Reviewed: The Boomstick Color Makes Monochrome Makeup Simple

The Boomstick Color from Boom by Cindy Joseph proves itself to be a useful cream product for anyone who loves a monochrome makeup look or doesn’t want to use too many products on their face. While the color is nice, not having other options is limiting and may not work for experimental makeup wearers.

We put the Boom by Cindy Joseph Boomstick Color to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Lately, I’ve fallen more and more in love with using cream products that have multiple purposes, so when I found out about Boom by Cindy Joseph's Boomstick Color, I knew I had to see if it lives up to what the brand promises. Described as a multipurpose cream stick in a single, universally fitting color, this is a product that the brand claims can work on eyes, lips, and cheeks in order to simplify your makeup routine. Curious to see how it would work on my textured skin and oily eyelids, I gave this stick a try—and I had some thoughts. Keep reading for my honest opinion of this product below.

Boom by Cindy Joseph Boomstick Color Best for: Most skin types, though those with oilier skin or eyelids may need to use a primer for best results. Uses: Creating natural, fresh looks on the cheeks, lips, and eyelids. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-18. Potential allergens: Tocopheryl acetate Price: $28 Shade range: One shade About the brand: Makeup artist and model Cindy Joseph's range of cosmetics are specifically positioned as products that celebrate and enhance a woman’s natural beauty. Instead of catering to consumers with anti-aging, camouflaging cosmetics, Boom By Cindy Joseph celebrates womanhood at every age.

About My Skin: Sensitive and acne-prone with oily eyelids and dry lips

As much as I love to wear makeup and try different products, my skin is sensitive and acne-prone, so I’m very careful about experimenting with complexion products. I don’t wear much makeup these days, but when I do, I wear concealer on my dark spots, a thin powder to keep everything in place, and a powder blush or bronzer on my cheeks. Right now, I use the MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Smoothwear Concealer and press the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder on top of it with a sponge. Lately, I’ve been using Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Fusion Powder to bring a little color back to my cheeks. To care for my lips, I wear the Rosebud Perfume Company's Rosebud Salve during the day and slather on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before bed.

Given that the Boomstick Color is a multi-use cream stick, I was interested to see how it would look on my oily eyelids and dry lips in addition to my cheeks. For about a week, I incorporated the product into my routine by gently dabbing it onto my cheeks with my blush brush and using my fingers to apply it to my lips and eyelids, seeing how it wore and felt as the hours passed.

How to Apply: Directly onto skin or with a blush brush

Khera Alexander

The Boom by Cindy Joseph website recommends dabbing the Boomstick Color on your cheeks, lips, chest, and anywhere color tends to show up on your face for a natural-looking, flushed appearance. The site doesn’t suggest a specific tool to use when applying the stick, which, in my opinion, is a good indicator that you can blend the product in with your fingers easily.

Because I have dark spots on my cheeks, using my fingers to blend the Boomstick Color into my skin doesn’t work for me; doing that after I’ve applied concealer or foundation would leave my skin looking patchy and can easily remove the product underneath. To apply the product, I decided to use an angled blush brush. I swept the brush over the product and lightly patted it onto my skin until I had the amount of color I was happy with. Next, I took my ring finger, ran it across the stick, and swept the color across my lips and eyelids.

The Results: A monochromatic moment

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

After a week of wearing Boom by Cindy Joseph's Boomstick Color, I liked it much more than I thought I would overall. While I wouldn't say the product worked equally well on each area of my face (I’ll get to that in a moment), the result was great for some of the promised uses. I don’t always like the way certain cream formulas sit on my cheeks because they can accentuate the textured areas of my face a bit too much, but the Boomstick Color's shade and texture was a good fit for me, and it felt weightless on my skin.

Even though I had to switch up the way I applied the Boomstick Color, using a blush brush didn’t compromise the look of the product on my skin at all. The thin, smooth texture made it easy to apply, and the cream sunk into my skin instead of just sitting on top. I had a natural, healthy-looking flush to my cheeks, like I just worked out or went for a walk in the cold. The Boomstick Color doesn’t have an overly dewy or shimmery finish, and the satin texture gave my skin just enough shine to make my cheeks glow instead of simply looking like I had blush on. I think the brand knocked this product out of the park and created a fantastic cream blush.

However, this product wasn’t as great on my other features. The first couple of times I tried it on my eyes and lips, I used my ring finger to apply it. It went on smoothly and felt comfortable initially, but after about two hours, my eyelids felt a little sticky and I could see that the product settled into my creases. This wasn’t too surprising—creamier textures and body heat don’t always play well together. The product lasted much longer on my lips, and though they didn’t feel very hydrated, the color looked nice and I had a monochrome look I was comfortable with.

For my next application, I decided to try a different approach and use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to put the product on my eyes, and again, I had the same results. This let me know that I need to use a primer on my eyelids, but to be honest, I probably won’t end up wearing it on my eyes often—I didn’t love the color in that area.

For me, this cream stick is a useful product that can streamline the makeup application process on the days that require a 10-minute face. It made it easy for me to have a cheek and lip look in only a minute or two, but moving forward, I’ll skip using the stick as an eyeshadow. While my experience shows it can wear a bit differently depending on your skin type, I think the Boomstick Color overall lives up to its claims as being a multipurpose, all-in-one product.



The Value: A bit pricey, but good for the right person

Retailing at $28 for seven grams of product, I think the Boomstick Color is on the expensive side for a multi-use cream stick—there are similar products that cost less. Though I think it’s pricey, the amount of product you get is significant, which is probably why it costs what it does—the Boom by Cindy Joseph website claims that one stick can last six to eight months before you run out, and I totally agree with that. While the packaging is simple and straightforward, I think it could be refined to look more sophisticated. Changing the color or finish could elevate the look of the stick and add an aesthetic element. I never make purchases solely based on packaging, but I think this is an area of opportunity—if it costs $28, it would be great to see the packaging showcase how nice the product is.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nudestix Nudies: Amazingly buildable yet natural-looking and comfortable to wear, Nudestix carries a wide range of multi-use sticks with its Nudies collection ($34). Unlike the Boomstick Color, you have plenty of colors and finishes to choose from, plus the double-sided stick comes with color on one end and a brush to help with blending on the other.

Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm: High-quality and less expensive than the Boomstick Color, Tower 28's BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm ($20) is a lip and cheek product that comes in six beautiful shades (I wrote about my thoughts on the product here). Easy to use and long-wearing, BeachPlease is worth considering if you’re looking for a product that’s more affordable or has a handful of shade options available.