Our skin went through a lot of changes during the pandemic (hello, maskne!), as did our philosophy on beauty. Many of us have shifted our routines to accommodate changes in our skin and took the time to acknowledge what exactly we're putting onto our faces.
Boots Ingredients took note of the shifting skincare expectations and created a line to accommodate what consumers need now. "As we look forward to a return to the 'normal,' the desire for simpler, more efficient but equally efficacious regimens is growing stronger," explains Anisha Raghavan, No7 Beauty Company's chief marketing officer. In other words, the brand's single-ingredient products aim to help us achieve our best skin yet with straightforward formulas that truly do what they're supposed to do—but that's not all.
Boots Ingredients
Founded: By Anisha Raghavan and Dr. Ellie Bradley in 2020.
Based in: United Kingdom
Pricing: $6-$9
Best known for: Approachable, single-ingredient skincare at an affordable price point.
Most popular products: Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, and Vitamin C Serum.
Fun fact: Although the brand is new to the U.S., it's been around for a while in the UK.
Other Brands You'll Love: The Inkey List, The Ordinary, and Versed.
Boots Ingredients was created by Boots Pharmacy, a popular UK retailer established in 1849. According to the brand, the retailer has been at the forefront of the beauty industry over the last 100+ years, so it only makes sense that they knew precisely what consumers were looking for when the pandemic was underway. "This anticipated shift in behavior, along with the rising interest in single-ingredient formulas driven by consumers looking for straightforward solutions that they can cater to their individual skincare needs, really paved the way for us to bring this range to our U.S. shoppers," explains Raghavan.
When it came to creating the brand, the Boots team recognized what was taking over the market and how consumers were adjusting their routines to changing conditions. For instance, with more and more people working from home, there has been a strong emphasis on skincare as part of our self-care routine (and the popularity of TikTok only furthered this). "With the help of the embedded Boots Pharmacy science team, Boots aimed and succeeded, using their internal scientists, in creating single-ingredient products that have the power to impact consumer routines in a simple, effortless way," Raghavan says.
As soon as the team figured out the secret sauce in 2020, the Boots Ingredients brand emerged in the UK. In fact, according to the brand, Americans who visited the UK were bringing products back home to use in their own routines. With the increased demand in the U.S., Boots Ingredients is finally making its debut here. Ahead, see all the best Boots Ingredients products to get started on simplifying your routine.
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
By using plant-derived hyaluronic acid, this serum helps to promote hydration—sans irritation or redness. Dr. Ellie Bradley, the scientific credentialing manager on No7 Beauty Company's research team, is a fan: "I have quite dry skin that often feels like it needs a hydration boost."
Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser
Created with the same plant-derived hyaluronic acid as the serum, this moisturiser leaves your skin intensely moisturized and smooth with each use. Dr. Bradley recommends applying it after the matching serum for an extra hydration boost. Apply the product after your serums, gently massaging it into the skin on your face and neck until absorbed.
Vitamin C Serum
The popular antioxidant vitamin C packs a punch, helping the skin to look and feel refreshed. Just one pump will leave the skin brighter and more energized, too. To give your skin a morning or evening boost, gently massage this Boots Ingredients serum into cleansed skin until absorbed.
Squalane Cleanser
Using plant-derived squalane, this gentle cleanser removes dirt, residue, and impurities without leaving you super dry. It's also a favorite of Raghavan's, thanks to the hydrating feel: "I find that after using the cleanser, my skin is completely makeup-free and is left feeling purified and hydrated—it's the best!"
Niacinamide Serum
Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a go-to ingredient for just about any complexion concern. This serum helps keep skin moisturized while reducing the appearance of redness and inflammation. Better yet, it also leaves skin looking less oily, reducing the potential for breakouts and other skin conditions.
AHA Serum
AHAs, or alpha-hydroxy acids, encompass several different types of acids that work to treat a range of skin types and concerns. This one in particular is a combination of lactic and glycolic acid, intended to leave skin looking and feeling smoother. With each use, the product gently exfoliates the skin for a smoother texture and more refined pore appearance.
Glycolic Acid Toner
This toner's star ingredient, glycolic acid, promotes a clear, even skin tone with an instant glow. Just one swipe will help reduce hyperpigmentation, increase radiance, and renew the skin. Basically, it's like your own little miracle worker.
Hyaluronic Acid Sleep Mask
Does your skin need a little extra TLC during intense bouts of air conditioning or in dry winter air? Simply apply this mask before you go to sleep. Thanks to its super hydrating formula, you'll wake up with moisturized, renewed skin—every time you use it.
Caffeine Eye Cream
Using antioxidant caffeine, this eye cream is amazing for brightening dark circles and reducing fine lines. Each application will refresh, moisturize, and smooth around the eyes, so you can pretend you spent last night sleeping instead of watching your favorite Netflix show. Plus, the gentle formula is safe for use on the sensitive skin around the eyes.
Retinol Serum
Built with retinol, a form of vitamin A and all around powerhouse ingredient, this serum is ideal for anyone looking to increase cell turnover and reduce signs of aging. The product helps to even out the skin tone, improve skin elasticity, and boost collagen production. As with any retinol product, you should start by incorporating this into your routine only once or twice a week (and build up to more if you react well), as it can be irritating to sensitive skin.