots Pharmacy science team, Boots aimed and succeeded, using their internal scientists, in creating single-ingredient products that have the power to impact consumer routines in a simple, effortless way," Raghavan says.

As soon as the team figured out the secret sauce in 2020, the Boots Ingredients brand emerged in the UK. In fact, according to the brand, Americans who visited the UK were bringing products back home to use in their own routines. With the increased demand in the U.S., Boots Ingredients is finally making its debut here. Ahead, see all the best Boots Ingredients products to get started on simplifying your routine.